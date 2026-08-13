The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Majik's avatar
Majik
1m

Saint Paul said that there would come a time when people would be lovers of selves.

"Oh Gawd, NOT 'Paul!'" many say. "I thought that we'd deconstructed him out of our Bibles!"

Well sure we DID, but he's still there, just like the words that God breathed through him still are.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Jonker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture