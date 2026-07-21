Over the past several months, I’ve begun to notice a pattern. In fact, three observations have started to fit together in a way I hadn’t seen before.

The first is that our healthiest and most enthusiastic Resilient Recovery groups often grow out of partnerships between a church and an institution. That institution could be a prison, group home, sober living home, rehab facility, or similar partner. When those partnerships are in place, Resilient Recovery Ministries really seems to be running on all cylinders.

Resilient groups can form without these partnerships; for example, the group in Appleton, WI, is very healthy despite drawing attendees only from the congregation and the surrounding neighborhood. But we’ve seen that partnerships lead to especially healthy, consistently attended groups.

The second observation is that many chaplains, pastors, and volunteers—not connected with our ministry—are already serving in places where they regularly serve people struggling with addiction.

The third and most recent observation is that research suggests many of these dedicated servants feel unequipped to help people facing addiction. Metaphorically speaking, they’ve been asked to guard a swimming beach despite never having been taught basic water rescue skills. They’re willing to serve. They simply need better tools.

So I’ve been thinking: These three observations suggest a new approach to growing our ministry.

What if, instead of trying to launch church-based Resilient groups, we started with chaplains, pastors, and volunteers who are already serving people in recovery? We could equip them with Resilient Recovery’s Bible studies and training, and they could begin using those resources immediately to meet needs they already encounter every day.

I like that strategy, but it raises a new challenge. How do we find these people and let them know our resources exist?

Enter our newest staff member, Ben Dahl. (No relation to Roald—I asked.)

Ben has spent more than twelve years helping organizations connect with the people they were created to serve. He’s led marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, local businesses, and fast-growing startups, managing more than $80 million in advertising across today’s major platforms. More importantly for us, he understands how to help worthwhile resources find the people who need them most.

He’s exactly what we need. I’ve done my best over the years to learn marketing as I went, but it’s time to place this work in the hands of someone with real expertise.

I’ve given Ben the reins because I’m confident he can help put these resources into the hands of pastors, chaplains, and volunteers who are already serving people in recovery.

Nothing in ministry, marketing, or life is certain. But we believe this is an opportunity worth pursuing. We have the materials, the training, and ten years of experience helping people in recovery. It seems a shame not to give these resources every opportunity to reach the pastors, chaplains, and volunteers who are already doing this important work.

Imagine a prison chaplain leading a Bible study with confidence. Imagine a volunteer at a recovery home finally having practical, Christ-centered resources that speak directly to addiction. Imagine a pastor who no longer feels like they’re trying to help without the right tools. Imagine Resilient Recovery Ministries' network of facilitators growing, helping even more people make peace with their past, and begin to look forward to new life in Christ. That’s what we’re hoping to make possible.

Our goal is to raise $3,000 to launch this marketing campaign. Our hope is that sales of books and training will eventually cover those costs, making this effort sustainable and allowing us to continue expanding our reach.

If you’d like to join us as a Founding Patron, we’d be honored to have your support. Your gift will help place these resources into the hands of people who are already serving those in recovery every day. Click the link below to join the team and receive regular updates as the campaign unfolds. When you click, you’ll see two opportunities presented. Choose Project One: The Muster Roll to support this endeavor.

We hope you’ll come along for the adventure as we discover how many more lives God can touch through this effort.

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