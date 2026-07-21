“Addiction is not a moral failure. It is a disease. It’s chronic. It’s treatable. And for too long, our nation has responded with fragmentation, with stigmatization and silence instead of science, compassion and coordination.” —Robert F Kennedy Jr. at a press conference announcing the Great American Recovery Initiative, a $ 100 million program aimed at addressing addiction

In any given Resilient Recovery Bible study, roughly 10%-20% of the participants think long and hard about whether the theme of that day’s lesson applies to them and their addiction and decide: “No. It wazn’t like that for me: I just liked getting high.” You can see it on their faces. And you can read it in their tone. They have honestly examined themselves and the trajectory of their addiction and concluded it wasn’t family history, genetics, grief, or a desire to escape from trauma symptoms that ultimately led to their addiction. It was self-indulgence plain and simple.

Some emphasize the feeling drugs gave them. “I just liked that buzz. I ain’t gonna lie. I like what it did to me.” For others, the camaraderie of a drinking crew was part of the draw. “I liked hanging out with those dudes. We did all kinds of crazy stuff.” Others mention their character. A defiance toward authority that made breaking the rules a pleasure in its own right. They started off with huffing glue and smoking cigarettes as early as grade school, but by high school they were addicted to crack and heroin.

Despite some differences in the coloring or flavor of their motivation, the bottom line was that they did drugs because they wanted to.

Mwangi is a young woman from a highly successful immigrant family. Her relatives are all doctors and business owners. And she was poised to follow in her relatives’ illustrious footsteps. Yet instead of graduating and taking her place among her accomplished family members, she’s “down,” as the inmates say, for five years on a relatively minor violation of her probation. The sentence seemed harsh, but as she herself admitted, the judge was tired of seeing her in court. “I know,” she said one day with an air of resignation, “It all adds up. The judge was looking at the totality of my situation.”

It’s that kind of insight that makes it extremely rewarding to have her in the Bible study. Mwangi is uncompromising as she looks back and examines her life from the perspective that prison gives her. The older ladies in the group are very invested in her recovery. She is likable enough to draw out their maternal instincts, and they see in her a younger version of themselves. A version they desperately wish they could reach back through the walls of time and point in a new direction. Youth is always wasted on the young, but never so painfully as when the young are addicted.

Yet in a recent Bible study, Mwangi mused out loud: “I think my main problem was meth, ya know? I just feel like I could be that casual drinker who has a couple drinks at the end of the day.”

An older woman in the group raised one eyebrow and looked at me for several seconds. I smiled at her. Undeterred, she cocked her head to one side and extended an open palm toward the young inmate. Since I still didn’t respond, she made her request explicit: “What do you say to that?” The older inmate thought I should offer a word of admonishment to correct the young inmate’s wayward thinking. A sort of, “get back in your bedroom, young lady, and change out of that way of thinking! No student of mine is going to leave prison dressed in thoughts like that!!”

But I have learned that I can’t be with Mwangi when it matters. Once she leaves the prison, temptation will crouch outside her door 24 hours a day, seven days a week. She’ll have to be resolute and unbending in her commitment. Otherwise, she’ll resist for a time, but eventually the opportunity will present itself, and she’ll take it.

Science’s upper limit

It’s stories like Mwangi’s that have convinced me there is an upper limit to any effort to curb addiction. In fact, reviews of hundreds of treatments consistently yield this pattern:

65% to 80% get better, 15% to 30% stay the same, and 5% to 10% get worse.

Saul Rosenzweig dubbed this pattern the Dodo Verdict in a paper published in 1936. The term "Dodo Verdict" refers to a scene in Alice in Wonderland in which the Dodo Bird is tasked with judging a race. It is a very silly and pointless race in which the runners go nowhere but in circles. At the end of the futile effort, the Dodo Bird confidently declares, “All have won; and all must receive prizes.”

The Dodo Verdict is as close to an immutable law of psychological physics as we can get.

When I contemplate the Dodo Verdict, my thoughts turn toward the Biblical. Old and New Testament writers have both asserted that all human endeavors have upper limits. When Judas criticizes a woman for “wasting” perfume on Jesus instead of converting the luxury good into cash to feed the poor, Jesus simply says something like, “You can sell all the perfume you want, Judas; the poor you will always have with us.” Solomon tried and tested every scheme, enterprise, and life-hack known to man and, after each experiment, sadly declared it was merely chasing after the wind.

“Just as people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment,” psychological programs will inevitably yield the Dodo Verdict. “Our days may come to seventy years, or eighty, if our strength endures; yet the best of them are but trouble and sorrow, for they quickly pass, and we fly away.” Likewise, no matter how hard we labor in the fields of recovery, the Dodo will always smile impassively and continue to bestow the same prize, and no other, to every psychological program he is asked to judge.

Take, for example, the outcomes reported by researchers on the universally praised Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) programs. They, like all psychological programs worth their salt, have tested themselves against Treatment As Usual, what scientists refer to as TAUs. And like every psychological program worth their salt, MAT Programs have reported their results in a way that makes it appear as though they have broken the pattern and the Ol’ Dodo is gonna hafta strip all them other psychological models of their prizes and crown MAT programs with the one true crown.

"Medication-assisted treatments (MAT), methadone, buprenorphine, and extended-release naltrexone, approved by the FDA, have strong empiric evidence for superior outcomes compared with medication-free behavioral approaches or short-term detoxification." CITE

But the Dodo Bird just looks at them like Buddha and asks for the receipts, which are:

40% to 60% Stabilize and Retain Treatment (Get Better) [1]

20% to 30% Cycle In and Out (The “Revolving Door”)

20% to 30% Discontinue Early or Fail to Respond (Get Worse)

Keep in mind that these stats are even less impressive than they appear because they are not rates of recovery or cure; they are rates of retention. In other words, they refer to how long people stick with the program and keep taking methadone, buprenorphine, and extended-release naltrexone.

To channel the old saying, “We have seen the upper limit of MAT programs. We’ve seen it, and it is the Dodo Verdict.”

Almost as soon as I pushed the keyboard away after writing that last sentence. This showed up on my YouTube feed. It is a young woman talking about overcoming her eating disorder. She makes a very similar point to the one I am trying to make, but perhaps more effectively. She describes her recovery from an eating disorder as being a case of, “Me vs me, really.”

Ultimately, it wasn’t an improvement in the science of eating disorder treatment that got her to gain weight. It was the conquering of the part of herself that wanted to have an eating disorder by the part of herself that didn’t want to have it. She speaks with wisdom when she says this about her recovery,