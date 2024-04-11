In a previous post, I provided my advice for anyone considering therapy. That previous post made my first point about therapy. Therapy is effective—and no therapy is better than any other. AKA the Dodo Verdict In this post, I want to share another point about therapy. Namely, all therapies have the potential to cause harm.

Informing patients about the risks of a procedure or medication is standard practice in medicine. Patients must consent to even a simple office visit. That’s because ANY treatment with the power to heal also has the power to harm.

What most people don’t realize, though, is that talk therapy poses serious risks, too.

For this reason, I think it is a good idea to list all the risks of therapy in one place. I hope readers can use this list to help make an informed decision about whether to start therapy, stop therapy, or change the direction of therapy.

Pathologizing. Therapy has the power to pathologize. By focusing on dysfunction and deficits, therapy can make matters worse. At times, therapy can become a reverse treasure hunt in which problem after problem is uncovered.

Imagine a therapist who mines a client’s history of relapses, searching for the elusive cause of the client’s “weakness”. Focusing on the problems causing the relapses will demoralize the client and reinforce their sense of frustration.

Skilled therapists will avoid this trap by focusing the conversation on the half a dozen times a client got sober, rather than the times the client backslid. The skilled therapist will view the client as a relentless sobriety machine who has found creative and active ways to get sober after each relapse. Staying focused on strengths and solutions is the best way to avoid pathologizing. But, even the best therapists lose track at times and drift into “problem-focused” therapy.

If you believe your therapy may be tipping toward pathologizing you or your situation, consider talking to your therapist. If things do not improve, consider changing therapists or stopping altogether. Sometimes it is best to shake things off—or to count one’s blessings.

Labeling. Therapy can unnecessarily label people as sick, diseased, or having a syndrome. Once a label is given, we may begin to see evidence for our label everywhere.

Labeling can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. I know a woman for whom the label, “alcoholic” has been unhelpful. She has taken the saying, “once an alcoholic, always an alcoholic,” to mean that she will continually relapse. For her, “powerless over alcohol” has meant, “you can’t prevent your next relapse”.

Beware of labels that make you feel hopeless or offer you a convenient excuse for not changing.

SIDE NOTE. This wonderful demonstration shows how susceptible we are to labeling. In it, a group of people are each given a personality profile. They are told it is based on their exact day and time of birth. After reading the profiles, even the skeptics were amazed at how accurate and insightful the horoscope was. What they didn’t know, was that everyone got the same horoscope profile. Because of human’s propensity to accept labels, they each believed the profile accurately defined them.

Institutionalization. Therapy can remove you from normal life and change how you interact with others. Therapy’s power to institutionalize is not as powerful as something like prisons or orphanages. However, therapy can negatively impact clients. Time spent in therapy takes time away from commonplace activities and relationships. Therapy can make a person more isolated and lonely by preventing them from forming real-life friends and hobbies.

Moreover, our behavior in therapy differs from the behavior we need to form lifelong egalitarian, reciprocal relationships with family and friends. In therapy, we focus too much on ourselves. We overshare. We count on the patience and skill of a paid professional to listen and respond therapeutically. If we internalize these therapeutic assumptions, we behave strangely in ordinary relationships.

Missing out on unpaid relationships is a big deal. Professionals are experts, but they can’t be your friend, give you a ride, go to a movie with you, or sit near you at church. They also don’t attend funerals, baby showers, weddings, graduations, or housewarming parties. Those are things real friends do. Therapy should improve our real-life relationships, not take us away from them.

Institutionalization can also refer to learning maladaptive behaviors from others in treatment. I know a man who told me his wife learned new ways to hide her alcohol by listening to the stories of speakers at 12-step meetings. “We’d go to a speaker meeting, and the next thing I knew, she was copying the tricks for hiding alcohol that the speaker talked about. It was like she was going to school to learn how to be a sneakier alcoholic.”

It’s not that intensive therapy is never called for—or that hospitalization isn’t sometimes necessary. It’s that risks and benefits need to be weighed wisely.

Dependency. Turning to experts can prevent us from learning how to handle stressors on our own. Bringing all our issues to a therapist can reinforce a belief that we are helpless or incompetent. Imagine the young woman who schedules extra therapy appointments after a break-up. She might be better served by hanging out with her friends, binge-watching a television show, and having a good cry. In many cases, this would do just as much to improve her mood—and it would strengthen her social network, which has long-term benefits.

