“Writing is its own reward." — Henry Miller “I write because there is some lie that I want to expose, some fact to which I want to draw attention.” — George Orwell

Somewhere between these two quotes lies the answer to why I write this Substack.

As I have shared with my readers, this blog isn’t very lucrative. The ministry receives about $1,200 a year from subscriptions. That said, I know at least some donors have been influenced to donate because of something I have written here.. Still, if I were to base my decision to write here on a calculation of my hourly wage, I would have folded up shop years ago. Thus, I don’t write it for purely monetary reasons. So why write?

I mentioned at the beginning of the year that I was hoping to increase my readership. But, truth be told, my weekly readership has not changed much over the three years I’ve been doing this. There has been a small amount of churn in subscribership and an equally small number of new subscribers. I am resigned to the fact that if this publication were to grow in popularity, it would have already taken off. While I do retain some desire to grow, fame and fortune are not my motivations either. So why write?

I’ve been writing one to two posts a week for years now, and to keep that pace means I write every morning—there’s no rest for the wicked, or for writers. [Yes, I know the second part of that sentence was redundant]. Most people can’t read as much as I produce, which means I can’t even claim to write because my readers are clamoring for more content. So why write?

Given the lack of material and social rewards, there must be some reason I put words to screen each morning. What is it that keeps me typing away day after day?

When I consider this question, I come up with two main reasons.

My first reason is that writing is its own reward. I have to write. If I were not writing this Substack, I’d be writing something. Songs, short stories, devotions, donor communications, you name it. I like to write.

Words, sentences, and ideas are a huge source of pleasure in my life. And not just writing them, reading them is enjoyable to me. I read and listen to books a lot. Even when I am reading nonfiction, I notice and appreciate clear, clever writing. I am the kind of person who has a strong and sometimes physical reaction to poetry or extremely well-written prose. It’s not unusual for me to have to put a book down for a second and just savor a bit of writing. I can’t move on anymore than someone who hiked to the top of the ridge and sees a rare wild animal could. I stop and let it sink in.

Of course, I realize that my writing is not creating many of those moments for readers, but I am not trying to become a literary figure any more than guys who play basketball at the local YMCA are trying to secure an NBA contract.

I just like reading and writing.

My second reason is similar to George Orwell’s. However, I am not as sure-footed as Orwell. It’s not that I see a lie or a fact and want to shine light on it, as much as something catches my eye, and I want to look at it more closely. Something is curious. Something is off. Something doesn’t sit right.

At those times, writing helps me explore what’s going on. It helps me get a closer look at something. By spending some time writing about a topic, a thing that was nebulous materializes, and what was blurry becomes sharper.

Long-time readers may remember how many posts I devoted to the vexing question: Does your ministry “work”? That series of posts went this way and that as I thought through this question. Sometimes I was defensive, testy, or otherwise unprofessional in my musings, but I eventually gained clarity about this question.

So, while I may have struggled to answer the question of whether my ministry “works,” I am confident that my Substack works to help me clarify my thoughts on various subjects related to the ministry.

What people get wrong about writing a Substack

For me, a Substack is like an artist’s sketchbook. I write things here as part of my “process,” to borrow a term from visual art. These posts are studies, not final works of art.

It’s true that I sometimes post informal updates for donors, and I understand that can be confusing and might lead some people to misunderstand the purpose of a Substack. I also post musings on my work as a chaplain or on Christianity, which can cause some readers to assume I am writing a devotion. Other posts can sound authoritative on an issue, but they are not.

Even when I post something that feels polished, well-organized, or confident, it would be most accurate to say that Substack contains my thinking, not my thoughts on a given subject. Posts are action shots of me engaged in thinking; they are not static portraits suitable for hanging.

Thus, confusing, misleading, and incorrect posts are par for the course, as Michael Feldman used to say about his radio talk show.

The role of the reader

Because these posts are sketches, not finished works of art, I appreciate feedback. And the comment section is a great place for that. If readers point out an exception to my point, fill in a gap, or challenge what I write in the comment section, I appreciate it. Feedback and the sharing of other perspectives serve only to improve me and my work. It is not uncommon for me to write a post in response to a comment.

I understand that not everyone wants to comment in the comment section, though. And I have received some very important feedback through email. That’s totally cool. [I once asked people not to email me their comments because I wanted the Algo-beast to see the engagement and push my publication to potential readers. But that’s no longer a concern. I am long past hoping for Substack fame.] Go ahead and email.

Having a readership keeps me motivated to post. I love hearing when someone says something I wrote contained a nugget that was helpful for them. I really liked a recent comment by someone who wrote, “Your posts make me think and laugh.”

What if I am not the one you want, Babe?

I understand that some people don’t want to read what amounts to an artist’s sketchbook. I get it. To be honest, I don’t want to read most people’s writing. There are only a few writers whose ideas and writing I consider interesting or important enough to read their Substacks regularly. Mary Harrington, Luise Perry, Freya India, Elizabeth Oldfield, Rob Henderson, Aaron Renn, and Ryan Burge are the principal ones among them.

So, I understand if, in the words of Dylan, “I am not the one you want, babe; I am not the one you need.” If that’s true for you, I won’t feel bad if you click unsubscribe, and you shouldn’t feel bad either.

Instead, have a listen to Dylan’s masterpiece “Mississippi” and let it be our Fare-Thee-Well song. “My heart is not weary; it’s light, and it’s free. I’ve got nothing but affection for all those who’ve sailed with me.”

