In early February, I got on a plane and headed to Wisconsin and Minnesota on a sort of barnstorming Resilient Awareness Tour. I spoke at churches, schools, and Ladies’ missionary societies. I talked to pastors, staff ministers, school employees, professional fundraisers, and laypeople. I went on a home visit with a pastor to see someone who had just returned from rehab. I worshiped at a church that hosts a weekly Resilience Bible study and met with the principal facilitator. I was even interviewed by Goodhue, Minnesota’s local paper.

It was the closest I have felt to being a recovery celebrity.

All along the way, I was asking questions, doing research, trying to uncover unmet recovery needs or what some software developers have called “jobs to be done.” I wanted to know how we could better serve our church body and communicate in a way that gave potential donors what they needed to make a prayerful decision to give.

In no particular order, here is what stood out to me—things I want to remember this year.

Many people have been touched by addiction. Epidemiological studies suggest that up to 15 percent of the population will meet the criteria for addiction at some point in their lives. But sometimes 15 percent isn’t 15 percent—especially when the 15 percent’s addiction affects everyone in their orbit. In one small meeting, nearly half had been affected by addiction. People have lost family members to overdoses or addiction-related diseases. Others had church members with addiction issues. One group of pastors mentioned the nihilism, ennui, and substance abuse that permeate young men in their community. “We want to create men’s clubs and just get these guys doing anything of value for their community. They are so defeated and aimless.” Congregations want to know their pastors are equipped to help. In congregations where pastors were involved in counselling or other outreach to individuals with addictions, the members were proud of their pastor’s efforts. Members did not want to be the ones to refer their friends and family for help, but they wanted to know that their pastors were equipped to discuss and refer them to appropriate services. Thus, I want to consider providing pastors with tools to help them communicate to their congregations about the work they are accomplishing. There’s no such thing as overcommunicating. When I walked into a church in Wisconsin that holds a weekly Resilient Meeting, no one seemed to know about it. The greeter who met me at the entrance gave me a tour of the facility and a warm welcome; however, he had no clue about any recovery meetings at his church. When I told him his church hosts a Recovery Meeting, he misheard me, thinking I was asking him if his church had a recovery meeting. He looked thoughtfully into the air, wondering who might know about such a ministry. Likewise, the young man at the church’s coffee shop [yup, they had a full coffee shop in the lobby] commented on my nifty Resilient Recovery baseball hat but had not heard of the ministry his church is engaged in. This reminded me of the extreme steps McDonald’s takes to get their message out. They pay a lot to have their restaurants on prime street corners with unmistakable signage. They keep their menu simple and consistent so that everyone knows what they offer. And yet they spend an astronomical amount on advertising. There really is no such thing as overcommunicating. [Pastor Robb indulged my juvenile impulse to stand in the cool pulpit] We have to provide something every church can use. The professional fundraiser I met with was straightforward about this point. “The pastors and churches you are meeting with are getting bombarded with requests for support. These requests are all for ‘good’ endeavors. But, you need to show them that this program is impacting their community, or that you have something that can meet a need they have today.” I think he is right. God does some amazing work through our ministry. But we are not providing a specific benefit to most local churches. Moreover, hosting a Resilient Recovery Bible study isn’t right for many congregations. We need to offer tools, resources, and support that any pastor or congregation can make use of. We have carefully develop resources for the average church and pastor. The professional fundraiser’s point dovetails with what I have been reading. Anthony Ulwick’s Jobs to be Done, Teres Torres’ Continuous Discovery Habits, Bob Moesta’s Learning to Build and Uri Levine’s Fall in Love with the Problem, Not the Solutions, all take a slightly different approach to one similar idea: You need to talk directly to customers to understand their needs and build a product accordingly.

Reading these books gave me even greater confidence in our main offering: A book of 57 Bible studies on addiction. The book was written just as the authors above suggest: by speaking directly to people in recovery and developing lessons to solve the problems they faced. Specifically, we listened to hundreds of people in recovery tell us what led to their most recent relapse. We built each lesson to solve that problem through a combination of Biblical advice and gospel encouragement. To put it in the language of Ulwick’s Jobs to Be Done, each lesson represents a job students are hiring us to complete.

But whereas the book does an excellent job of meeting the needs of students, we are less well equipped to meet the needs of pastors, donors, and congregations. Although I have a list of 14 ideas to address their potential jobs to be done, I am holding off on developing resources until I complete more interviews with pastors and donors. We need to apply the same rigor to choosing materials to develop for these people that we did to creating the Bible studies.

That said, there were two resources people asked for that I have made available right now.

An alcohol screening. We did not develop this resource. But we do have the background and knowledge to sift through the available options and pick the best one. The screening we chose is safe for general use, scientifically valid, and freely available online. We created an FAQ to go along with it to help Pastors feel comfortable using it. And the back of the PDF includes QR codes to various resources for anyone concerned about their use after taking the screening. Get the Screening

Writing Welcome Card Project Packet. Churches, congregations, and individuals can write a welcome card to a newcomer using our Welcome Card Project Packet. The packet includes an FAQ about Resilient Recovery, an optional Bible study for the day the cards are written, and simple, step-by-step instructions for writing welcome cards. This fulfills the need some church members have to be involved and to support people in recovery, even if they do not have the right resources or the right location to take on the challenge of launching a Resilient Recovery Bible study. Get Welcome Card Instructions

You can help

If you would like to see the current list of resources we are considering developing and give us some feedback on which would be most important to develop, you can take this survey.

Give Feedback