There’s a post going around on Facebook that caught my attention.

The post shows a woman covered in tattoos and piercings sitting in a church pew. Parts of her hair are shaved. Other parts are dyed red. The caption begins: “When a visitor visits a church [looking] like this, should she be welcomed or be 'chased’ away?”

The rest of the post argues convincingly that Jesus came not for the cleaned-up Church folks but for the ragged sinners. And since that is the case, his Church should welcome women like the one in the photograph with open arms.

There’s nothing wrong with the post’s point of view. It’s accurate. Biblical.

But when I look at the woman in the post, I don’t actually see “sinner.” I see something else—an activist. To my eyes, she’s probably a person with a lot of personal conviction about how to treat others ethically.

Helping that person feel welcome in church isn’t about embracing a sinner; it’s about helping a person convert from one religion to another. That’s a different problem. And it requires a different set of tactics.