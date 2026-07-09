I saw this sign at the gas station down the street from my house. It got me thinking about drinking and work and writing.

There’s a lesson in all the folktales about the Devil making bets and signing contracts with humans: Unless you are a fiddle player from Georgia, never do business with the Father of Lies. The myths and stories surrounding Faust, Paganini, and the Blues guitarist Robert Johnson all involve a pact with the Devil. And all end in tragedy. Their narrative arcs are hugely asymmetrical. No matter how high they are raised at the beginning of their stories, they always fall much harder and for much longer.

Another asymmetry lies in the two parties’ reactions to the contract. The Devil is always delighted to enforce the terms; the counterparty pleads for renogation. “I’ll burn my books!” are Faust’s last cries, as if he could return his plates to the waiter after he had eaten and get a refund for his meal.

As in the folktales of old, there are many poor souls who have made a deal with that lesser demon named Alcohol. They’ve contracted with booze for things humans don’t naturally achieve in this lifetime: the removal of grief, escape from trauma, or the gift of perpetual joy and happiness. And just like Faust, Paganini, and Johnson, their story will eventually take an asymmetrical dip, a low, low, and downward lowering of their lives until they cry out like Faust did when the Devil came round dancing on hooved feet and waving the contract in one hand.

The sign above is a setup for another example of an asymmetrical offer. It seems to say:

Hey, hardworking and productive man or woman. This beverage will give you satisfaction at the end of the day—satisfaction of a job well done. A beer (or six) will be a close-of-business benediction; blessing your day’s labor and quenching whatever thirst work has left you with.

But in the fine print are clauses like

WARNING: Side effects may include headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, sensitivity to light and sound, dizziness, dry mouth, uncontrollable shakiness, inability to concentrate, irritability, anxiety, rapid heartbeat, excessive sweating, and stomach upset. In some cases, users may experience feelings of deep regret and poor decision-making. If you are of Hispanic descent, you may acquire an inexplicable craving for a bowl of menudo. Ask your doctor if alcohol is right for you.

Upon experiencing side effects, a certain number of us will re-up for reasons that don’t make sense to anyone looking from the outside. But we will wake up each morning and think, “Well, that was terrible. Let’s do it again.”

For those of us who keep using alcohol as our workday topper, the contractual consequences will soon begin to pile up. Relationships, health, and career will all be impacted. If we are one of the very unlucky ones, we’ll keep signing contracts and deals as part of Alcohol’s “Everything-Must-Go Sale.” Houses, vehicles, jobs, furniture, and tools will be sold off or left behind. In the end, we’ll be left with little but the drink itself, making alcohol both the cause of our troubles and our consolation prize.

I once had a temporary job at a furniture factory, putting assembly-instruction stickers on chair legs. My daily alcohol consumption kept me up late and robbed me of the rejuvenating effects of the little sleep I did get. So there at the factory bench, I would nod out standing up. The woman I worked next to was a factory floor lifer. She looked at me one morning and said I had better get my act together and stay awake, or she would tell the shop foreman.

But it wasn’t just temporary jobs at furniture factories where alcohol pushed my story downward. Alcohol led me to drunken vacuuming after hours at a daycare where I briefly served as a maintenance worker. I delivered pizzas under the influence, as well. They say buzzed driving is drunk driving. A few shots with the owner’s son and his girlfriend also meant drunk delivering.

Not only did I do a poor job at these establishments, but the economy also bore heavy opportunity costs. While I piddled around in unskilled service work, I developed no marketable skills and offered far less to society than I was capable of.

People talk sardonically about the Peter Principle, in which people are promoted to their level of incompetence. But I had the reverse problem. Alcohol prevented me from being promoted to a level commensurate with my potential. When I think of my early work history, I think of C.S. Lewis’ comment about people who ignore the riches of the Christian faith.

It would seem that Our Lord finds our desires not too strong, but too weak. We are half-hearted creatures, fooling about with drink and sex and ambition when infinite joy is offered us, like an ignorant child who wants to go on making mud pies in a slum because he cannot imagine what is meant by the offer of a holiday at the sea. We are far too easily pleased.”

What Lewis found true for our souls, I found was true for my vocation. I was far too easily pleased with mudpies, mops, and motorized floor scrubbers when I could have offered more in service to my Lord. I had no idea what my capacity limits were because every day was a Rest and Recovery Day after competing in the previous night’s Blackout Drinking Olympics. T.S. Elliot might have bemoaned, “Where is the potential that was wasted in getting wasted?”

For some, the situation is more tragic. Instead of staying in bed while the bus to adulthood passes by their door as I did, they reach their potential only to have the crown taken from them as they fall into shaky-handed addiction. Corners are cut. Lunches extended. A little of this or that is ingested to get back into working form. It works for a while, but the tightrope gets thinner until it snaps, whether due to a random drug test or concerns HR has been made aware of.

Every profession is convinced that their work environment is connected to heavy drinking. Concrete workers? Oh, we all drink like fish. Doctors? Nothing says drunken mayhem like a medical conference. Ask engineers, and they’ll tell you they are far and away the most sudsy of the professions. And so it goes for every job: Lawyers, teachers, candlestick makers—each is convinced their job is the root cause of their own copious alcohol consumption. Even philosophers don’t escape:

Of course, the profession of writer deserves a closer look.