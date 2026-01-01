For a six-month period, about 10 years ago, I spent 20 minutes every Saturday putting out A-frame signs for absolutely no good reason. I had hoped to attract newcomers to our church’s addiction recovery program with a sign reading, “Resilient Meeting.”

But the signs did less than nothing to add to our numbers.

Looking back on it, I can’t help but shake my head. I’ve since learned that the best signs must pass The Caveman Test: A caveman should be able to look at the sign for less than 3 seconds and grasp their message.

My “Resilient Meeting” sign was so unclear, I might as well have stood by the side of the road in a clown outfit, waving an eye chart.

Rebranding this Substack

I’m thinking about those early signs because I realize I made the same mistake again by calling my Substack “Jason Jonker’s Substack.”

Why’s this so bad? Jason Jonker is not a household name. And a lot of people don’t know what a Substack is. I’ve chosen three contiguous words—Jason Jonker’s Substack—that communicate absolutely nothing to most people.

So at the start of this new year, 2026, I have officially changed this publication’s name to The Resilient Recovery Chronicles.

I hope that the new name and the tagline, “One Chaplain’s Perspective on Christianity, culture, and recovery,” will pass the caveman test. “Ugh! Ugh! Him make word-things about Christianity, culture, and recovery.”

To celebrate the rebranding, I am offering—on a first-come, first-served basis— five complimentary subscriptions to readers. Warning. As a general rule, I don’t use naughty words in my substack. But I comment on the culture, and the culture sure does. So, some of the links in my paywalled posts might take you places where vulgarity is common. Get your complimentary subscription [or give one to a friend] by emailing me Resilient@cwlk.church and put “FREE” Sub in the title.

What’s going to change?

Not much, other than the name. Unlike the New Coke debacle of the 1980s and the more recent Cracker Barrel rebranding fail, I am not planning on “improving” my Substack by alienating my core subscribers. My goal is simply to communicate more clearly—not make any substantive changes.

A look under the hood at this Substack

You may wonder about the reach of this Substack. My current dashboard shows that I have a hobby-sized Substack [you can call it a Blog, if you prefer].

These are the numbers. It’s a smallish list of about 500 people, of whom 14 pay for the privilege of reading my snarkier content, which is often behind a pay wall. A low-performing post has just under 300 views; a high-performing one has about 450. There are 1-3 comments under each post.

Where do we go from here?

I have a slight allergy to the words, “I want to create an online community.” However, a lively comment section is probably the best metric for a Substack. Comments indicate interest and impact. And if comments garner comments—well, I think a substack has leveled up.

For now, I am not going to ask you, my readers, to do anything special. I am not going to start a referral program or give out cool badges. I will sprinkle “share” buttons throughout each post. But only share if you think the post would genuinely interest a friend, family member, or colleague. I may also pose a question now and then to encourage comments. Other than that, things won’t be changing too radically around what used to be called Jason Jonker’s Substack.

To close out this post, here are three other “growth strategies” I’ll be trying out.