In 1955, a reporter asked J.R.R. Tolkien what made him tick. He replied: "I don't tick, I am not a machine. If I did tick, I should have no views on it, and you had better ask the winder." —various sources on the web

We have no soul, or so we are told

What makes Tolkien's response so clever is that many modern atheists are determinists who do think that humans tick. They deny the existence of any supernatural maker or winder of our clockworks, but they insist that we are, nonetheless, biological machines whose movements result from the spinning of purely material forces. In their view, we don’t make decisions; we act on our biological and biographical programming. We are not free to do what we’d like. Instead, they would say our actions are determined. Thus, we have no freewill.

Lest you think I am putting words in the mouths of atheists, I point you to one of many videos of Robert Sapolsky arguing against free will. Search online, and you will quickly see that determinism is a normative belief for nearly all atheists.

Why there’s no free will

The atheist’s basic argument goes like this.

If a supercomputer could know all the biological and neurological facts about a person (frustration tolerance, dopamine levels, IQ, propensity toward anxiety, when the person last ate, etc.), and could also know all the historical, sociological, psychological, and biographical facts, it could predict that person’s “choices” with 100% accuracy.

This stands in stark contrast to the average person’s view that we do make decisions. In fact, everyone from ordinary workaday Joes to Plato has intuited that we have two natures which contend with each other, and we must obey one or the other. Plato believed we had a psyche (an immortal, rational self) and a body (a distraction, or a corruptible prison). Eastern philosophers are said to deny dualism, but for anti-dualists, they sure spend a lot of time trying to detach from the physical world and escape to Nirvana. Descart is perhaps the most strident and well-known dualist. He believed we have a mind and a body. Christians often operate with a form of dualism as well. We believe in both the spiritual and material realms. We talk about the soul and the flesh, the old man and the New Man.

But, atheists, they have a problem

Free will and dualism are so basic and integral to reality that, despite all their intellectual rigor and insight, atheists just keep sliding back into dualism. They don’t mean to, they just do. In a sort of intellectual shell game, they shuffle things around and call the soul by other names: reason, intellect, willpower, consciousness, morality, and so on.

The idea that we have a lower self, which must be resisted, and a higher self, which must be appealed to, is so self-evident that, despite all their best efforts, atheists can’t help but fall back into this type of thinking anymore than my wife could resist fixing my collar when it is out of sorts.

As just one example, Sapolsky devotes an entire lecture to urging his students to make compassionate decisions regarding criminals who commit acts of aggression. His reasoning is that they are simply victims of their biology and environment. It’s a sort of prayer, “Forgive them, for they did not pick their genes.”

But then, to what is he making his appeal? In his view, his students have no self or souls. They have no better angels of their nature. They, too, are tossed about by the vagaries of their biology and upbringing. Why is he wasting his breath? They live in John Lennon’s disenchanted, deterministic universe: No Hell below them—and above them only sky. They’ll do what they’ll do, like the ticking of a clock. They’ll follow the plans inherent in their genes. Tick. Tick. Tick.

Addiction

All this is vital to the discussion of addiction. In an intellectually consistent atheistic view of the world, addiction is the result of biology + biography + a bunch of other purely material forces. The atheist would insist, “Of course, addiction is not a moral failing—moral failings aren’t even moral failings. They are the inevitable outcome of natural forces.”

And I don’t disagree entirely.

Battle lines are being drawn

But the atheist’s version of hard determinism is unreasonable. Anyone who has ever made a significant change in their life knows that they weren’t swept along by the current. A battle was waged. The good we would do is in conflict with the evil we would not do, and beyond that, in the realm of the invisible, powers and principalities are warring, as well.

After all, how can a purely material being transcend the material plane in order to change a material outcome? Can a man defeat himself? Can Satan drive out Satan? Can a clock wind itself?

A logically consistent atheist can’t ask himself or his fellow man to change. He believes he is just an accidental collection of material forces in a vast and unknowing universe that has no feelings, no compassion, and no grand plan. It has no eyes to see us, no consciousness to even acknowledge our existence.

For the atheist, the Universe—without any reason at all—will just keep winding us up until it ends in entropy or a crunch, depending on who is sciencing the science, approximately 10^100 years from now. All the pain and sorrow will have been for naught. All our glory and highest achievements, too. We’ll not even be a footnote in a larger story. We’ll just stop, and there will be nothing and nothing and nothing. Non-existence not existing in non-time.

If that’s what you’ve given up God for, you can have it. Be an atheist. But as Steve Martin observed, the Atheists Don’t Have No Songs.

Ultimately, the picture painted by atheism isn’t a pretty or an accurate one. It’s also deeply unsatisfying on a phenomenological level. We have significance, and we know it. We do not live by bread alone, and God has set eternity in our hearts. We are made of dust, it’s true. But God himself breathed the breath of life into our nostrils.

Here, I usually insert a flimsy justification for sharing a song I like. But in honor of the Atheists, I am adding this one because the Universe made me do it. Tick, toc, tick, toc, I was wound up this way. And this song, like a lot of religious music, has what the French call a certain Je ne sais quoi, which we in English just call soul.