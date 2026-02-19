The character Vizzini from The Princess Bride isn’t what you’d call “great with definitions”. Throughout the movie, he believes he has outmaneuvered the mysterious Man in Black, who is chasing Vizzini and his henchmen. Time and time again, Vizzini declares it is “inconceivable” that the Man in Black could still be following them.

Yet over and over, the Man in Black continues to pursue them, gaining ground as he overcomes the obstacles placed before him. Eventually, it dawns on Vizzini’s crew that he has mistaken “Things I can’t imagine happening” with “things that can’t happen.” Finally, after seeing the Man in Black overcome numerous inconceivable scenarios, Inigo Montoya declares, “I don’t think that word means what you think it means.”

What actually is addiction

The story of Vizzini—his poor ability to define things, and his life-ending arrogance—is a good reminder of the importance of definitions. Those with addictions and those who serve them need an accurate definition of addiction. Failing to see it for what it is can lead to costly mistakes and even death.

And there are no shortages of Vizzini’s who have their definition of addiction, and believe all others are inconceivable. Here’s Nora Volkow, Director of NIDA, explaining that addiction is a chronic, relapsing disease of the brain, characterized by loss of control.

It’s a decent enough definition. And Volkow is smart and has skin in the game, so I don’t feel comfortable directly opposing her. But what’s frustrating to me is that the definition is reductive. It leaves out many important elements.

That’s why I was excited to make a connection recently. It occurred to me that a concept—a creature, actually— can help me affirm the Nora Volkows of the world, without dismissing other important features of addiction.

The creature I am referring to is the chimera [Ky-MEER-uh]. The chimera is a mythical beast that is both several things at once and no one thing at the same time. The chimera below has features of a lion, a goat, and dragon—and yet isn’t lion, a goat, or a dragon.

A 1590–1610 drawing of a chimera attributed to Jacopo Ligozzi

It’s helpful to conceive of addiction as a chimera because it avoids unnecessary conflict. For example, if a person says about the chimera above, “That’s a lion because it has terrible fangs and a great mane,” they can be telling the truth. And if a second person says, “That’s not a lion because lions don’t have scales or horns,” they are also right. A Dylan said, “You are right from your side, and I am right from mine,” or perhaps an even more appropriate Dylan lyric would be, “We always did feel the same, we just saw it from a different point of viiiiiiiieeeeeeew.”

If addiction is best defined as a chimera, then we can employ what the poet John Keats calls “negative capability.” Keats defines negative capability as the ability to remain “in uncertainties, mysteries, doubts, without any irritable reaching after fact and reason.” Keats does not mean that we should abandon reason. He’s simply saying that we need to accept disparate elements of a phenomenon simultaneously, or that two conflicting facts can both be right.

You can’t say that about addiction

Based on their previous behavior, I suspect most materialists would reject my chimeric definition of addiction. They have generally attempted to overthrow definitions they don’t like, rather than incorporate diverse storylines into a larger narrative.

For example, they criticize people of faith for their biblical definition of addiction as sin. The materialists’ complaint is that calling addiction a sin makes it a moral failing. And if addiction is a moral failing, then people who have an addiction will experience stigmatization and legal punishment instead of compassion and support. In short, they believe a Biblical approach will backfire, piling burdens on people who are least able to shoulder them.

So rather than updating the definition of addiction to include brain-based insights, they reject the Bible’s insights altogether. Making definitions is a win-lose proposition for materialists. But this zero-sum approach to definitions doesn’t end with the Biblical definitions of addiction. Materialists view other materialistic definitions of addiction as competitors, believing the definitions must do battle until one emerges victorious. So scientists who focus on the role of the brain in addiction tend to reject those who see addiction as a trauma response, who, in turn, reject those who see it as a developmental disorder, who reject those who see it as a maladaptive problem-solving strategy, and so on. Each camp becomes rigid and declares, “You can’t say that about addiction” to their colleagues.

If I only could, I would

What I would like to say to the materialists is that they are missing something important about the biblical definition of sin. True, the Bible does view sin as a moral failing—and it does prescribe punishment for moral failings. But the Bible also describes sin in terms that should increase our compassion and understanding for those trapped in sinful patterns. So, we don’t need to throw out the Bible with the bathwater.

Here is a short list of many heads, tails, and bodies of the Biblical definitions of sin.

What I like about viewing addiction as a chimera is that I don’t have to argue with Nora Volkow. Addiction has certain qualities of a brain disease. What’s more, addiction has certain qualities that we don’t normally associate with a moral failing. She is right from her side, and I am right from mine. It’s the chimera-like quality of addiction that makes this possible.

When we understand the chimera-like qualities of addiction—and we employ negative capability—we can agree with Volkow that it is a chronic, relapsing brain disease characterized by the loss of control. At the same time, we don’t have to give up our belief that addiction is a moral offence, a trespass, a betrayal, and a willful defilement of a precious human life.

Even if we stick to biblical categories, the contrasts and nuances require a healthy amount of negative capability to understand addiction. Along with being a form of pitiable captivity, addiction is also an affront to God and our families, a crime, and a giving over of oneself to wicked passions. The contradictions continue because we can admit that addiction is like being weighed down with a burden, while at the same time not denying that it is a crooked path, adultery, whoredom, and the breaking of sacred covenant.

Final thought

Defining addiction as a chimera and employing negative capability means we can affirm that addiction is a reason for both compassion and condemnation. Does that seem inconceivable? Perhaps. But what seems really inconceivable to me is that a single-sided definition of addiction will ever be adequate. To escape addiction’s jaws, most people will need to address multiple confusing causes. For many, getting sober is just step one in a longer process of formation, renewal, and growth. Sobriety represents the escape from one of the chimera’s jaws, but there are still jaws and teeth from which to be freed. Understanding the chimeric nature of addiction can better prepare us for the challenges of recovery than any single definition ever could.