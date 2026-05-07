One of the things I do on this substack is share what I observe as a chaplain in a women’s prison. I’ve found that people are curious about what happens and how accurate movie and television depictions of prison life are. As a chaplain in a women’s prison, frank discussions of prostitution are unavoidable. This series chronicles what I am observing in that regard.

In part one of this series, I shone a light on how at least a significant portion of Hollywood activists view prostitution. They valorize, idealize, and count as sacred the world’s oldest profession. It should come as no surprise that their views differ from those of the average American. Successful actors and actresses may play relatable people on TV, but they live in a bubble as airtight as any 14th-century European courtier. This causes them to be as out of touch with the ticket-buying public as the citizens of the Capitol in The Hunger Games are with the residents of the districts.

In my experience, prisoners are practical, not political, when it comes to most things. Their views on prostitution are no exception. While Hollywood activists militate to overturn social mores and make the world safe for sex work, prisoners focus on more mundane victories: a little bit more chicken on their meal tray and an extra phone call with their kids.

I’ve never heard inmates use the words “sex work.” Nor have I heard anyone suggest that prostitution is noble and sacred, as some Hollywood actors do. They do, however, have some euphemisms for prostitution. I’ve heard inmates say they have been involved in “escorting” or that they were “dancers.” Few simply state they were prostitutes or strippers. However, I have heard an inmate use the word “escorting” and correct themselves immediately after. “Hmm. Escorting—which is just prostitution, right?” They said this in a room with eight other female inmates, and no one pushed back or argued that escorting really wasn’t prostitution.

Of course, inmates are not a monolith, but enough inmates have been involved in prostitution, relationship scams, or had relationships where the lines around sex, drugs, and payment are blurred that what I am about to present is accurate for many inmates. Anyone who accompanies me to the prison and attends one of my Bible studies will more likely than not hear these views expressed.

They may be expressed in the past tense or present, depending upon the person’s level of spiritual maturity and sanctification.

From voluntary to coercion.

Prisoners tend to assign less shame and harm to prostitution that was at least thought of as voluntary. The idea seems to be that if a person “knew what they were doing” and “made that choice,” then they have maintained their autonomy. They can stand tall because they were in charge of their life. On the contrary, if a person’s boyfriend coerced them to exchange sex for money or drugs, or they were trafficked, the shame and psychological harm are assumed to be higher.

This pattern fits perfectly with my previous discussions of research around what psychologists call moral typecasting. Kurt Gray and colleagues have found that we believe people with a high amount of agency experience less pain. Thus, in a series of studies, higher agency persons such as adults, Mother Theresa, the Dalai Lama, Martin Luther King Jr., Osama bin Laden, Hitler, and Ted Bundy were all perceived as more impervious to pain than less agentic, more vulnerable persons such as an orphan, a victim of date rape, and a man with Down’s Syndrome. In short, we assume that strong and capable people can take a punch—but the more vulnerable you are, the more pain we believe you feel.

Whether presenting oneself as a voluntary prostitute is accurate, or a bluff meant to ward off being pitied, I don’t know. But the distinction between voluntary (experiencing less pain and shame) and involuntary (more painful and shameful) is a real one.

From being acquired to being desired.

Many inmates in recovery seem to have a truncated mental continuum of romantic relationships. It runs from being “Being used at a high personal cost” to “being desired and only having to pay a low cost.” At the left end of the continuum would be things like street prostitution or domestic violence. These are situations where a person feels used and pays a terrible price for being in the relationship. At the high end of the continuum would be situations where men provide drugs for free, perhaps only in exchange for company at a party. I’ve heard many women say, “I never had to pay for it once. Drugs just came to me.” It’s a sort of brag, letting people know, “I was so desirable, men lavished me with expensive drugs.”

I say it is a truncated continuum because there are even better types of relationships, relationships in which women are truly valued, and men make sacrifices to bless them. However, many inmates in recovery can’t quite imagine such a thing. A good marriage would be an example of something they may hope for, but always seems out of reach.

If the truncated horizon is the only horizon imaginable, then perhaps the height of success is the relationship scammer. The relationship scammer takes a lot from the relationship but gives little. They exploit men’s desire for companionship or sex. She controls, rather than is controlled. The Caesars say vini, vidi, venci (I came, I saw, I conquered.) The motto of the relationship scammer might be incoepi, rexi, obtinui (I initiated, I controlled, I obtained).

I have overheard inmates on the yard discussing these scams. It was clear from the conversation that the man in question was a mark or a cash cow. The first inmate was instructing the second on the kind of lie that she needed to tell the man to keep him on the hook. I don’t know exactly how this works, whether the man puts money on the inmate’s books or perhaps gives money to the inmate’s friends or family on the outside.

I also don’t know what the inmates provide in return. Photographs, love letters, promises of matrimony? But it was clear from the brief discussion in the yard that this involved a team of female inmates feeding the man stories.

Is this really how people think in prison?

The inmates themselves are on a continuum. Some would look at what I just wrote and unblinkingly accept what I have shared as immutable facts. Others would find the worldview distasteful themselves, but would admit that other inmates do feel this way.

Some inmates’ views have changed as they sobered up and followed Christ. For example, one inmate in my Bible class felt sick to her stomach after writing down what she did to bilk an old man of his life savings so she could get high.

But regardless of whether inmates identify with or recoil from what I have presented here, I have tried to accurately report how prostitution is viewed in a female prison, and I believe I have.

To conclude, I have two anecdotes that, for me, provide a level of certainty to my assertions here.

One: I often ask former Bible study students to come say “Hi” to the current group and offer a few words of encouragement. It's a way to keep students connected. One woman addressed the class briefly. During her talk, she said, “Chaplain Jonker, he doesn’t want anything from us.” It was a deeply coded statement, but every woman in that room understood it.

Two: In a Bible study comprised of women in a recovery home, a participant from a Charismatic background began spontaneously praising God in the middle of the Bible study. She rocked back and forth, her eyes closed, and cried out in a loud voice several times in a row, “And He [God] never makes me do anything I don’t want to do!” If you had been there and heard her voice, you would understand that this woman had been made to do many things in her life she did not want to do. And seeing the other women in that room, their nodding heads and faces turned toward the floor, would bring you to the inescapable conclusion that the other women knew all too well what she meant by the words, “anything I don’t want to do.”

Sex work is work? I know some women who would disagree.

This Jane’s Addiction song gives a very gritty window into the life of an addicted prostitute. It has a warning label on it on YouTube. But it was frequently played on radio stations in the late 80’s. And there is nothing taudry or lurid about it. I guess that warning label is further evidence that the reality of prostitution needs a warning label, even if Hollywood says it needs to be celebrated.

A lyric from the song: “Jane says, ‘I ain’t never been in love. I don’t know what it is. I only know when someone wants me.” I’ve heard nearly identical statements inside the prison walls.