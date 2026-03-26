The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

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Majik's avatar
Majik
2d

Both too funny and too true.

The church is supposed to be spreading the Good News from person to person and keeping one step ahead of persecution, and when we’re not about our Father’s business like this strange and cringe-worthy things can happen. The amazing thing is that our Father can even use “cringe” to achieve His Will. PTL, huh!

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