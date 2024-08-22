People often ask me to recommend a good therapist or treatment program. Often, I don’t know anyone in their area or who deals with the topic they want help with. However, I can share some general principles regarding therapy that can be helpful to anyone looking for help. In part one, I explained that therapy is effective, and there isn’t a big difference in effectiveness among therapy models. In part two, I discussed how all therapies have the potential to cause harm. In part three, I explained that using confrontation and criticism in therapy is particularly harmful. In this post, I will explain why YOU are the most critical ingredient in the therapy cure.

If you have been closely reading this series (and why wouldn’t you? It’s fascinating, right?), you might be asking yourself an important question: “If the specific model of therapy isn’t what makes therapy effective, then what—exactly—IS making therapy effective?”

The answer is you.

Duncan, Miller, and Sparks wrote this regarding clients' critical role in therapy outcomes. Although they were writing about youth in therapy, their comments are equally valid for adults.

Youth and their caretakers are actually the single, most potent contributor to outcome—the resources they bring into the therapy room and what influences their lives outside it (Hubble, Duncan, & Miller, 1999). These factors might include persistence, openness, faith, optimism, a supportive grandmother, or membership in a religious community: all factors operative in a client’s life before he or she enters therapy. They also include serendipitous interactions between such inner strengths and happenstance, such as attending a new school or a crisis negotiated successfully. Asay and Lambert (1999) ascribe 40 percent of improvement during psychotherapy to client factors. Wampold’s (2001) meta-analysis attributes an amazing 87% to these so called extratherapeutic factors (including error variance).

A quick illustration of extratherapeutic factors.

I once saw a video that illustrated the importance of extratherapeutic factors. In the video, Dr William Miller, the author of Motivational Interviewing, was counseling a young woman with depression. (William Miller is not the same Miller I quoted above—that Miller is named Scott Miller. I know. Too many Millers.)

Using his trademark listening skills, William Miller managed— in short order —to get a good description of this depressed woman’s life. He then explored her options for reducing her depression. Finally, he and the client agreed on a course of action. Rather than wallowing in her depression after work, she would say “Yes” the next time her coworkers asked her to have a drink after work.

When the woman returned for therapy the next week, she had not done the prescribed course of action. Miller expertly avoided confrontation and criticism and simply maintained an open and curious attitude toward the previous week.

The woman explained that her sister had invited her to the archery range, something she had never previously experienced. They had a fun time with bows and arrows for the evening, and the smile on her face, as she described this evening, was amazing.

What’s so interesting to me is that even the great Dr. William Miller, who was trying to honor this woman and her extratherapeutic factors, didn’t see this result coming. She was truly the hero of the story.

This is just one example of why Miller [the other Miller] and Duncan entitled their classic work on therapy: The Heroic Client.

Yeah, but I learned so much in therapy that I didn’t previously know.

I know that many people have learned things from their therapist. That doesn’t negate the importance of extratherapeutic factors. It just means that these people like to learn things. They enjoy personal exploration and the feeling that comes from gaining insight. These preferences are extratherapeutic factors.

Trust me, not everyone wants to learn things in therapy. I had plenty of clients who actively disliked learning things. They wanted as little insight, novelty, and variability as possible. Of course, those clients had other skills and talents to draw from, which helped them gain some therapeutic benefits from “the talking cure.”

So, just pick any therapist and any therapy?

Not exactly. But, I think the knowledge that you are the central ingredient in therapy does suggest a few things.

Avoid therapy gurus. No one is so wise and all-knowing that you should forfeit control of your life or give them the de facto power of attorney for your decisions. A good therapist won’t want to be placed on a pedestal. Instead, they will serve a more realistic function by asking questions and helping you find solutions.

Avoid flashy techniques and programs. We humans are too complex and wily to be fixed like Fords or Buicks. One technique suffices for changing an oil pan. But no single technique or program can deal with human problems. Every therapist knows this intuitively. They have had enough success to prevent them from leaving the field, but enough failure to create a restless pursuit of a better way. And like nature filling a vacuum, authors, researchers, and charlatans have rushed in to give therapists an ever-widening array of models. As of 2013, the government listed 145 manualized treatments—and that is a drop in the bucket because most treatments are not formalized into manuals. “Of the making of many [Therapy Programs], there is no end.” [Ecclesiastes 12:12]

Therapy gurus and flashy programs both suffer from the same problem. They undermine you. They divert your attention from your strengths in favor of the therapist's or the program's strengths. Likewise, they undermine God. They ask you to put excessive faith in something that doesn’t deserve it, namely, human beings and the programs they invent. Save that kind of trust and faith for your religion.

Humility is the mark of a good therapist. A decent one should be able to discuss their limits and acknowledge that their favorite modality doesn’t work for everyone.

A Christian Conclusion

As a Christian, I believe that every good gift comes from above. Thus, God is the unmoved mover behind every successful course of therapy. To describe this reality, Martin Luther referred to what he called “The Masks of God.” In his view, the baker, the plumber, and the soldier were all masks behind which God actively blessed this world. By extension, the therapist is a mask behind which God operates to provide his presence and his listening ear. Behind the mask of the therapist, God draws forth potential solutions from extra therapeutic resources that he has placed in the client’s life. (All the more reason for therapists to avoid the role of Guru.)

I’ll close with Psalm 121. This psalm reminds me that hidden behind the mask of a therapist, help comes from on high.

Psalm 121

A song of ascents.

1 I lift up my eyes to the mountains—

where does my help come from?

2 My help comes from the Lord,

the Maker of heaven and earth.

3 He will not let your foot slip—

he who watches over you will not slumber;

4 indeed, he who watches over Israel

will neither slumber nor sleep.

5 The Lord watches over you—

the Lord is your shade at your right hand;

6 the sun will not harm you by day,

nor the moon by night.

7 The Lord will keep you from all harm—

he will watch over your life;

8 the Lord will watch over your coming and going

both now and forevermore.

This is Part 6 of A Skeptic's Guide to Therapy. Start at the beginning or read the full series here.

And sung in Hebrew, Psalm 121 sounds like this: