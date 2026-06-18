If you are going to start a recovery ministry, you should get yourself a truck. Any pickup will do. Dodge. Chevy. Ford. For what you’ll need it for, just pick one that’s reliable. A truck is the bib overalls, leather apron, and hard hat of vehicles. Trucks don’t look bad if they have scratches or coffee-stained seats. Trucks carry lunch boxes and thermoses, and they exist to serve. A pampered, immaculate truck invites suspicion about its owner. Whereas we trust a truck that looks like it has lived a lot in its time. So, if you are going to start a recovery ministry, get yourself a humble, made-for-everyday-use truck.

You’ll be glad you have a truck when a young man from your church texts you, asking if you can help him move out of his current treatment home and into another. Years later, you’ll likely forget what his complaints were. What matters is that you showed up with a pickup truck and tossed black garbage bags full of clothing into its bed.

The whole trip will last less than an hour, including your arrival, loading up, and dropping off the young man at his new center. But it will give you sweat equity in his recovery that will later allow you—at the right time—to offer a little older man's advice to a hot-headed young man. So if you are going to start a recovery ministry, you should get yourself a truck.

A truck is useful when a woman who has been attending your church for months graduates from her program and will be renting out a room from another church member. She’ll somehow have gathered enough possessions while in her treatment facility to fill the back of the truck with furniture, boxes, and, of course, black trash bags filled with clothes—there’s always black trash bags of clothes.

It will be during the heat of the summer when you get the call. But even as an old man with a doctored heart that no one expected to last past his 20s, you still can easily lift the possessions into the bed and backseat of the truck before the heat gets to you. And you’ll smile to see how excited she is about her own place, which is close enough to the church and grocery store that she can walk to either whenever she needs to.

The woman might even become a stalwart volunteer for both the church and the ministry—going into the prison and showering inmates with quirky and effusive love and acceptance. So if you are going to start a recovery ministry, you should get yourself a truck.

A truck is also the perfect vehicle for a road trip to the Rez. It has all the power and reliability you need to navigate the winding, treacherous road that leads down to the Salt River bridge, then shoots up over 5,200 feet in the span of a few minutes. Plus, a truck blends in with the local vehicles. Wear a baseball or cowboy hat to complete the camouflage. You’ll need these features when you take people back to face outstanding warrants or to attend funerals.

If you have a truck, and drive someone to the Rez, you might even get to hear one of your riders do the preaching at the funeral—or you might attend a nighttime wake in the cold of the winter where you’ll sit 15 feet back from the most enormous bonfire you have ever seen. It’s so hot that when they come by with shovelfuls of coals to place at your feet for warmth, you politely decline because you are already quite warm enough, thank you. So if you are going to start a recovery ministry, you should get yourself a truck.

A truck comes in handy when you get a call from inside the prison that your friend was arrested in Flagstaff, and he is going away for 18 months, and could you please go to the police station and pick up his things so when he gets out, he won’t have to go through the arduous process of re-applying for a new state ID. You can take your youngest daughter on a trip like this. And you can stop in one of Flagstaff’s college-town eateries. Since your daughter, like mine, might have made the poor life decision to be a committed vegan, you’ll eat in a funky hallway-shaped Pho shop.

It’ll be raining and cold. There will be a draft inside the restaurant, and the atmosphere will remind you of back home. While slurping up Pho with your daughter, you’ll be impressed at how something you and your wife made 25 years ago turned out so beautiful and funny.

Picking up your friend's things from the county jail will, of course, involve minor bureaucratic snafus. At first, they won’t be able to locate the shrink-wrapped belongings. But the commanding officer behind the glass will go out of their way to find the stuff because you look vaguely religious and came all the way from Phoenix.

And since you drove all the way to Flagstaff, it makes sense that you and your daughter head to your ranch and spend the night before returning to the kitchen oven called Phoenix. All of this will be a very pleasant and necessary break from your normal routine of prison, Bible studies, and writing that starts early and never seems to have a clean ending. So if you are going to start a recovery ministry, you should get yourself a truck.

