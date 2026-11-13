Ask anyone who has spent time at Alcoholics Anonymous to give you three adjectives to describe addiction, and they can recite them from memory: Addiction is cunning, baffling, and powerful. Those adjectives come straight from AA’s Big Book, and people familiar with 12-step programs have heard them repeatedly at meetings and in private conversations with other addicts and alcoholics.

I believe those adjectives are a good description of addiction, but sometimes the opposite of a good description is also a good description. In some ways, addiction is incredibly routine, rational, and predictable.

Whether one set of adjectives or the other is accurate depends on the level of analysis.

To see what I mean, let’s consider just one aspect of addiction: drug purchasing behavior. We’ll see that if analyzed at the anecdotal level, the purchasing behavior of addicts shows that addiction is truly cunning, baffling, and powerful. But if analyzed in the aggregate, addicts’ purchasing behavior suggests that addiction might be much more routine, rational, and predictable.

The anecdotal level of analysis

At the anecdotal level, there are plenty of examples of addiction making people do things against their own economic well-being. Addiction makes men and women trade things of great value for poison. It makes many people have an “Everything Must Go Sale!” in which tools, trucks, and apartments are liquidated. It can torpedo entire careers and drain bank accounts.

Addiction makes people rob, cheat, steal, and do other immoral things to get the cash needed to buy drugs and alcohol. Addiction seems to drive people. Overpower them. And make them willing to go to almost any length to get their substance. The evidence seems clear: addicts are irrational consumers, and addiction is truly cunning, baffling, and powerful.

Yet the opposite is also true.

The aggregate (or data) level of analysis

When analyzed at the aggregate level, addicts respond to market incentives in ways that are routine, rational, and predictable. For example, if substances become more expensive and inconvenient to obtain, use goes down. If substances become cheaper and more convenient to purchase, use goes up. Addicts’ purchasing decisions would make perfect sense to a Neoclassical economist. The Neoclassical school posits that given the right information, consumers will always make the most self-interestedly rational decision. In other words, they’ll buy more when it is cheap and easy to get; they’ll buy less when it is expensive and hard to come by.

I made a similar point a few months ago when I wrote a post explaining that Prohibition actually caused a huge decrease in drinking by making alcohol expensive and inconvenient to purchase. The decrease in use led to a steep decline in alcohol-related arrests and hospitalizations.

What about hard drugs?

I think many readers will accept that price and convenience impact purchasing for things like alcohol and marijuana. But my guess is they’ll balk at the idea that drugs like heroin and methamphetamine lend themselves to the same analysis. Surely, these drugs are so addictive—so cunning, baffling, and powerful—that their users stop at nothing to get their fix. Right?

I mean, prices? Addicts don’t care about stinking prices! Convenience? Addicts will walk 5000 miles, crawl through glass, and sell their firstborn for a fix.

But a meta-analysis of 47 studies shows that addicts’ purchasing decisions are routine, rational, and predictable. In fact, they are predictable using an equation for what economists call “Price Elasticity,” or “Price Elasticity of Demand” (PED). This refers to the change in demand as a function of price.

To calculate PED, you simply divide the percent change in demand by the percent change in price. So if the price of heroin increases by 10%, and demand decreases by 19%, we’d get an equation like this:

Interestingly, Price Elasticity of Demand varies by country:

United States (-0.79): Demand is technically inelastic (unresponsive). However, that doesn’t mean that demand is static relative to price. If the price of heroin in the U.S. goes up by 10%, users cut back their buying by about 8%.

Norway (-1.08): Demand is unit elastic (proportional). If the price goes up by 10%, buying drops by about 11%. The reaction matches the price change almost perfectly.

Australia (-1.92): Demand is highly elastic (very responsive). If the price goes up by 10%, buying drops by a massive 19%. Australian users are highly sensitive to price; if it gets too expensive, they quickly pull back.

Sidebar: Researchers speculate that elasticity increases in countries where treatment is cheap and easy to obtain. If that is true, it is a good argument for policies that increase drug enforcement and access to treatment simultaneously.

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All boats rise

Price and convenience are what my graduate school professors called strong “Main Effects.” Main effects are effects explained by a single variable irrespective of the effects of other variables. That’s a fancy scientific way to say, “A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Imagine a harbor filled with boats. 1) drug prices and 2) convenience of purchase are both tides that make all boats rise or fall. When price increases and convenience decreases, it is like a tide rolling in—all the boats rise. When price decreases and convenience increases, the tide goes out, and all the boats fall. The process is routine, rational, and predictable. Although tides may be powerful, nothing about their effects on boats is cunning or baffling.

If you look across the whole harbor, you’ll see the main effect of price and convenience. You’ll see that more of the boats are floating when the price is high, and convenience is low. And you’ll see the inverse, too: when prices are low and convenience is high, more boats run aground.

The fact that drug purchasing behavior looks different depending on the level of analysis is a good example of the old adage, “the plural of anecdote is not data.” Unfortunately, for most of us—myself included—anecdotes are easy to collect and remember. We build a mental map of drug abuse from interesting and memorable anecdotes, rather than from dull, sterile data. Worse, some of the anecdotes we use to build our mental model are not even real-life anecdotes. They are television and movie portrayals of addiction. These oft-repeated tropes form the basis of our ideas about addiction.

What it all means

There is a lesson here for those of us who want to help people with addictions.

Anecdotes and the data are both right. They just serve different purposes.

Anecdotes help us relate to and understand individuals who have gone to seemingly irrational lengths to get the money to purchase drugs and alcohol. Anecdotes help addicts, too. They assure them they are not alone. Thus, anecdotes are helpful for up-close discussions with addicts.

But we shouldn’t let the anecdotes determine policy. Policy should be driven by data because data reveal trends that individual anecdotes can’t capture. Policy isn’t about individuals; it’s about making all the boats rise and fall in ways that benefit the whole community.