Coping Skills are actions people can use to withstand stress and other emotional crises. Therapists encourage the use of Coping Skills for anyone with a mental illness. Therapists also suggest that people in recovery use Coping Skills to manage drug and alcohol cravings. This post will explore the concept of Coping Skills and explain why, although they are helpful, they aren’t all they are cracked up to be. Read to the bottom, and you will see a video of the most effective coping skill of all.

Back when I was a clinical director, a quality improvement expert criticized one of my staff members’ safety plans, calling it ridiculous. One of the plan’s steps called for the client to play with their cat whenever they noticed negative self-talk or mild symptoms of depression.

“This client has serious mental health issues, including suicidal ideation, and your staff member recommends she should play with her CAT!”

I nodded and kept my usual therapeutic face while internally I was thinking, “What coping strategy isn’t a little bit weak and trite?”

Don’t believe me? Here is a list from Akron Children’s Hospital. I’ve clipped it for reasons of space. Notice number nine. :-)

Imagine if my poor staff member had included some of these in her safety plan? Throw rocks in the woods? Use some nicely-scented lotion? Chew gum. Try to blow a bubble?

I hate to think what the quality improvement expert would have said about the staff member’s safety plan if it had included this step: Think of 3 foods for every letter of the alphabet without skipping any. "This is how you keep the hounds of depression at bay?" the quality expert might demand to know.

Although I was bothered at the time, I concede that the expert had a point. Playing with a cat doesn’t seem like a promising way to push back against the forces of depression. I just don’t see a ton of really serious alternatives.

The Fallacy of Uniform Efficacy

I was reminded of the limitations of coping skills while watching a video of George Bonanno. Bonanno is a professor of clinical psychology at Columbia. He is also a leading researcher on trauma. In the YouTube video, he explained some tough truths about coping skills. The insights he shares are not generally known, even by therapists. And that is a real shame. This stuff deserves a wider audience.

No strategies are always helpful. Take mindfulness, for example. Sure enough, mindfulness works. But only for some people, some of the time. No strategy—even one with a lot of scientific backing—is uniformly helpful. No strategy is always unhealthy. For example, it was once believed that suppressing emotions is always harmful. However, Bonanno’s research uncovered exceptions to the rule. Parents who suppressed their emotions to protect their young children’s mental health in the wake of 9/11 did the right thing. Those living through war may also benefit from suppressing emotion and focusing more on practical safety measures. It turns out that sometimes we need to “get it together, man!” more than we need to express our feelings. Trial and error are necessary to find helpful coping skills. Because no skills are always helpful or unhelpful, it is important to experiment to see what works.

The resilience paradox and the five percent rule

Likewise, Bonanno discusses several factors associated with highly resilient people and shares a paradoxical insight. Although researchers can identify traits of highly resilient people (strong social skills, problem-solving, emotional regulation, optimism/hope, etc.), these factors predict only a small amount of future resilience. In other words, traits associated with resilience do predict a little bit about who will be resilient in the aftermath of a crisis. They just don’t predict very much.

This seems like a strange finding. What are we to make of it? Are coping skills and resilience traits like the woman described in Supertramp’s song Breakfast in America: “Take a look at my girlfriend/Not much of a girlfriend/ But she’s the only one I got.”

The answer might be found in the conclusions from decades of research on therapy outcomes. Researchers who have studied therapy outcomes have reached a similar conclusion: all bona fide treatments work, they work to just about the same degree, and they don’t work very well. This has been dubbed the Dodo Verdict, and the evidence for it is resounding.

This aligns with Bonanno’s research, which suggests that all coping skills and resilience traits do seem to work; they work to about the same degree; and they don’t work much.

By not working much, I mean that the particular therapy model—the techniques and processes therapists use—accounts for only 5-8 percent of therapy’s outcomes. Most of the success in treatment can be attributed to the client themselves—their tenacity, resources, and motivation. The next most important factor is the quality of the working relationship between the therapist and client.

Thus, coping skills, resilience traits, and therapy models all share a similar fate. They’re not much of a girlfriend, but they’re the only ones we got.

Where Bonanno Oversells

With these insights in mind, Bonanno has developed a framework he thinks will be more helpful to those who have experienced a potentially traumatic situation. His framework highlights 1) the importance of flexibility in strategy, and 2) cultivating hopeful confidence in one’s ability to address problems. This framework treats coping skills like interchangeable LEGO parts; if social support doesn’t work, swap it out for problem-solving or emotional regulation.

Unfortunately, his framework falls prey to the same limitations as all frameworks, precisely because it is a framework. If the mountains of empirical evidence are any indication, no matter how logical or evidence-based a framework is, it can only hope to account for 5-8 percent of anyone’s change.

There are no clinical trials, to my knowledge, involving Bonanno’s framework. But, I am willing to bet that any future clinical studies of his approach will replicate decades of research across all therapy models. An unbiased reviewer of his framework will conclude: Sure, his framework for therapy works; it works to the same degree as other models; and it accounts for only 8 percent of people’s success in overcoming trauma.

Why not the Bible?

Coping Skills can seem trite because, well, they are. They are silly little tricks and habits that people use to cope with tough moments. I’m glad that they work, but I am also interested in finding things that might work better.

Note that nowhere in the Bible does God give us a set of coping skills. In fact, the Bible is remarkably free from frameworks, life hacks, and bulleted lists of strategies. Instead, it aims to build things like wisdom and endurance, as well as faith, hope, and love.

The story of Horatio G. Spafford is worth recounting here. He lost all four of his daughters in a shipwreck. Only his wife survived. And perhaps owing to the expense of intercontinental communication in the 1800s, his wife informed him of the loss with a telegram reading simply, “Saved alone.”

When Horatio travelled to meet his wife, the seamen informed him when they passed over the likely spot where the ship had sunk. In his grief, he wrote the famous hymn “It Is Well with My Soul.” The second line of this stanza takes on special meaning in light of the story behind the hymn.

When peace like a river, attendeth my way

When sorrows like sea billows roll

Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say

It is well, it is well, with my soul

I am certain that a modern-day therapist would call the writing of the hymn a Coping Skill. But what Horatio Spafford describes in his hymn goes beyond psychological coping. It points to a transcendent reality. It says that things on earth can be tragic, while our soul, anchored in the veil, can be well.

Conclusion

I don’t think the quality improvement expert would agree with me on this last point. But, safety plans are limited (not ineffective, but limited) because they only acknowledge this material earth and its elements. Within the closed universe that they assume we live in, human beings are the only thing available to fix human beings. And that seems like a very unlikely scenario—almost as unlikely as ants, armadillos, or airplanes diagnosing their own malfunctions and repairing them without human intervention. Can coping skills invented by humans fix what’s wrong with humans? I don’t know. Can Satan drive out Satan?

There is one coping skill I heartily endorse. If you are feeling a little low, a little depressed, if your anxiety is getting the better of you, or if sorrows like sea billows roll, fire up the YouTubes, forget about this world, a world that is filled with swift transitions, and hold on to God’s Unchanging Hand.