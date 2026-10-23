This was going to be subscriber-only post is a companion to last Thursday’s post, “What Kind of Self-Discovery is Resilient?” But I got sick this week, and things fell behind, and, well, everybody is going to get a look at this post. In today’s post, I explore one true, but incomplete, point: Women in prison seem to appreciate the truth behind the doctrine of Original Sin.

The Bible paints a portrait of human beings that is old, deep, and largely rejected by our current society. Throughout the pages of the Good Book, we see human beings marred by Original Sin. God’s chosen people are murderous, adulterous, vain, and fickle. Given half a chance, the men and women of the Bible will make graven images, complain about free food, and lament that living as slaves in Egypt was better than being on a road trip with God.

When Jesus comes to earth to save them from themselves, they practically fight over the opportunity to kill him. “Let his blood be on our heads and those of our children!” is the cry that goes up from the crowd when Pontius Pilate asks them to reconsider crucifying what seems to him to be an entirely innocent man.

Taken as a whole, the picture of humanity presented by the Bible is very unflattering. Yet the women in the prison where I work are fed a steady diet of the stuff in this video:

Volunteers, mentors, and videos on their tablets [yes, prisoners in 2026 have e-tablets with pre-authorized video content] are constantly telling the inmates they are worthy, powerful, kind, and beautiful.

They’ve been told they are “never too much and always enough.” They’ve been told they have a responsibility to look inside themselves, find their true self, and “unleash” her upon the world. This quote from the video sums up the message:

The reality is that you deserve someone who would give up their life for you because you are powerful and strong and capable.

There are only two problems with that message. The less egregious one is that it forces women to live up to a grandiose ideal. Every compliment comes with an implied duty to both be that kind of person and believe you are that kind of person. And if you can’t be that wonderful, which no one can, you’ve got to gin up the energy to pretend while spending precious cognitive calories actively ignoring examples of your very human frailty. Exhausting.

The bigger problem with the message is that it is false. Like. Really, really not true, even a little bit. It simply doesn’t comport with reality. And every woman in prison knows it.

When I meet individually with them to explain the Bible study and discuss whether they want to join, I show them a version of this cycle.

It doesn’t take long for the women to begin nodding in agreement. I simply have to say, “When we use substances, a lot of the time, we feel shame.” That phrase alone elicits tears in about 10% of the inmates. A young woman in this round of the Bible study exhaled as several tears fell down her cheek. She wiped away the tears and took a deep breath, explaining that she killed three people while driving intoxicated.

Imagine the dissonance she would feel if, instead of showing her this cycle, I had told her she was awesome and worthy and “never too much and always enough.” My guess is that she would feel hollow and alienated because of the wide gulf between my compliments and her accurate assessment of herself. Her shame might deepen. And she might think, like Jack Nicholson’s character in A Few Good Men, “Truth? This dude can’t handle the truth!”

If our Bible study was built upon the message of empowerment, I would be like a man who visits a hospice patient and tells them how healthy they are. How good they look. And how excited I am to have coffee with them when they get out of hospice next week. I would be weird. Insulting. Hurtful.

I would make Wilam DeFoe look wise and in touch with reality.

Why do unflattering Bible studies appeal to women in prison?

In a previous post, I have explained that many participants in my Bible study lift it up as a vehicle for self-discovery. They are grateful for what they learn in the Bible study, and they become evangelists for it, telling other women they should sign up so they can learn about themselves and their addiction.

Inmate Stevens

Inmate Stevens’ comments in the last round of the Bible study are a prime example of the self-discovery inmates share with each other during a Resilient Recovery Bible study. She explained that before being locked up, she had a mantra running through her head at all times. “I’ve got this,” she would tell herself. “I’ve got this,” she would say when she didn’t have the money to buy booze. She’d just stick a bottle in her purse and walk out of the store. Who would be dumb enough to pay for it when stealing was so easy?

“I’ve got this,” she would say when the convenience store banned her from coming in because they caught her sticking a bottle in her purse.

“I’ll just go to the liquor store on the other side of town.”

“I’ve got this,” she would say when neighbors said CPS knocked on her door when she was out.

“I’ll just straighten up the house and sober up enough to pull the wool over CPS’s eyes.”

“I’ve got this,” she would say if the cops were looking for her, or her bills were piling up, or she owed money to some pretty dangerous people.

“I’ve got this.”

Her mind was churning, conniving, and scheming every waking moment—bustling with ideas and ways to manipulate her way out of the trouble her substance use was causing.

She even said, “I’ve got this,” when she was arrested and stood trial for the offense that brought her to prison. In the back of her mind, she believed she would get five years. “Five years? I got this. I can do five years.”

It wasn’t until the judge read the sentence—more than 3x longer than she expected—that she broke down inside and said, “I don’t got this. I can’t do that amount of time without God.”

It was a watershed moment and a confrontation with the truth that she’d been denying for years. She didn’t got this. She wasn’t adequate. She wasn’t worthy. She wasn’t powerful, beautiful, or kind. A real look in the mirror showed how thin she was. How brittle her hair had become. If she tried to bravely smile in the face of defeat, it would only show that at age 27 she had lost most of her front teeth to addiction.

Despite what the empowerment gurus say, the reality is that inmate Stevens never deserved someone who would give up their life for her, and she was never as powerful, strong, or capable as she told herself she was. Her process of Self-Discovery showed her something awful, but true: “She don’t got this.”

As a chaplain, I don’t think such a revelation is the final stop on the gospel railroad line. But it is a stop. And from what I have seen, the women appreciate a Bible study that pauses at the station and takes a good look around at Original Sin-ville.