What about the depressed and unemployed man who soothes his pain by playing video games and eating unhealthy snacks at all hours of the day and night? His life would be objectively better if he got a job rather than going to therapy to exhume the events of his childhood. But some therapists don’t understand this. If you have any concerns that therapy is undermining your self-efficacy, discuss it with your therapist. If you aren’t satisfied with their response, it may be time to look elsewhere for help.

Navel gazing. Another way things get worse through therapy is when therapists encourage a focus on the self—the self’s emotions, feelings, and bodily sensations. This self-focus is often encouraged in the name of “insight” or “emotional intelligence.”

Fair enough.

But, focusing on the self can also be a form of rumination. Ruminating about yourself or the causes of your dissatisfaction is exactly what a depressed and anxious person should NOT do if they want to feel better. A good therapist will sometimes help a person ignore or override their feelings and thoughts. Sometimes therapists will encourage “experiments” to test the person’s negative predictions. For example, a young man who is sure he would feel awkward and anxious at a social event might be encouraged to “experiment” by going to the social event and withholding judgment about it until the event is over.

A good therapist may also encourage an “other focus” rather than a self-focus. I know one man who overcame his social anxiety by focusing on others. When in a social situation, he scans the room for the person who seems most uncomfortable. He makes it his mission to make them feel at home. Thinking about someone else, instead of noticing and controlling his symptoms, was his pathway out of anxiety.

If you are getting worse during therapy, you probably want to change course and try something else.

Undermining beneficial relationships. Sometimes therapy can harm individuals by pathologizing and labeling a person’s relationships. Relationships are essential to human health and thriving. Humans need social ties like fish need water. But, but relationships are not perfect. When therapy accentuates the negatives of relationships and fails to properly consider their benefits, it may lead to disastrous consequences.

In the 1980’s, the repressed memory scandal caused many clients to develop false memories of abuse. Scripts from therapy sessions have shown therapists asking leading questions and planting doubts in clients’ minds. Therapists encouraged the exploration of vague feelings that “something happened.” These techniques are reminiscent of the practices used by cults, and Robyn Dawes has demonstrated how therapists can be unaware that they are helping to fabricate traumatic incidents.

Unfortunately, many people have broken off otherwise helpful relationships with family and friends due to therapy. And in some cases, lives have been ruined by false allegations of abuse.

Invented disorders. Therapy should be reserved for individuals with diagnosable illnesses. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM) is the Bible of mental health disorders. Ethical therapists must make accurate diagnoses from this book—and use these diagnoses when seeking insurance reimbursement.

But some therapists are not content to play within the sandbox created by the profession of psychiatry. They want to diagnose individuals with disorders not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM). Clumbsy parents may be labeled “toxic”—a term that does not appear in any legitimate catalog of mental conditions. Individuals who try valiantly, and in good faith, to help a family member can be labeled “Co-dependant"—another term that exists in self-help books, but isn’t a diagnosis in any generally accepted list of disorders. Other “disorders” include, “Peter Pan Syndrome" and “Cinderella Syndrome”. Come to think of it, the word “syndrome” attached to anything is a good indication that a therapist is making up disorders.

No one would seriously consider a physician who uses bloodletting to restore balance to the “humors”.

But, the public often uncritically accepts made-up psychological disorders. And therapists talk with authority about made-up disorders on television, in their offices, and even in courtrooms.

Make sure your therapist has accurately diagnosed you with a disorder from the DSM. The treatment they chose should target the symptoms and causes of that disorder.

Epilogue.

As I wrote in a previous post, therapy is helpful.

But for 7-15% of clients, therapy seems to make them worse. Often, all that is needed to prevent a therapy backfire is to talk to your therapist and change course. Other times, changing therapists is needed to turn things around.

When a diagnosable mental illness prevents us from engaging with life, and willpower isn’t helping us get better, the benefits of therapy will often greatly outweigh any potential risks.

If you are interested in this topic and want to learn more, Robyn Dawes's book “House of Cards” is an excellent read. Also, Abigail Shier’s new book, “Bad Therapy: Why the Kids aren’t Getting Better,” is excellent. The video below features a conversation between Shrier and Louise Perry. It may be informative for those interested in the risks of therapy but who don’t have time for a whole book.

Take Home Message from this post—All therapies have the potential to cause harm.