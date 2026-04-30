I like where AI thinks Phoenix, AZ is located.

This is the second part of my suite of posts on when I was an activist—the third, if you count a post from a few weeks ago, where I first disclosed my activist past in punk rock and immigration rights.

NOTE: See below for definitions of El Mero Güero and Xicano

By the time I was 23, it was clear something had gone very wrong in my life trajectory. I was standing in the doorway of adulthood, looking out onto the street and watching my peers zoom to and from careers and other developmental milestones appropriate for young adults. All I had managed to achieve was a few publications in literary journals, a collection of colleges I had dropped out of, and a reputation among my friends as a problem drinker.

If my life were a weather forecast, it would be mostly cloudy with intermittent anxiety and depression. However, at the point where this story begins, the sun seemed to be rallying. I had met a nice Christian girl and managed to contain my drinking to a few nights a week—and only two 40-ouncers an evening. A real win by alcoholic standards, but still nearly twice what the CDC considers a binge.

The girl wanted to leave Grand Rapids, MI, and finish her education in Phoenix, AZ.

Not a huge believer in long-distance relationships, I decided to follow her to Phoenix. She stayed on ASU’s campus, and I lived in a nearby apartment. She attended ASU. I took a couple of classes at a community college, hoping to build an academic record that would convince ASU to allow me to matriculate. (Yes, even ASU has standards I didn’t meet.)

The girlfriend obtained an internship through one of her classes; I drove her to this internship and stayed to volunteer.

She was a nice girl and deserved a lot better. But I treated her poorly, mostly through neglect, and she soon made the right decision to leave town and find someone more reliable. Having nowhere else to go, I stayed in Phoenix and spent about two years volunteering at the organization where she had the internship.

To this day, I cringe a little inside when someone asks me what brought me to Phoenix. I am not sure how to make that story sound respectable. What brought me to Phoenix? A job, a scholarship, a love of high temperatures? The truth is, I didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin, and I thought a change in geography would cure me.

The internship location

Walking into the Nuahacalli Community Center was like walking into a museum’s immersive exhibit on Chicano activism. The walls were a graduate school seminar in Chicanismo: posters, declarations, manifestos, and Azteca and gang art crowded every inch of drywall. And the staff were colorful characters. The leader was a charismatic figure—with a long, immaculate braid and a folded bandana around his head. He had turned down a full-ride scholarship to an Ivy League college to become a community organizer. One staff member had overseen Medicaid-funded clinics in Texas, but was now studying to become a mara'akame [mada Kah-mee], a shaman of the Mexican Huichol [Whee-shoal] tribe. Another was a tall, big-boned, and bearded Chicano who organized Spiritual runs that began in indigenous communities at the very tip of South America and traversed all the way to Alaska. The one I was closest to was a college professor in his 40’s whose hair and mustache had turned prematurely white. [I still see him on local news TV making waves for and against various immigration issues; because he looked old before his time, he looks exactly the same now.]

The staff had colorful pasts, too, including organizing farm workers, writing semi-famous protest songs, or being convicted of cattle rustling.

Looking back, more than 30 years later, I can understand why 23-year-old me was so enamored of the place. I like exploring, and there was a lot to explore. New colors, smells, music, and food. New ideas. New words. A whole new language—two, in fact, because I learned Spanish and some Nahuatl.

I could pour myself out in service of a community that needed ESL Classes, immigration paperwork, and study sessions for the citizenship exam. The families we worked with welcomed me with open arms. Once, I filled out the Resident Alien paperwork for a large family of 7 children. A robust family all around, two of their daughters were in a Ballet Folklorico troupe, and one was also an intern at the organization. At various times, they introduced me to Mexican delights, including my first-ever taco de chicharron. The warm tortilla and crunchy pork rind are still a favorite of mine. They also gave me my first Lucas candy and first salidita. Not being properly initiated in the ways of the salidita, I popped the whole thing in my mouth at once rather than slowly licking the sour, salty snack. My entire face puckered, and my mouth became a desert.

As a thank-you for filling out the paperwork, I received a giant bowl of homemade tamales. I ate them breakfast (fried on a griddle with a slightly runny egg on top), lunch, and dinner for days before learning the meaning of the phrase, “too much of a good thing.” When I could stand them no longer, I began sharing the wealth with my coworkers.

I have to admit, as much as I liked being there, I hadn’t chosen it. That particular place and that particular culture were purely accidental results of my girlfriend’s internship. I could have been down any alleyway or around whatever bend in the river where housewives fussed over a young stranger. I was far off the beaten path, which was exactly what I wanted. I was also something of a curiosity, which made me feel special. Although I sometimes got the sense that I was being changed in ways that would make it impossible to backtrack to rejoin my life as it had been before.

The organization had morphed from a farm workers’ rights collective into a mishmash of projects and political activities. They held ESL classes, immigration paperwork clinics, and protests. Lots of protests. We marched regularly and went to the state legislature to push back against immigration policies. There was an indigenous uprising at the time in Chiapas, Mexico, and we protested a lot for the plight of those ski-masked villagers, too. Even hosted a delegation from the EZLN.

We started micro-enterprises, such as a silkscreening business run by former gang members and a tortilla-making business staffed by Mexican housewives from our ESL classes. We imported coffee beans from indigenous communities in Mexico and acted as a broker to US and Canadian tribes with casinos and hotels. When the city cracked down on taco trucks, we organized a union of taco truck operators, La Unión Pochteca, to help them comply with local laws and band together to increase their purchasing power.

Meetings began with a blessing of sage and copal. Three of the staff members participated each year in the grueling Lakota Sun Dance, which involved days of fasting and dancing in the summer heat without water. It culminated in their being suspended by hooks until their flesh broke free. One man had shiny, raised scars in rows down both sides of his chest and across his back.

At the heart of the organization was a Capulli, a group that practiced Danza Azteca. More than a folkloric tradition, the Capulli was a community engaged in physical exercise, spiritual practices, and instruction in living a righteous life, all rolled into one. Men, women, and children all participated. I learned the significance of a lot of the movements and participated at times—my thin, yellow braid bouncing around behind me.

This video is a pretty accurate picture of what it was like.

I spent more and more of my time there. I arrived early to teach an ESL class (Crudo, pero presente). I visited local schools and gave presentations on how to complete immigration paperwork. I organized a team of ESL students to conduct immigration paperwork clinics. I bought a camera, lights, and a background that let us take the photos people need for their resident applications. And I stayed late to teach a class in the evenings. If there were cultural events or delegations of tribal members visiting over the weekend, I attended those, too. I became a Chicano’s Chicano, a full-fledged agitator and promoter of El Movimiento.

Next up. Was I in a cult?