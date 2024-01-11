The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

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Larry Bailey's avatar
Larry Bailey
Jan 16, 2024Edited

Thanks for the insightful post on various therapeutic approaches effectiveness. It brought back a vivid memory nine years ago early in my process addiction recovery. I was in process for steps 1-9 and about a month into my fearless moral and financial inventory etc..

My first sponsor told me you are carrying around a s---t ton of sin and shame...didn’t you say you were raised Lutheran, catechized in Germany etc? Yes...but that is my mothers religion. Well don’t you guys have something like private confession and absolution? Longer story I met with a confessional Lutheran pastor for 3 sessions... him asking me a few questions. He mostly listened as I poured my past into his lap. I recall him pausing, with kindness and asking “what aren’t you telling me?”...and more would come out. Finally he went to his “book” and laid his hand on me and prayed a prayer of absolution... I just relaxed and suddenly the resistance was gone. It was like a lightning bolt shot through me and a huge bag of “named and owned sin and shame” fell off my back (like Christian in Pilgrim’s Progress). I felt real freedom. That led me back to a confessional Lutheran church, embracing and being transparent with Jesus and a few safe people in a new healthier way.

I say all that to agree with your musings.

It seems it  is more “Honesty, Open mindedness, and Willingness” through a Gospel lense that sets many free. IMHO when we really experience gospel freedom from shame, experience God's forgiveness/forgetfulness, and have forgiven ourselves, are working the concepts in “the steps” (in one form or another) our brains, hearts and bodies heal and recover, so we can become emotionally and spiritually healthier. (Don’t get me wrong, trauma-focused therapy has helped me and others in the recovery community.) In my non-peer reviewed, non-scientific experience as a recovery group leader and sponsor the variability in recovery outcomes has a lot to do with H.O.W. more than the latest, newest therapeutic modality.

Thank you for writing this. It might help some to stop looking for the "holy grail" of therapies that will transform longer term.

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