A truck is what’s needed for you to travel alongside all the various shifts in circumstances that people in recovery will experience. Sometimes you’ll be moving someone up to a new stage in recovery. In that case, you might hear someone say they are glad to have the plates and cups they got from someone at church so that they can use them when they have guests. And you’ll pause momentarily over that statement. You’ll think about what a treat it must be to have guests after years of prison, rehabs, and couch surfing kept you from this simple act of hospitality.

Other times, your truck will transport items from an apartment to a storage facility, and you’ll know, as you're driving the person and their possessions to the self-storage unit, that they are sliding back into homelessness. They’ve still got their job, and they are probably planning on couch surfing or sleeping surreptitiously in the storage unit. But the signs are there, even if they are not high or coming down in front of you. You’ll know your truck is a hearse that day, and taking these items to the storage facility is a piece in a larger, months-long funeral for this particular run at sobriety. You’ll wish you could wear black and sing "Abide with Me" as you close the rolling door on the storage unit. And even if you’ve abstained for over a decade, the idea of grief drinking will still occur to you before you shake it off in a silent prayer of lament.

As you ride home in your truck, you’ll admit to yourself that this person will be absorbed by the street for weeks, or months, or, you’ll hope not, for God’s sake, you’ll hope not, for years. But you’ll find out later that it was years, and dozens of ODs, and enough run-ins with the cops and the EMTs that the first responders got so frustrated with her that they revived her out of anger and disgust as much as anything else.

It will be a complete Easter surprise to you when she resurfaces at rehab, and a couple of days later you pick her up for lunch to hear the details of her misadventures. I say Easter surprise because it will literally be Easter weekend when she reaches out. Just as surprising will be the fact that while you were praying for some kind of word on her whereabouts, she was living hand to mouth and foil to flame a block away from your sister-in-law’s place in a park with a band of good-and-bad-time Charlies.

While driving your truck home, you’ll contemplate the merits of forcible confinement. How nice it is that your Mexican friends and family can just sign on that dotted line, confirming that their loved one is under the thrall of drugs, and they’ll come take them to a locked sober facility until such time as the fever has passed and your loved one is ready to take another stab at normal life. Trucks are the perfect vehicles for these types of musings. A sedan is good for commuting and mentally rehearsing a grocery list. An SUV is best for people who prioritize safety and daydream about camping trips they might not take. But, trucks face facts and admit hard truths. They don’t complain about any kind of weather or work. So if you want to start a recovery ministry, get yourself a truck.

Trucks are great for pulling up in the parking lot of a friend’s new place. After you’ve parked and walked to the door and been let in, you’ll be kind of impressed by the fact that they moved there without you. This friend has that rare gift of being so earnest, vulnerable, and determined that everyone who has a truck wants to help him. In fact, someone from the church will tell you a few days later that they have a Google Doc with a sign-up list for things your friend needs in his new apartment. [Sign up to get him a fan. That window air conditioner looks like it is no match for the oncoming Phoenix summer.] It will feel amazing to know that even though you are supposed to be the director of madness, mayhem, and addiction recovery at your church, all this goodwill and Christian hospitality are happening without you even knowing it.

So if you are going to start a recovery ministry, get yourself a truck. It could be a Chevy, a Ford, or a Dodge. The brand really doesn’t matter. Just make sure it is not haughty or proud, and that it doesn’t think more highly of itself than it ought. It needs to be ready for the dust, the dents, and what Neil Young calls the Needle and the Damage Done. For personal use, you might prefer a sedan, an SUV, or a compact. Maybe a luxury car or something sporty is more your speed. But trucks are best for recovery. Fire them up. Put them in drive. And put them to work. Because if you want to start a Recovery ministry, you're going to need to be a Truck-Driving Man.

Take a listen to Conway Twitty's version of this classic.