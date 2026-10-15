When I started doing Bible studies at the prison, I didn’t think I was creating a vehicle for “Self-Discovery”. In fact, Self-Discovery was the last thing on my mind when I wrote the materials. Self-discovery is one of those buzzwords I avoid. It’s probably not fair, but I associate Self-Discovery with other things I don’t care for, like hugging and retreats in Northern California.

An advertisement for a retreat in Northern California that I have no interest in attending.

Yet, Self-Discovery, comes up every time inmates in the prison have an opportunity to share feedback about our Bible study. For example, the women who complete the Bible study write anonymous welcome letters to the next round of participants. In these letters, they often share what they got out of the Bible study and what they hope the new attendee will get out of it. The idea of self-discovery comes up a lot.

The card above focuses on Self-Discovery. The author writes about changing a mindset and self-reflecting on the past, present, and future.

Here is another card with a similar theme. I have transcribed it below because the handwriting is a little cramped.

To the next Student, Don’t be afraid to open up and share your experience with the other women. You might be surprised how much we have in common. The best part of this experience was learning more about myself. So, you’ll probably find self-discovery a rewarding part of this class. It’s never too late to change because God is a loving and forgiving God. Jesus paid the ultimate price for each one of us. For that, we owe him our devotion. Stay sober. It’s the best way to be.

And this last card is also very much centered on self-discovery. I’ve also transcribed it below.

Welcome Sister in Christ, Your [sic] very lucky to get into this class. Your [sic] going to enjoy it and learn a lot about yourself, addiction, and the Lord. This Bible study has helped me so much. Learn lots, and God bless.

Seeing how important Self-Discovery is to my students has made me reconsider my prejudice against it. There must be something to this idea of Self-Discovery. Something that I should try to get to the bottom of.

What kinna self-discovery we talkin’ ‘bout here?

One thing is for sure. The kind of self-discovery that occurs in a Resilient Bible study is not necessarily the positive and fun kind. Here are just three examples of what actual people have said about themselves in a Resilient Bible study:

Lesson: Beat Bad Moods. I’m the kind of person who is angry and impatient, and I let resentments build until they become an excuse to get high. I even picked fights with my wife to give me an excuse to get wasted. Lesson: Stop Hustling I took money from my family “for rent” and used it to get high. I played up my withdrawal symptoms to make my dad give me money so I could stop “hurting.” Even when I did something nice for someone, I was angling for a handout so I could get high or drunk again. Lesson: Is Your Body Holy I cared so little for the body God gave me that I didn’t stop using even when it meant that I overdosed, lost my teeth, or my hands were numb from injecting drugs so many times it caused nerve damage.

These are not the kinds of revelations most people are thinking about when they say the words “Self-Discovery.” Most people prefer to be flattered when they discover things about themselves: “Look, Joanne, your horoscope says you possess a rare, quiet strength, and you are right on the verge of a breakthrough you’ve secretly been doubting you'd ever reach. How exciting!”

So why would women voluntarily engage in this Bible class that tells them very unflattering details about themselves and then joyfully encourage other women to do the same?

Enter Inmate Green with an answer

I think my latest round of screening interviews tells me why inmates join a wait list to take the Bible study. Inmate Green is the quintessential example. During a screening to see if she was appropriate for the Bible study, I explained the shame cycle:

She smiled in grim agreement.

She could give me a book’s worth of reasons and examples of why she should never touch drugs and alcohol again. The frustrating part is that she could have done it before her latest relapse, too. She had been sober from methamphetamine, alcohol, and weed for 10 years when she decided she needed a drink to get her through some stressful events that had just happened in her life.

She quickly found herself embodying the words of the Guns N' Roses song Mr. Brownstone:

She did her best to hide her increasing reliance on alcohol and lied to herself. “It’s just alcohol. I was a drug addict, not an alcoholic. At least I ain't doing Crystal, again.” But her family saw her slipping.

They did what they could to get her to stop. Eventually she got a DUI, which landed her in prison. Fortunately, no one died. (That’s a very common reason people are in prison.) It was just one too many similar offenses, an unofficial three-strikes-and-you're-out kind of decision for the judge.

She’s not down for very long. But she has lost custody of her kids, lost the trust of her family, and lost faith in herself and her ability to stay sober. She feels defeated, desperate for change, and anxious to find out what makes her and her addiction tick. Shame cycle? You betcha.

I started quoting from St. Paul: “For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out.”

And she finished it for me. “19 For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do—this I keep on doing.”

Inmate Green is like a lot of the inmates I meet in prison. She can’t explain herself or her addiction. What’s more, she can’t convince herself she won’t pick up again once she gets out of prison. She is a mystery and a terror to herself. She doesn't do the good she wants to do, and she keeps doing the evil she desperately doesn’t want to do.

For inmates, a journey of self-discovery that isn’t about self-deception or self-flattery is refreshing and honest. And give them a realistic “You are Here” arrow on the map of life. But I think there is more going on than mere accurate self-discovery.

If finding out the worst about yourself were all there was to it, inmates wouldn’t be so excited to get their friends and bunkies to take the class. That would just be “any port in a storm-ism.” Beggars cannot be choosers. And desperate life circumstances call for desperate self-discovery measures. It would be lessons in humiliation, not humility.

What happens after that self-discovery is what makes the class so valuable. Sure, finding out something unflattering about yourself might be useful or honest or good for your character or something like that. But I think it’s the lifting up that keeps my waitlist full.