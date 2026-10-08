I shook my head in disbelief when inmate Bosch told me her game plan for her very first parole board meeting. She was anticipating a lot of anger and pushback from her victim’s family, who, even decades later, had no intention of forgiving Bosch for her murder of their relative. “They are so mad they throw in everything to their victim’s statements, even if it is not true. I am sorry for what I’ve done, and I have a great record of transformation here in prison, but this parole board meeting is also a chance for me to set the record straight.”

Setting the record straight seemed to me like the last thing she should do in a parole board meeting. I thought she should employ the rope-a-dope strategy boxer Muhammad Ali used against George Foreman in their famous rumble in the jungle. Ali took Foreman’s punches for several rounds until Foreman tired himself out. Only by accepting all the blame and showing her changed life in prison could she possibly hope to earn an early release.

After all, every inmate knows the importance of demonstrating remorse.

An inmate might accumulate an infinite amount of certificates, trainings, and degrees while incarcerated; they might have a spotless behavioral record; they might even devote themselves to God and the furthering of his kingdom, but if they don’t have remorse, they might as well abandon all hope of an early release.

In our current society, remorse is everything.

An etymological rabbit hole

Trace the word remorse back to its Latin roots, or just speak a little Spanish (remordimiento), and you’ll see that remorse means to bite something that has already been bitten. It’s a re-biting, or a re-gnawing. Raymond Giata, Professor of Moral Philosophy at King's College London, called remorse, “a pained, bewildered realisation of what it means to wrong someone.” My wife said it is what you feel after getting a tattoo you wish you hadn’t. It’s sort of moral Groundhog Day in which there’s nothing we can do but keep re-living, re-regretting, and re-reminding ourselves of our guilt.

You can see the unrelenting nature of remorse in this snippet of 26-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski’s 7-minute courtroom apology for a deadly DUI accident.

“I want the last thing that I say to be that from the very bottom of my heart with every fiber in my being, how sorry I am in that I take full responsibility for my actions … I will always be devastated, deeply ashamed, and terribly sorry for what I have done.” [emphasis added]

Trust the science

Richard Wiesman, Professor Emeritus at York University, wrote—or more accurately edited— the book on remorse called “Remorse and Criminal Justice: A Multi-disciplinary Perspective.” He says that for remorse to count in court, it needs three parts.

Admitting responsibility for their offenses; Demonstrating visible suffering in their demeanor, which is empathic and not self-focused suffering; and Showing evidence of personal transformation.

Notice how different the three-part pattern is from what the court and the public expected from criminals in the past. The Ordinary at Newgate, the official title of the chaplain at England’s most famous prison, was shooting for something different. From the Ordinary Account’s website:

The Accounts had the explicit moral purpose of teaching readers the wages of sin. The narratives of the convicts’ lives usually outline their descent down the slippery slope of immorality from minor delinquencies such as idleness and profaning the Sabbath into a life of crime. By rehearsing the sources of criminality the Ordinary demonstrated the dangers and temptations to sin faced by all men and women, including respectable readers of the Accounts. Not only did everyone face these dangers, but the Accounts showed that redemption was also available to all. By forcing the condemned to come to terms with their guilt and accept the court’s judgment passed upon them, the Ordinary attempted to both legitimate their conviction and punishment and reintegrate them back into the community. By confessing their crimes, and hopefully even providing details of accomplices who had not yet been captured, criminals could repay their debt to society and prepare themselves for salvation. While their lives served as salutary warnings, accounts of their deaths provided reassurance of God’s benevolence.

Things have changed

In my post, The Fall of Repentance, I discussed Canadian philosopher Charles Taylor's ideas about the porous and the buffered self. I explained that in the Ordinary of Newgate’s time, people viewed the self as more porous. People imagined they were more open and vulnerable to external spiritual forces, cosmic powers, and divine meaning. It was not unusual that the government and God would be intertwined—after all, nothing was as separate, distinct, or bounded as it is for us today. In such a world, the singular human is small and subject to the mysterious forces of an enchanted world.

But in our modern world, where we see the self as buffered from outside forces, all the mysteries and supernatural entities are gone, leaving a flatly material universe. As Keats wrote in Lamia, our modern, materialistic worldview, which he calls philosophy, disenchants the world:

Do not all charms fly

At the mere touch of cold philosophy? [. . .]



Philosophy will clip an Angel’s wings,

Conquer all mysteries by rule and line,

Empty the haunted air, and gnomed mine –

Unweave a rainbow,

For those with the buffered view of the self, angels, haunted air, and gnomes are all dispelled, and reason and logic are all that is left. The buffered self might still have some vestiges of the prior worldview. For example, it may have an impulse to experience awe and wonder. But the buffered self directs that impulse toward the material: the vastness of space, the diversity of life, and the most mysterious of all material objects, the human brain.

"The human brain has 100 billion neurons, each neuron connected to 10,000 other neurons. Sitting on your shoulders is the most complicated object in the known universe."

— Michio Kaku, Theoretical Physicist, The Future of the Mind (2014

The David Byrne song “Here” epitomizes the religious impulse diverted from the divine and curved back on itself. The song feels like something from a Star Trek episode. The crew beams down to find the inhabitants of a planet of brain worshipers listening to their priest sing reverently about gray matter.

It just makes sense

It just makes sense that in a world where the buffered self is all there is, our court systems would prefer that criminals express remorse rather than repentance. Repentance belongs to the world of the porous self—a world alive with spiritual realities. But our society has replaced belief in the spiritual with belief in reason, science, and individual liberty. The self is not just buffered; it is supreme. Crimes are no longer viewed as an offense against God; they are an offense against the individual victims. Thus, our biggest concern is for the trauma a crime may have caused.

I’ll close with a few examples that demonstrate how important the victim’s buffered self has become to our society and our courts:

“You took away my ability to feel safe in my own home. Every unexpected noise now sends me into a panic—a prison of fear you created.”

— Anonymous Victim, Courtroom Impact Sample [1] “The defendant has stolen my future, my peace, and my joy... Our Sunday family dinners were once full of laughter; now, they are silent, and my youngest son refuses to sit at the table.”

— Survivor Testimony, 2025 Legal Guide on Pain and Suffering [1]

From judges

“Hearing the trauma experienced by the roommates and family members after the murders is significant. Part of punishment is the public exposure of one’s deeds... Victim impact statements are an extraordinary thing that society does to peacefully resolve pain.”

— Former Trial Judge, On Courtroom Restitution [1] “Trauma can impact many important court decisions... The number of defendants and victims with a significant history of trauma is astoundingly high. It causes high rates of post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD), depression, and a loss of fundamental trust.”

— Honorable Judges of the Justice Speakers Institute [1]

And perhaps most telling is this example from McKinsey and colleagues in the online journal Judicure. They don’t see the formality of the court as reverent and appropriate to the seriousness of matters discussed and judged there. They are not concerned about non-material factors such as God’s divine judgment, or even the ideal of Justice. To them, nothing is more important than the self. Thus, the individual’s trauma is the most important consideration in the courtroom.

"Tragically, people may leave the courtroom worse off than when they came in—having suffered 'Jurigenic Harm'... The system must learn to adopt trauma-informed practices because a cold, detached court environment can easily exacerbate the agony of a victim's grieving family."

— Legal Pundits at Judicature / Duke Law [1, 2]