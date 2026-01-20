Sometimes non-Christians unwittingly offer the best arguments in favor of Christianity. Take, for example, Evolutionary Psychology’s explanation for the widespread historical practice of infanticide—and why most of the world now condemns it as immoral.

A close look at the facts suggests the spread of Christianity did more to decrease infanticide than any evolutionary force ever could.

I am not an expert in evolutionary psychology, nor do I have any training in the intellectual defense of Christianity, a field called Christian Apologetics. But I’ve noticed something interesting about the claims of Evolutionary Psychology as they relate to infanticide, and I thought I would share it here.