Addiction is, among other things, a thief of Biblical manhood. God has created men with energy—creative, productive strength meant to be poured into their families, their careers, and their worksheds, shops, and icefishing shacks. Addiction saps that energy. It steals time, dulls purpose, and keeps otherwise productive and interesting men trapped on a chemical treadmill.

In the worst-case scenario, drugs delude men, convincing them that a useless task is something of epic importance. I apologize in advance if you find the following video from Tweaker Geographic upsetting. You are right to be upset. The “humor” of the video relies on dehumanizing a human, treating him as a point of interest to be observed, rather than a child of God in need of help. For me, the video's offensive nature is part of its effectiveness. It demonstrates how substances take God-given talents, drive, and energy and divert them toward the irrelevant—all while convincing the user that something of value is being accomplished.

The Men After God’s Own Heart Retreat

In mid January, I spent a weekend at a retreat with about 60 Lutheran men. I was impressed by a lot of things. But one of the most surprising was how productive these men were. In the absence of addiction, they had built lives overflowing with hobbies and interests—many of which blessed others.

A lot has been written about men who lead lives of quiet desperation. But, much less about men who make it their ambition to lead quiet lives:

11 and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, 12 so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody. 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12

At the retreat, I met beekeepers, gardeners, hunters, laser engravers, and woodworkers. A surprising number of men cooked. They had deep, practical knowledge of smoking briskets, pork butts, and ribs. They made honey, bottled hot sauces, brewed craft beer, made sausages from scratch, and baked copious amounts of baked goods. Even though most of the men looked like they’d be most comfortable on an oil rig or behind the wheel of a diesel truck, more than a few could sing beautiful harmony parts when we sang hymns.

One man was an extremely talented piano player. He could add a slightly different flavor to each verse of a hymn, and he knew just when to stop playing and let a line go a cappella, with men’s voices filling the activity center, making Lutheran hymns sound like a robust sea shanty. Then he’d join back in a moment of special significance. He could even tell jokes on the piano. While testing an electronic keyboard, he played a melody that somehow drifted lower and slower until it died humorously, his fingers almost falling off the left side of the ivories.

Men in recovery

Men in recovery often lack this level of ingenuity. A man’s natural tendency to take obsessive deep dives into hobbies is robbed by late nights and hangovers. I remember one guy in recovery telling me that last Thanksgiving, for the first time in his life, he had made a turkey for his sober living house. A normally stoic individual, you could see him bursting with pride. He’d done something besides drugs with his intelligence and initiative.

Another guy I worked with years ago in a prison early-release class bragged about taking his kids to the zoo. “It wasn’t stupid. It was awesome. And because I was sober, I wasn’t freaking out with paranoia, thinking everyone was looking at me.” Another was excited about helping out at his church’s weekly fish fry. Still another took to fishing for men. “They used to call me the walking Walgreens because I carried every drug you could think of. I still got something for you, if you're hurting—but now it’s Jesus!”

These experiences were so common when I was working for a secular substance abuse treatment outfit that I took to saying, “It’s like you’ve got a buffet of options you didn’t even know you had before.” Through addiction, men’s lives become restricted. They stay locked in darkened rooms with a pile of meth or a fifth of alcohol. The later stages of meth or crack intoxication give men psychiatric symptoms such as hallucinations and the feeling of being persecuted or watched. They black out their windows, believing there are people in the walls of their house or crawling in their HVAC system, intent on stealing their drugs. Others stare at police scanners with rat-eyed intensity, trying to stay one step ahead of the raid they fear. Their hands fidget, and their synapses crackle with chemically enhanced electricity. But they do less and less.

For these people, sobriety becomes a revelation—the walls of the cell collapse and a big, bright world of opportunity awaits them. Now they can enjoy “the simple things” that hadn’t appealed—or even occurred—to them when they were using.

What the Devil?

I have to wonder if the Devil delights in addiction because he enjoys seeing men atrophy. Perhaps the Devil is afraid of men who, like King David, can play the harp, kill a lion, and take down giants, all while writing beautiful poetry called Psalms. Even The New York Times, a former newspaper, is getting wise to the Devil’s tricks. That bastion of secularity published an article with the title, “Dramas Keep Showing Us Hapless Men — and Hypercompetent Women.”

That observation joins others like it, and the resulting egregore is hard to ignore. The familiar sit-com trope of the dumb, boorish husband (Homer Simpson, etc). The movie trend of showing “strong independent women” unrealistically beating the tar out of men who are obviously physically superior. The continuous refrain of “Toxic Masculinity” and “Rape Culture.” Article after webpage discussing how unfair it is that women must perform “emotional labor” for their socially isolated or incompetent boyfriends and husbands. There are also a ton of memes that take aim at men and masculinity. Apparently, a significant number of women would prefer to be alone in the woods with a bear than with a strange man—even though most men are socialized to protect females, give up their seat to them, and see to it that they make it off the Titanic, even if the men don’t.

A host of writers and researchers have also caught on to the Devil’s tricks. Johnathan Haidt, Rob Henderson, Richard Reeves, Jordan Peterson, Scott Galoway, and many others are drawing attention to the plight of men and boys. Some of their content is eye-opening; some borders on the reactionary.

But, when I contrast the lives and contributions of men at a Lutheran retreat with those I see in recovery meetings, I can’t help but long for every man to fulfill his God-given potential.

One thing is for sure. Men have a natural tendency to get a little obsessive. They memorize arcane facts like sports statistics, movie dialogue, and the changing membership of obscure rock bands. Some can tell you about every guitar Martin ever made, or talk your ear off about the merits of various fishing lures. They do incredible feats of strength and stupidity. If left alone long enough, they can even go feral and end up reproducing incredibly rare and old banjo songs while wearing a disturbing mask. Men are weird and wonderful, and I hate what drugs and alcohol can do to some of them.