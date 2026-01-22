I have several fascinating posts in various states of construction in my writing shop. So, while I put the finishing touches on them, I thought I would take a moment to remember a post from the wayback machine. This is a reprint of a classic post from October 2023. Hard to believe I’ve been at this Substack thing that long. But there you have it.

Secular humanist: The Sabbath is a wonderful tradition. But, I don’t need all that religious baggage to get the benefits. I could simply choose to dedicate one day a week to focus on nothing but resting and recharging with my family. Observant Jew: Yeah, you could. But you won’t.

The dialogue above makes a very pragmatic point. Without the power of religion to support them, many people won’t stick with healthy habits.

For example, many Americans knowingly eat an unhealthy diet. Statistics show that our willpower is failing, and no amount of education, legislation, or motivation is changing our waistlines or blood pressure.

Yet religious people across the globe maintain very strict diets. Jews keep kosher. Muslims eat halal. And Lutherans show their devotion to God by turning otherwise delicious food into casseroles.

Religious Habits

I observed the power of religion to sustain habits while serving as a consultant at a refugee shelter for minors. There, I met some Hindu teens who, for religious reasons, maintained a strict vegan diet. They quickly adopted many American customs, but did not eat animal products. Their aversion to breaking their vegan diet even led them to ask cafeteria workers to change gloves after serving fish to the mostly Guatemalan residents of the shelter.

Religion trumps personal decision-making.

There are many examples of extraordinary willpower in the Bible. In each case, the force behind the supernatural willpower isn’t an innate aspect of a person’s character. Instead, fear of the Lord made them strong in the face of temptation.

Fear of the Lord made Abraham willing to sacrifice his son. It made Moses able to overcome his speech impediment. It allowed Job to suffer without sinning. It made Joseph refuse sexual advances and exclaim, “How then could I do such a wicked thing and sin against God?”

Daniel faced the lion’s den. Noah built an Ark. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego chose the fiery furnace. And the Egyptian midwives refused to murder the Israelite male children. All because they feared the Lord.

There are exceptions to what I am about to say. But in general, when it comes to sobriety, I can say, “Yeah. You could choose to get sober without God. But you won’t.”