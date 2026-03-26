This week’s just wasn’t quite ready for publication. So, I am hauling out this gem from a little over two years ago. It was part of a series of articles exploring the topic of cringe. I hope you like it. NOTE: Kids these days use the word “cringe” in a unique way. They don’t say, “That was cringy,” or “that was cringe-worthy.” They say something was “cringe”. Example: “The band Genesis was cringe after Peter Gabriel left it.”

There is no way to escape it. If you grew up in a religious household, you have experienced “the cringe.” I don’t have the data to prove it, but I believe that cringe is responsible for more de-churchings of young people than just about anything else.

And as many pundits have noted, the cringe goes up—not down—when Christians try to avoid cringe by being hip and relatable.

A Moment of Pure Cringe

It was about 1985. I was a teenager. My church’s youth group invited a “Christian Rock” band to our regular youth group meeting. Thankfully, I don’t remember most of the details of this traumatic experience. But two things stuck with me.

One: the feel of the band. The band was heavily influenced by New Wave music. Their sound was dominated by synthesizers. Their clothing was geometric in that early 80s way. Their hairstyles were copied from the band A Flock of Seagulls.

Two: how much the youth group leader was into it. I was sitting next to our Youth Group Leader, a portly man in his early 50s. He was grinning and clapping to the beat as if a large cash prize was dependent on his enthusiasm.

The cringe was overwhelming. I slumped down in the pew and tried not to look at anyone. My discomfort must have been written on my face because the youth group leader kept looking over at me—grinning widely— and urging me to clap along with him. I am sure he was thinking, “I don’t want Jason to miss any of this fun just ’cause he’s shy!”

Rather than convincing me to enjoy the concert, his urging made me wish a hole would open in the floor and swallow me. I reached apocalyptic levels of cringe and embarrassment. To paraphrase Revelation 6:

I called to the mountains and the rocks, “Fall on me and hide me from this cringe! For the great day of wrath has come, and who can withstand it?”

If you are having a hard time understanding my reaction, the video below may give you some insight. It’s not the band that came to my church. But, both bands produce similar readings on the cringe-o-meter.

The “friend song” cringe.

I attended a Christian high school, where our regular chapel services were a reliable source of cringe. The song “Friends” by contemporary Christian music artist Micheal W. Smith was frequently heard. It wasn’t just piped in through the sound system—oh no, that’d be too kind. It was karaoked by various classmates. The thing about seeing your classmates sing this song is that they don’t feel the cringe. There is some kind of forcefield around people who perform this song that protects them from the cringe. But you—as a decent human being—feel their cringe FOR them! And I am telling you, it was painful. Physically painful.

The cringe makes every part of the song difficult to listen to, but the musical flourish that signals the arrival of the chorus is like a warning light telling you fatal levels of cringe are about to be released. The first flourish starts about minute 1:07, if you dare listen to it.

The Culmination of All Cringe

But perhaps the most iconic Christian cringe comes in ceramic. When I was growing up, a couple of my friends ’ moms had collections of these little cringe bombs.

When you walk into your friend’s house and you see a collection of Precious Moments figurines enshrined in a display case, you only have a couple of options.

One , you pretend—for your friend’s sake—that you didn’t see anything.

Two , you lie and say your mom likes Precious Moments figurines, too.

Or three, you do what Jeff Van DenBerg and I did: steal one of them, stuff it full of fireworks, and light it up!

(Note regarding option three. Fireworks available in Michigan will not cause the figurine to explode. Instead, it will spew sparks like a metal grinder for thirty seconds before it cracks in two, and the top half tips gently on its side.)

A final thought about cringe.

I showed this post to my wife. She didn't experience any cringe. I suspect she may have even half-liked some of the videos and ceramic figurines. This leads me to believe there may be gender differences in how cringe is experienced. I also suspect there may be a “U-shaped Age Curve” in cringe. The very young and very old experience the least amount of cringe and teens experience maximum cringe.

In a later post, I suggest some ways Christians can deal with cringe.