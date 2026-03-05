The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
melanie's avatar
melanie
1d

Frequently during our conversations, my husband or I will ask each other if we read your substack and then comment on what stood out. Then we chew on it a bit together. I love that we share this. We value your ideas and humor.

Reply
Share
Majik's avatar
Majik
1d

The difference between you and me, Bro, is that I would sign off my UNsubscribers with Dylan’s “Positively 4th Street!” 😎 https://youtu.be/xc2yCWsR07U?si=dG2BKUGICL0DJbOF

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Jonker and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Jonker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture