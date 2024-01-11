This post is part of a series, a suite of posts, if you will. It provides the closest thing I can get to providing advice for anyone looking for treatment for an addiction. In this post, I want to share the overwhelming conclusion of decades of research into the effectiveness of psychological treatments. In a later post, I’ll share the practical implications for those seeking treatment for themselves or a loved one.

Because of my background as a regional Clinical Director, people occasionally ask me for advice about choosing a program or treatment. When this happens, I feel a little embarrassed.

I’m not embarrassed to be asked. I am embarrassed at how much I have to say on the topic. In my mind, it is one of the most interesting topics around, and I can easily overshare. If research into treatment outcomes were Star Trek episodes, I would be that comic book guy from The Simpsons who has the dialogue memorized—and can speak Klingon fluently.

So maybe this is the place to spill all my (self-proclaimed) wisdom about treatment. And when people ask me my thoughts about treatment in the future, I can point them to this series. They can choose how much of it to read, and I can avoid looking like the therapy outcome version of this guy:

Are Psychological Treatments Even Effective?

Researchers who have made a career out of studying psychological treatments agree that treatments are effective. This article by Bruce Wampold gives a nice overview of the history of research into therapy outcomes. It also gives an entertaining look at some of the agendas and personalities of those involved in it. His conclusion—along with the general scientific consensus—is that treatments do work. And he is right: Treatments work.

Yes, but.

However, many researchers have come to the disappointing conclusion that all treatments are equally effective.

This conclusion—based on reviews of hundreds of studies—is sometimes called the “Dodo Verdict.” (See a representative article). The Dodo Verdict refers to a scene in Alice in Wonderland in which all the creatures race in a circle. The Dodo Bird must declare the winner. After reflection, the Dodo Bird confidently asserts, “All have won, and all must receive prizes.”

Thus, in the race to be the best psychological treatment, they’ve all won, and all must have prizes.

How I got Dodoed by Freud.

Learning about the Dodo Verdict was a disappointment to me. When I studied the history of Psychology in graduate school, I was assured it was a slow, steady march of progress. This was 20 years ago, and Freud was already out of fashion. His theories were considered bizarre. His hypotheses were thought to be so unscientific as to be—get ready for a science-y word—unfalsifiable.

For example, a typical Freudian would hypothesize that childhood sexual abuse would make a person hyper-sexual. The Freudian would also hypothesize that sex abuse would make a person a tightly repressed sex-phobe. To top it all off, Freudians would also predict that some victims would appear perfectly normal—but only because they were pretending to be unaffected by the abuse. As you can see, Freudian theory hedges its bets and predicts every outcome. It’s the kind of thing cult leaders and mediums do. They predict every possible outcome and then take credit for always being right. Works great for cult leaders and mediums, but it’s not a “reputation builder” among scientists.

When feeling generous, my professors did acknowledge Freud had some fundamental insights that became the basis of “the talking cure”. But, fortunately, he was replaced by waves of scientists—each more scientific than the former.

Unfortunately, the Dodo Verdict destroys that tidy little narrative. It turns out that the currently unfashionable Freudian treatment works just as well as cutting-edge treatments when you compare them using a statistical tool called an “effect size.” That isn’t very reassuring to someone who wants to believe we are making progress.

So Freud’s OK, but do you have any other examples?

The Dodo Verdict also affects the so-called “third wave” of cognitive-behavioral treatments (CBT). For reasons too boring to recount, the third wave of CBT therapies was supposed to be a huge improvement over the first two waves. And sure enough, the third-wave therapies do appear to be more scientifically accurate than the theories generated by waves one and two. But only in the laboratory.

When you test these exciting third-wave treatments in Randomized Controlled Trials you get the same old effect size—the same effect size, in fact, as Freudian treatments.

Then there is the curious case of EMDR. This treatment for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder is based on a theoretical house of cards. Its claims about memory and eye movements are pseudo-scientific. There are no legitimate studies in support of EMDR’s theories regarding the brain. (This YouTube mini-documentary presents a fair-minded review of the controversy surrounding this treatment).

Yet researchers who had railed against this treatment as mere pseudo-science had to eat their own publications when the Randomized Controlled Trials showed EMDR was superior to treatment as usual. Once again, the effect size from EMDR is good, but it is no better than the effect size for other treatments for PSTD.

So the take-home message is this:

Therapy is effective—and no therapy is better than any other.