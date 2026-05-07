The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

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Holly MathNerd
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"He doesn't want anything from us (me)" is the highest compliment imaginable from a damaged human female. You must be a good guy.

I've found that most of the "sex work is work" types are spoiled brat princesses who think "sex work" is taking pictures of their feet or accepting requests for a particular lingerie pose, typically for Only Fans. They are "sweet summer children" who haven't an effing clue about reality.

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