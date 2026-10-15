The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

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Joel
Oct 15

Another thought provoking post. Thank you.

It is interesting and counter cultural to consider that self discovery might turn up something negative or painful. Of course it would, that seems only natural.

Personally I do find value in replacing negative thoughts with positive ones and "taking every thought captive" to Christ. But maybe the balanced path is not to deny the negative, just to put it in perspective so it doesn't have outsized impact.

Jason, let's meet in northern Cali. I need a hug, and you do, too!

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