A man posting on a local social media platform recently asked his [NextDoor] neighbors how to go about kicking his mother out of his house. The nastiness of the comments under the post initially repulsed me. A majority of commenters applauded the young man’s decision to “cut a toxic person out” of his life. And only a few seemed to take the Biblical view.

8 Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever. 1 Timothy 5

Why are we so mean online?

My first impulse was to assume that something about social media and the internet was at fault for the cruel words I was reading. Louis CK makes this argument in the clip above. He says the anonymity of the internet makes it possible to be rude and hostile to others without feeling any social disincentives, such as seeing someone get hurt by our comments. Social scientists call this idea the “online disinhibition effect.”

But then I remembered something Rob Henderson wrote on Substack.

Rob said it’s unwise to assume that what we read in the comment section of the internet is an indication of the state of human morals. His view was diametrically opposed to the one expressed below by comedian Louis CK.