This is the Fifth part of a series on therapy. So far, I discussed: Some thought experiments showing why therapy couldn’t possibly be a magical mind-control tool.

Two posts on The Dodo Verdict —the finding that all therapy works to about the same degree. So, the particulars of the therapy are not important.

Iatrogenesis—or the fact that therapy can sometimes be harmful. This post will discuss “confrontation”—an element of therapy that can do more harm than good.

A month ago, a woman phoned me and told me about the alcoholism treatment she received in the 1980s. Her treatment providers relied heavily on confrontation as a therapeutic tool. The experience sounded terrible. As part of her treatment, her therapists made her wear full-sized sandwich board signs that declared her “problems”.

The staff at her treatment facility attacked her Christian religion, telling her it was a source of false piety. They said her faith had been ineffective at preventing her from becoming an alcoholic. They declared that her relationship with her husband was “toxic”. In family sessions, they made her husband wear a chin strap to remind him to “keep his head up”— presumably so that he could take a more authoritative role in confronting his wife’s “manipulative” behavior.

It was upsetting to hear how the woman suffered during her treatment. Her therapeutic team denigrated her precisely when she needed their help and support. The staff’s behavior was not just unkind—it had the potential to derail her recovery by

undermining her natural gifts and resources

weakening helpful relationships with her family and church

And a bunch of other stuff I wrote about in this post on iatrogenic effects

Netflix’s “The Program”

The Netflix documentary series “The Program” sheds light on a boarding school for troubled teens that relied on confrontation as a treatment tool. Operating from 2001-2009, the Academy at Ivy Ridge used harsh confrontation to reduce teens' rebelliousness. The documentarian, Katherin Kubler, was sent there by her parents as a teen. She spent 15 months of her adolescence being abused by the program’s staff.

For the documentary, she and a group of former students gained access to the abandoned building where the program was housed.

Shockingly, progress notes, incident reports, and video recordings were left in the building when the program shut down. The documents reveal horrific abuse.

Staff mocked clients, gave them offensive nicknames, beat them, and forced them to comply with a myriad of pointless and demeaning rules. Some rules were so contrary to human nature that virtually no teenager could comply with them. Imagine being told you were not allowed to look out the window. Or imagine that staff bullied you into sitting still until your legs go numb. When the students inevitably broke the rules, staff would issue reprimands, deduct points, or physically abuse them.

When the teens complained about the rules—or how the rules were enforced—the staff assumed they were manipulative and responded with increasingly harsher punishments and expectations.

The Stanford Prison Experiment

As I watched the Netflix series, I was reminded of Zimbardo’s Stanford Prison Experiment.

In this experiment, college students were asked to role-play a prison scenario. Half the participants were randomly assigned the role of “guard,” and the other half the role of “prisoner.” The guards devised rules that the prisoners were to obey during the experiment. Within hours, the behavior of the guards became authoritarian and abusive. The guards drummed up minor rule violations and punished and demeaned the prisoners. The prisoners rebelled against the rules, confirming the guard’s worst beliefs about the character and motivation of the prisoners.

The experiment became increasingly sadistic and brutal. For safety reasons, it was shut down 6 days into a two-week-long experiment.

The message of the experiment? Assigning people to be critical and confrontational to another person nearly always ends in abuse.

But, isn’t mild confrontation necessary for growth?

Internationally renowned psychologist Bill Miller has conducted careful research showing that even “light confrontation” in therapy has negative effects.

Warmth and empathy are essential components of any effective therapy. Anything that compromises warmth and empathy should be avoided. This seminal 1983 paper outlines Miller’s non-confrontational approach. Since his original paper, over 1000 Randomized Controlled Trials have found evidence in favor of his methods.

But it worked for me!

Interestingly, the woman I spoke to on the phone—the one who went to treatment for alcoholism in the 1980s— said the abusive therapy worked for her. She said, “It was like reverse psychology. I wanted to prove them wrong. I made it my mission to prove my faith and my husband were not toxic.”

I am glad she got sober, but there are three reasons I wouldn’t recommend the treatment she received to others.

One, the therapist’s ideas were wrong. It wasn’t the treatment per se that got her sober. There was nothing worthwhile in the criticism and confrontation. On the contrary, it was her rebellion against the bad advice that was helpful.

Two, the confrontation didn’t strengthen her. The confrontation did not produce a spirit of defiance and overcoming. The confrontational aspects of therapy were only ever an obstacle to her success. It was the love of her husband and the depth of her faith that gave her the strength to push back against the therapist’s narrative. In other words, she was the hero of the treatment.

Three, the evidence suggests that most people will be harmed by confrontation. Confrontation is a bad bet overall. Like casinos, therapies that use confrontation may make some winners. But they also create losers—lots of losers.

Conclusion

If you or a loved one are experiencing demeaning confrontations from a therapist or treatment provider, run, don’t walk out of there.

While you may persevere and overcome the criticism and fault-finding, you’d be much better off working with a therapist who uncovers and builds upon your strengths.

As I think about confrontational therapists, I am reminded of 1 Corinthians 13. It tells us that many great things are worthless without love. To the list of things that are worthless without love, I would add, “a therapist’s insights into a person’s problems.” Without love, it is just noisy and obnoxious.

In a therapist, look for someone who believes in you and builds you up.

13 If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. 2 If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. 3 If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. 4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. 8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. 9 For we know in part and we prophesy in part, 10 but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears. 11 When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me. 12 For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. 13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:1-13