When we say, “What a Boy Scout!” we mean that someone is so nice they aren’t of any practical use. Starting in the 1970s, the term Boy Scout has been associated with moral rigidity, naivety, and being oblivious to how the real world works. In fact, Superman, once an unironically beloved character, has been derisively called “A Big, Blue Boy Scout” by people who consider him a little too earnest to be cool.

That fact really tells you something about where we are as a culture. I’ve written about how we no longer like ideals and how we want to be cool, rather than good. Downstream from these cultural preferences is our tendency to want anti-heroes over regular heroes. Ever notice how the Batman and Green Arrow franchises love to play up their characters as complicated, morally ambiguous, dark, and brooding? Oh, how we love a brooding superhero!

But, personally, when it comes to finding people to help formerly homeless addicts, I say bring on the hikes, campfires, and three-fingered salutes—I love these dudes! They have recently—as the kids say—“done a solid” for our recovery folks.

More. . .

Funding is sometimes an albatross

Resilient Recovery Ministry recently received a small grant to provide welcome baskets to newcomers to our Bible study on addiction. However, the grant money came the stipulation that it needed to be spent on supplies only.

This meant we were on the hook for any time spent researching, purchasing, and assembling the products we put in the welcome baskets. Although not an impossible project, it was nevertheless time-consuming. As is often the case, limits and restrictions spur creative solutions. Ultimately, we found a solution to the problem that we wouldn’t have even considered if the grant had included funds to administer it.

Enter the Boy Scouts of America

This welcome basket project—this challenging, but not impossible-sized project—was the perfect size for Dashel, a young scout, who needed a compelling task to earn his Eagle Scout designation. As a ministry leader, I can hardly express how relieved I was to hand off the Welcome Basket project to his capable hands.

Dashel polled the Resilient students and found out what they needed. He did all the time-consuming online research to find the best prices and the highest quality items. He ordered some products with the Resilient Logo, which is a particular kind of hassle that involves getting the best price and making sure the sellers have the graphics files they need to begin printing items.

He organized an event where his whole troop unpacked the items, spread them out on tables, and, in bucket brigade fashion, stuffed backpacks with the items purchased: Towels, water bottles, devotional materials, and shower bags with Resilient logos stuffed with shampoo, toothbrushes, and the like.

He and the troop also took their time to write some very sweet and encouraging welcome messages to go along with the welcome baskets. I was impressed with the quality and earnestness of the messages.

The result was 72 greatly appreciated backpacks, concrete evidence to our newcomers that Christians, Boy Scouts, and other “Normies” cared about them. This is what we mean when we say Resilient doesn’t put people in a program; we put them in pews, potlucks, and the praise band.

I’ve included a few photos below, but you can see more on our website—more great pictures and you can read some of the notes the scouts wrote by clicking the button.

See More