Doctor, my eyes!

This Substack’s theme is all about how we construct reality. From the basics of vision to the stories we use to make sense of the world, our brains are doing something amazing. They aren’t picking up a 1-to-1 mirror image of reality. What we perceive is actually a hybrid of what’s out there and our brain’s best guess of what’s there. Researchers call that best guess of what’s out there “predictive perception,” and The Scientific American describes it this way:

In theories of predictive perception, the brain ap­­proximates this kind of Bayesian inference by continually generating predictions about sensory signals and comparing these predictions with the sensory signals that arrive at the eyes and the ears (and the nose and the fingertips and all the other sensory surfaces on the outside and inside of the body). The differences between predicted and actual sensory signals give rise to so-called prediction errors, which are used by the brain to update its predictions, readying it for the next round of sensory inputs. By striving to minimize sensory-­prediction errors everywhere and all the time, the brain implements approximate Bayesian in­­ference, and the resulting Bayesian best guess is what we perceive.

Our hybrid of predicted and actual sensory signals produces optical illusions like the one below. What’s fascinating about this particular one is that it shows our predictions aren't universal. Some of us perceive this poorly exposed photograph of a dress as gold and white while others see it as blue and black.

Enter the Mandela Effect

Do you remember which Fruit of the Loom logo is correct? It’s likely that you don’t. The correct answer is that the logo has never included the brown cornucopia seen in the image on the left. But,

According to a 2022 poll by the research company YouGov, 55% of Americans believe the logo does include a cornucopia, 25% are unsure, and only 21% are confident that it doesn’t, even though this last group is correct. According to a 2023 post from the company, the Fruit of the Loom logo does not include—and, according to Snopes, has never included—a horn of plenty. Article.

That’s crazy. Only 21% of Americans correctly remember that the Fruit of the Loom logo does NOT contain a horn of plenty. To me, this is an example of predictive perception in reverse. Instead of PREdictive perception, it is POSTdictive perception: our memory of the past is our best guess of what used to be.

In other words, if it would make sense for something to exist, our brains are happy to invent the memories we need to make it so.

And plenty of other examples show countless Americans falsely remembering things simply because they seem likely to have existed. For example: