The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

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Larry Bailey's avatar
Larry Bailey
Apr 11, 2024

Great insights.

What are your thoughts on "non-talk" mental health therapies for adults esp. for trauma, such as Brainspotting (1) EMDR (2) [both 1 and 2 claim to be evidence based] and folks like Gabor Mate (3) and Bessel Van Den Kolk. (4)

Thanks

Larry

(1) Brainspotting encourages a thorough exploration of the somatic and emotional domains by highlighting concentrated attention and the effectiveness of fixed eye positions.

(2) EMDR uses bilateral stimulation of eye movements and an eight-phase structured model to provide a thorough trauma processing method.

(3) https://thewisdomoftrauma.com/resources/

(4) https://www.besselvanderkolk.com/resources/the-body-keeps-the-score

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