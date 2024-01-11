A Skeptic's Guide to Therapy, Part 2:
My Treatment is(n't any) Better than Your Treatment
This post is part of a series, a suite of posts, if you will. It provides the closest thing I can get to providing advice for anyone looking for treatment for an addiction.
In this post, I want to share the overwhelming conclusion of decades of research into the effectiveness of psychological treatments. In a later post, I’ll share the practical implications for those seeking treatment for themselves or a loved one.
Because of my background as a regional Clinical Director, people occasionally ask me for advice about choosing a program or treatment. When this happens, I feel a little embarrassed.
I’m not embarrassed to be asked. I am embarrassed at how much I have to say on the topic. In my mind, it is one of the most interesting topics around, and I can easily overshare. If research into treatment outcomes were Star Trek episodes, I would be that comic book guy from The Simpsons who has the dialogue memorized—and can speak Klingon fluently.
So maybe this is the place to spill all my (self-proclaimed) wisdom about treatment. And when people ask me my thoughts about treatment in the future, I can point them to this series. They can choose how much of it to read, and I can avoid looking like the therapy outcome version of this guy:
Are Psychological Treatments Even Effective?
Researchers who have made a career out of studying psychological treatments agree that treatments are effective. This article by Bruce Wampold gives a nice overview of the history of research into therapy outcomes. It also gives an entertaining look at some of the agendas and personalities of those involved in it. His conclusion—along with the general scientific consensus—is that treatments do work. And he is right: Treatments work.
Yes, but.
However, many researchers have come to the disappointing conclusion that all treatments are equally effective.
This conclusion—based on reviews of hundreds of studies—is sometimes called the “Dodo Verdict.” (See a representative article). The Dodo Verdict refers to a scene in Alice in Wonderland in which all the creatures race in a circle. The Dodo Bird must declare the winner. After reflection, the Dodo Bird confidently asserts, “All have won, and all must receive prizes.”
Thus, in the race to be the best psychological treatment, they’ve all won, and all must have prizes.
How I got Dodoed by Freud.
Learning about the Dodo Verdict was a disappointment to me. When I studied the history of Psychology in graduate school, I was assured it was a slow, steady march of progress. This was 20 years ago, and Freud was already out of fashion. His theories were considered bizarre. His hypotheses were thought to be so unscientific as to be—get ready for a science-y word—unfalsifiable.
For example, a typical Freudian would hypothesize that childhood sexual abuse would make a person hyper-sexual. The Freudian would also hypothesize that sex abuse would make a person a tightly repressed sex-phobe. To top it all off, Freudians would also predict that some victims would appear perfectly normal—but only because they were pretending to be unaffected by the abuse. As you can see, Freudian theory hedges its bets and predicts every outcome. It’s the kind of thing cult leaders and mediums do. They predict every possible outcome and then take credit for always being right. Works great for cult leaders and mediums, but it’s not a “reputation builder” among scientists.
When feeling generous, my professors did acknowledge Freud had some fundamental insights that became the basis of “the talking cure”. But, fortunately, he was replaced by waves of scientists—each more scientific than the former.
Unfortunately, the Dodo Verdict destroys that tidy little narrative. It turns out that the currently unfashionable Freudian treatment works just as well as cutting-edge treatments when you compare them using a statistical tool called an “effect size.” That isn’t very reassuring to someone who wants to believe we are making progress.
So Freud’s OK, but do you have any other examples?
The Dodo Verdict also affects the so-called “third wave” of cognitive-behavioral treatments (CBT). For reasons too boring to recount, the third wave of CBT therapies was supposed to be a huge improvement over the first two waves. And sure enough, the third-wave therapies do appear to be more scientifically accurate than the theories generated by waves one and two. But only in the laboratory.
When you test these exciting third-wave treatments in Randomized Controlled Trials you get the same old effect size—the same effect size, in fact, as Freudian treatments.
Then there is the curious case of EMDR. This treatment for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder is based on a theoretical house of cards. Its claims about memory and eye movements are pseudo-scientific. There are no legitimate studies in support of EMDR’s theories regarding the brain. (This YouTube mini-documentary presents a fair-minded review of the controversy surrounding this treatment).
Yet researchers who had railed against this treatment as mere pseudo-science had to eat their own publications when the Randomized Controlled Trials showed EMDR was superior to treatment as usual1. Once again, the effect size from EMDR is good, but it is no better than the effect size for other treatments for PSTD.
So the take-home message is this:
Therapy is effective—and no therapy is better than any other.
This is Part 2 of A Skeptic's Guide to Therapy. Start at the beginning or read the full series here.
Treatment as Usual (TAUs) is often used as the control group in experiments on therapy models. Using TAUs is a great trick and virtually guarantees that the researcher’s model will be found superior. That’s because TAUs, conducted in the same office or clinic as the researcher’s model, don’t have any of the benefits that the treatment model gets: Specialized training for the clinicians, extra attention from the clinical study’s supervisors, and the knowledge that these cases will be reviewed for fidelity to the model and their outcomes. All that special attention for the researcher’s therapy model means that Treatment as Usual is usually treated like a middle child—not horrible, but it’s clear who mom and dad really love and expect great things from.
Thanks for the insightful post on various therapeutic approaches effectiveness. It brought back a vivid memory nine years ago early in my process addiction recovery. I was in process for steps 1-9 and about a month into my fearless moral and financial inventory etc..
My first sponsor told me you are carrying around a s---t ton of sin and shame...didn’t you say you were raised Lutheran, catechized in Germany etc? Yes...but that is my mothers religion. Well don’t you guys have something like private confession and absolution? Longer story I met with a confessional Lutheran pastor for 3 sessions... him asking me a few questions. He mostly listened as I poured my past into his lap. I recall him pausing, with kindness and asking “what aren’t you telling me?”...and more would come out. Finally he went to his “book” and laid his hand on me and prayed a prayer of absolution... I just relaxed and suddenly the resistance was gone. It was like a lightning bolt shot through me and a huge bag of “named and owned sin and shame” fell off my back (like Christian in Pilgrim’s Progress). I felt real freedom. That led me back to a confessional Lutheran church, embracing and being transparent with Jesus and a few safe people in a new healthier way.
I say all that to agree with your musings.
It seems it is more “Honesty, Open mindedness, and Willingness” through a Gospel lense that sets many free. IMHO when we really experience gospel freedom from shame, experience God's forgiveness/forgetfulness, and have forgiven ourselves, are working the concepts in “the steps” (in one form or another) our brains, hearts and bodies heal and recover, so we can become emotionally and spiritually healthier. (Don’t get me wrong, trauma-focused therapy has helped me and others in the recovery community.) In my non-peer reviewed, non-scientific experience as a recovery group leader and sponsor the variability in recovery outcomes has a lot to do with H.O.W. more than the latest, newest therapeutic modality.
Thank you for writing this. It might help some to stop looking for the "holy grail" of therapies that will transform longer term.