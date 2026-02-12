This post is a reflection on the first Beatitude, found in Matthew 5:3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

For those unfamiliar with the Beatitudes, they are sort of a prologue and an introduction to Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. Some writers have described each line of the Sermon on the Mount and the Beatitudes as a depth charge detonated underwater, whose implications have been rippling through our hearts and institutions over the centuries. Leonard Cohen claims, in the song called Democracy, that he doesn’t pretend to understand them at all. Yet it is clear from the song's lyrics that he recognizes their moral influence on the West.

When a secular Jew like the late Rob Reiner says in interviews, “I am a Jew. But I believe in the teachings of Jesus.” He is undoubtedly talking about the beatitudes and the Sermon on the Mount. In this clip, Reiner shows he has internalized the moral logic of the Beatitudes and demonstrates to us all what loving your enemies looks like.

The very first Beatitude

Like many of Jesus’ teachings, the very first Beatitude speaks of an elusive truth, one that slips from our grasp. It’s there. We get it. And then we don’t. This slip-from-our-grasp quality of "Poor in Spirit" reminds me of the illusion in autosteriograms like the one below. If you cross and uncross your eyes a couple of times while looking at it, the butterflies will levitate above the background. The illusion is initially quite striking, but at least for me, because my eyes are not accustomed to focusing the way they must to see it, I lose it as quickly as I see it.

Poor in Spirit = Wretched

Often, people confuse the words “poor in spirit” with the much more logical “humble.” If we think “humble” when we read “poor in spirit,” we’ve lost the meaning. We’ve turned the awfulness of being poor in spirit into a virtue. And turning poor in spirit into a virtue changes the meaning from something unsettling to something predictable: “Of course, the humble will inherit the Kingdom of God. After all, being proud is a character flaw.”

In reality, when Jesus talks about the poor in spirit, he is talking about people Dallas Willard calls spiritual zeros:

And so he said, “Blessed are the spiritual zeros—the spiritually bankrupt, deprived and deficient, the spiritual beggers, those without a wisp of ‘religion’[. . .]

Willard goes on to point out that Jesus gives this message surrounded by such people

Standing around Jesus as he speaks are people with no spiritual qualifications or abilities at all. You would never call on them when “Spiritual work” is to be done. There is nothing about them to suggest that the breath of God might move through their lives. They have no charisma, no religious glitter or clout. They “don’t know their Bible.” They “know not the law,” as a later day critic of Jesus’ work said. They are “mere laypeople,” who at best can fill a pew or perhaps an offering plate. No one calls on them to lead a service or even to lead a prayer.

Well, at least they know they are spiritually poor

Another way we lose the grasp on Jesus’ meaning is when we translate the words “poor in spirit” as “those who know they are spiritually poor.” Such a translation takes the wildly prophetic and mystical truth of the beatitude and tames it, forcing it to make sense. “Well, we are all poor in spirit, but once you realize that fact, you can let down your guard and accept God’s grace.”

But Jesus is not making sense in this beatitude. He is putting forward a giant, audacious affront to our moral intuitions—overturning convention and toppling propriety. He’s saying that people who shouldn’t enter the Kingdom will actually inherit it. Those who don’t deserve to be in it will own it.

Down at the prison

I recently gave a message on this Beatitude down at the prison, and the ladies revolted. Several thrust up their hands in the middle of my service and asked, “Are you saying [insert wildly unspiritual person or class of people] will inherit the Kingdom?”

I had to answer, “Yes.”

Some even questioned the logic of behaving well. “Why should we do anything good, then?”

I smiled. Nothing sweeter than watching people contend with the scandal of grace. I smiled again as the current shifted and people began to contemplate not what this meant for other undeserving people, but what it meant for them.

Just as at Jesus’ original telling of the Beatitudes, I was standing next to the spiritually poor: murderers, drug dealers, prostitutes, and worst of all, me, the chief of sinners.

One by one, the confused rabble in the worship service started to grasp the point of the Beatitude. “It’s like the first shall be last,” one of them said. Another said, “It’s why the religious leaders rejected him.”

In my own mind, I thought of the thief on the cross. As pastor Alistar Begg has pointed out in his charming Scottish accent, the thief, “Was hanging on the cross, cussing the guy [Jesus] out with his friend. He’d never been in a Bible study, he never got baptized, he didn’t know a thing about church membership. . . and yet, he made it [into heaven]!”

Begg goes on to describe the scene in Heaven as the thief and others contemplate the mystery of his acceptance into the Kingdom. “How did this guy get into paradise?” They asked in astonishment.

Equally baffled, the thief shrugs and says, “The guy on the middle cross said I could come.”

And that is the point of the beatitude. The spiritual zeros become spiritual heroes not because of anything they’ve done, but because of what Jesus did for them.

Final thought

The story about the thief on the cross is a fitting conclusion to Jesus’ ministry, a ministry that began with the Beatitudes. In Jesus’ first sermon, he says the poor in spirit will inherit the Kingdom of God. At the very end of his ministry, while hanging on a cross, he proves his point: A spiritual zero will “today” be with Jesus in paradise.

And Jesus himself embodied poverty of spirit. In that moment on the cross, he became less than nothing. His ministry was destroyed. His followers were scattered. He was able to do nothing as he hung there, mutilated, naked, and tortured while his mother looked on in agony. Anyone observing the cross that terrible Friday could clearly see that Jesus was bankrupt, humiliated. At that moment, to paraphrase Willard: “There was nothing about him to suggest that the breath of God might move through his life. He had no charisma, no religious glitter or clout.” He was the last person on earth anyone would call spiritual or divine. He was reduced to nothing more than broken, bloody flesh.

The fact that Jesus, this bloody, repudiated Roman slave, was actually God’s Son and would rise to sit at God’s right hand is the most radical manifestation of the Beatitude.

9 But we do see Jesus, who was made lower than the angels for a little while, now crowned with glory and honor because he suffered death, so that by the grace of God he might taste death for everyone. 10 In bringing many sons and daughters to glory, it was fitting that God, for whom and through whom everything exists, should make the pioneer of their salvation perfect through what he suffered. 11 Both the one who makes people holy and those who are made holy are of the same family. So Jesus is not ashamed to call them brothers and sisters.

If you like the song I placed below—the singer is very gifted—you might also like this version. The male voice has some serious Aaron Neville vibes.