The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

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Majik
2d

You lost me at Conway Twitty, but your post was so perfectly beautiful that I clicked on the song anyway, and you’re right, it rocks! May God bless you, Bro, and keep you truckin’. 🙏✝️❤️

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Naomi Endter's avatar
Naomi Endter
2d

Jason, my comment to your wonderful article: "Exactly!"

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