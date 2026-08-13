We don’t like repentance the way we used to. We don’t pursue it ourselves, nor do we demand it of others to the same degree we did in, say, the 17th century. At that time, the chaplain at the most prominent jail in England was publishing accounts of the Behavior, Confessions, and Dying Words of condemned criminals. The exact title was The Ordinary of Newgate’s Accounts, and in it, repentance was king. It was the holiest and mightiest of moral repairs. These were popular publications earning the chaplain £200 a year, more than five times his annual salary. Based on the content of the Accounts, it seems the chaplain’s readership was interested in reading about repentance; and it was satisfying to the reader when a criminal renounced their sinful lifestyle and turned toward God in the final hours before their execution.

Today, the word “repentance” sounds cruel and impolite. It's the kind of word shouted from street corners by long-bearded men. It’s a word eccentric people paint on placards, billboards. and barns. Nobody living in a city uses the word Repentance. No one with education. No one with high status or a public profile. And certainly not the criminal justice system, where repentance is viewed with suspicion.

Suspicion of repentance

Take the case of the murderer Chris Watts as an example. Critics were very skeptical of the reason for his change of heart. He killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters. Initially, he was silent in the face of the surviving family’s requests for an explanation of the crime. But after becoming an evangelical Christian in prison, he relented and provided a five-hour interview with the family’s lawyers, hoping to answer their questions and provide them with closure.

His granting of the family’s request seems like a good thing. But experts speculate that his conversion, and those of other notorious murderers David Berkowitz, Jeffrey Dahmer, and Karla Faye Tucker, were self-serving, brought on by a desire to feel better about themselves, seek the safety and community of a Christian clique in the prison, or to provoke sympathy and a lighter sentence. A lot of us can understand the skepticism. When we read about their conversions, we’re cynical too; the repentance they demonstrate feels a little too convenient. A little too performative. Maybe even a little corny.

We prefer the spiritual journeys of the victims

I would be tempted to say that we are suspicious of not just repentance, but of religion writ large. However, we do seem moved by the religious faith of victims. For example, coverage was generally positive when the family of Jamison and Kathryne Pals forgave truck driver Terry Weekly Jr., who killed the couple when he was distracted from the road by a jumbo drink and a hands-free telephone conversation. In fact, Weekly killed Jamison, Kathryne, their three children, and an unrelated man in a separate vehicle who was caught up in the multi-car pile-up.

A member of the Pals’ extended family spoke in court:

Citing the Model Prayer’s petition for God to “forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors” (Matthew 6:12), Cedric Pals told Weekly in court July 20, “I can honestly say, Tony, both families have forgiven you. I know how much God’s forgiven me. How could I not forgive you? “In Luke 6, Jesus says, ‘Be merciful, just as your Father in heaven is merciful,’” Pals said, according to the Keith County News. “I am not in a position of authority to extend mercy to you, Tony. However, I can request mercy for you.” Then he turned to the judge and requested mercy.

In this coverage and elsewhere, there was almost no mention of the perpetrator’s repentance. Perhaps this is in part because of our growing aversion to repentance.

But our interest in forgiveness has limits, too

Consider the case of Amber Guyger, an off-duty police officer who killed Botham Jean in his own apartment. In the sentencing phase of the trial, the victim’s brother urged her to give her life to Christ and hugged her in court. The judge also hugged the perpetrator and handed her a Bible. The brother’s testimony is gutsy and bold. It is difficult to listen to in part because the grace he extends is so costly to himself—it is not often we see such a raw, uncut sacrifice of one’s right to be angry. I would call it a holy moment. Yet some members of the public and many professional commentators reacted with cynicism.

Why don’t we like repentance like we used to?

Part of our reticence toward repentance stems from our current value system. In 2026, we are lovers of self—not just ourselves, but of The Self. Paul Vander Klay has recorded hours of YouTube videos discussing our society’s devotion to a god he calls “The Secret, Sacred Self.” He says that when we face important decisions, we don’t call upon our ancestors; we don’t make sacrifices to the local gods; nor do we consult our pastors, priests, and rabbis. We look inside and ask, “Self, what should I do?”

Repentance is an affront to our Self. Ask yourself [pun intended] how this once fairly uncontroversial portion of a traditional Lutheran service sounds in our modern ear:

Minister: […] But we have disobeyed him and deserve only his wrath and punishment. Therefore, let us confess our sins to him and plead for his mercy. Congregation: Merciful Father in Heaven, I am altogether sinful from birth. In countless ways I have sinned against you and do not deserve to be called your child. But trusting in Jesus, my Savior, I pray: Have mercy on me according to your unfailing love. Cleanse me from my sin, and take away my guilt.

My guess is that we’d all feel a little squeamish about leading our evangelization efforts with this portion of the liturgy. We dislike the ideas of wrath, pleading for mercy, or that we may have been sinful from birth. Moreover, we prefer to think we are worthy and deserving rather than to openly state that we don’t deserve to be called his child. When talking with non-Christians, we’d rather emphasize the love and forgiveness of our Lord than his father’s wrath, our sin, and our guilt. Even though I heartily endorse a thorough and honest confession of sin as accurate and spiritually healthy, I also am enough of a product of our culture to know the traditional Lutheran confession of sins isn’t going to sell out arenas.

In many ways, our “self” is of the same mind as Satan in Milton’s Paradise Lost when he said, “Better to reign in Hell than serve in Heav’n.” We’d rather trust our “self” than submit to any outside influence, much less an old-fashioned God. Perhaps this is why some branches of Christianity have developed doctrines that hold the self in such high regard. They focus on passages of scripture that seem to promise earthly prosperity and health. These branches subscribe to the belief that a person’s own words cause reality to take shape, prompting some pastors to call this branch of Christianity a “name it and claim it, blab it and grab it, kind of religion.”

Where does this leave us?

And so it’s out with Repentance; let its blood be on our heads and those of our children. Forgiveness is fine—especially when the forgiveness isn’t for God or the other person; it’s for our, you guessed it, self. Forgiveness we like. Forgiveness leads to our healing. Forgiveness means we stop drinking poison and hoping the other person dies. Forgiveness makes it so we get to move on. We can have closure. We heal. We grow. Forgiveness, the experts say, makes us a stronger person, a bigger person, a better person. Although in the case of Alexander Pope, forgiveness doesn’t make us a person at all; it makes us divine.

To err is human; to forgive divine

Many people feel today like a woman in my prison Bible study who objected when I pronounced absolution over the sins confessed during our discussion. How did I have any right to absolve the sins? How did God? The victims of those sins had final say. Their judgment mattered most. For this woman and many others, vengeance and forgiveness are not the Lord’s; they belong to the victim’s Secret, Sacred Self.

My guess is that a modern-day Chaplain wishing to publish accounts of the behavior, confessions, and dying words of the condemned would have a small audience, whereas accounts of the journeys of the victims would gain a wider readership. These accounts would do even better if they avoided a presumption that forgiveness is the goal. Instead, in our self-saturated society, multiple realities, individual choices, and personal decisions regarding the victims’ goals would be preferable to a publication that promoted forgiveness as a goal. We’re here for those who choose forgiveness, but we’re also here for those who choose retribution, setting boundaries, or seeking stronger sentencing. The one thing we are not interested in—and are most skeptical of—is the perpetrator’s repentance.

With the profound changes in our cultural values, it’s easy to imagine that “repentance” is feeling a little left out in the cold. It could easily sing along with Hank Williams Sr., “Why Don’t You Love Me Like You Used to Do?”