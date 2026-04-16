The slogan “sex work is work” is a sound bite for a supposedly enlightened view. You can tell it is enlightened by the fact that no one used the words “Sex Worker” 30 years ago. In our culture, using new words for things for old things—including new words for the world’s oldest profession—is a sign of enlightenment.

I tend to agree with CS Lewis that the practice of rejecting everything old is actually a form of chronological snobbery. As modern people, we often feel a sense of unearned superiority. We’re like history’s teens, certain our ancestors were all low-key annoying or literally the worst.

And, having met my fair share of prostitutes, escorts, and relationship scamers in my work as a chaplain in a women’s prison, I can’t in good conscience join in with sex-for-sale cheerleaders who think “Sex Work” is just like any other form of labor.

Why write about this trend?

The focus of my work is drug addiction, but prostitution and drug use are related both conceptually (both are illegal, socially stigmatized, and difficult to get out of) and practically (prostitution and drug use often occur together). As a prison chaplain in a female prison, being naive to prostitution is not an option.

That’s why I want to take some time to organize my thoughts and get my opinions in a row.

But first, for anyone who thinks I am exaggerating about the prostitution positive crowd, here’s the receipts.

A strange, strange speech

In the clip above, Hollywood actress Mikey Madison accepts an award for her role in Anora, a movie that both celebrates and sanitizes prostitution.

“I want to recognize and honor the sex worker community. [Interrupted by shouts of joyous aclamation from the crowd] I will continue to support and be an ally. . . all of the incredible people—the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting [puts hand on her heart] from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible—of this entire incredible experience.”

It’s an odd speech. If you came to prison with me and met some prostitutes, it’s unlikely that you would find them any more “incredible” than other inmates. It’s equally unlikely that you would run home to tell your friends and family about how privileged you were to meet prostitutes, any more than you would tell them about the awesome privilege of meeting drug dealers, child abusers, or scam artists who ripped off the elderly.

However, Mikey and her fellow Hollywood actors appear to believe women involved in prostitution are incredible; that they are sacred and holy—a people set apart. You get the sense that Mikey believes prostitutes carry the weight of the numinous. Notice the shift in tone as she speaks of the “incredible people—women [she’s] had the privilege of knowing”. That shift in tone is the key to understanding that for her, the world of prostitution is sacred ground.

But maybe she has a point

I am not entirely opposed to Mikey’s reading of the situation. In fact, I agree with her in some essential ways. First, we both want to avoid dehumanizing prostitutes. We would both believe that prostitutes are people who have inherent dignity and worth. We would both avoid using cruel or vulgar terms to describe people who have engaged in prostitution. And like her, I consider my work with prostitutes to be among the most meaningful work of my career.

Second, neither one of us wants to insinuate that prostitutes lack what psychologists call agency, the capacity, condition, or state of acting or of exerting power. In other words, we both want to view prostitutes as capable and intelligent people who can be in charge of their own life choices. I am sure we both would cringe at presenting prostitutes as choiceless victims to be rescued because it would be dehumanizing, and it would ignore complexities, painting a condescending portrait of women who exchange sex for money.

Third, I can understand why someone would put prostitutes on a religiously-valanced pedestal. After all, my Rabbi is famous for his familiarity with prostitutes, even violating Jewish law in order to eat and drink with them. One time, he allowed one to wash his feet with her hair, which, as it turned out, was quite a scandal. Through his friendship and compassion for prostitutes, Jesus made their humanity unmistakable. In the centuries following his death and resurrection, the church has taught that prostitutes are redeemed children of God whose sin—like yours and mine—has been paid for. Prostitutes have also been used to humble the proud, as when Jesus told religious leaders that “tax collectors and prostitutes are entering the kingdom of God ahead of you” (Matthew 21:31). So, like Mikey, prostitutes are special figures in my religious imagination, too.

But we also differ

However, valorizing prostitution isn’t helpful. It romanticizes something that harms the seller, the buyer, and the larger community. Aggrandizing the women who engage in prostitution denies the undeniable: Prostitution is degrading and dangerous. Prostitution turns human bodies into products. It monetizes intimacy. It converts sex from a blessing involving reciprocal love into a crass commercial transaction. By way of analogy, if being forced by circumstances to exchange a precious family heirloom for monetary remuneration is dolorous, then selling one's body for cash is a grimmer barter still.

Life-long, committed sexual relationships are worth upholding. God uses sex and marriage throughout the Bible as beautiful allegories for spiritual realities, but prostitution sullies sex, making it lurid, coercive, and self-serving. In prostitution, the women’s bodies are rented and treated with cavalier disregard for their safety, integrity, and aspirations.

And there is no mistaking God’s view of prostitution in verses like this one:

15 Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ himself? Shall I then take the members of Christ and unite them with a prostitute? Never! 16 Do you not know that he who unites himself with a prostitute is one with her in body? For it is said, “The two will become one flesh.”[b] 17 But whoever is united with the Lord is one with him in spirit.[c] 18 Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. 19 Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; 20 you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies. (1 Corinthians 15-20)

Is Prostitution just like Zelle and Cash App?

Louise Perry has called out the valorizing of prostitution, observing that the same people who champion the phrase “sex work is work” were among the first to be rightly appalled when allegations came to light that London landlords were suggesting young women give them sex in lieu of payment for their apartment rent. If sex work really were nothing more or less than any other type of work, there would be no need to decry the lecherous landlords. Presumably, sex would be just another form of payment, no more concerning than suggesting cash, card, or Venmo. What’s the harm in a bit of bartering for a woman who is short on her rent? Sex work is work, right?

No, that’s not right.

The magic of Hollywood may be able to make sex work seem heroic, but the view from inside a female prison paints a less glamorous portrait of prostitution. What I see and hear there reminds me that prostitution does not transform a person into an incredible, numinous individual, radiating with glory and courage. The nature of the work itself, and the women’s own consciences, declare that prostitution is immoral and dangerous to body and soul.

That testimony makes it clear that engaging in prostitution is not sacred or holy. By cheerleading under the banner of “Sex work is work,” activists may believe they are being kind, but they are dimming the lighthouses and submerging the buoys and beacons that alert prostitutes to danger and help them find safe harbor in the only man who ever loved them enough to pay for their sins with his own blood.