Inmate Garcia used to worship La Santa Muerte. But she changed her religious designation to Christian in the prison system. She received an adult baptism soon after. She’s learning what it means to be united with Christ in his suffering.

After months of taunting, inmate Garcia finally squared up against her challenger and broke the promise she had made on the day of her baptism to never fight again. She was tired of holding back. Tired of being patient. Tired of the naysayers buzzing in her ear.

“Alright then,” She said. “If this is what you want? You got it.”

Over the next three minutes, she delivered what the taunters and yard-fight instigators had been waiting for. She showed them that despite months of prayer, Bible study, and faithful participation in every Christian program available to her, she was still the reigning champion of the two-fisted tune-up.

When she came to see me and told me that she fought, I was saddened by the news. But I didn’t want my reaction to influence her. So, I didn’t let on how I was feeling and instead asked a neutral question.

“What do you think about the fight?”

“I’m disapointed”

Still waters run deep. And the expression on her face was mostly placid with hints of what might be underneath. “After almost a year with no tickets for fighting, I am right back at zero.”

Not fighting had been an accomplishment for her. It was a feat of strength and endurance. Pill munchers and prison contrabanders had been antagonizing her, accusing her of everything from faking a conversion to being a rat to even lying to herself about her true nature.

And being accused never feels good.

But there is a special kind of anger that burns in a person’s heart when the accusations are false. Woe to those who call good evil and evil good, for something deep and righteous rises up in a person falsely accused.

For the taunters and insult artists, finding a victim who is trying to follow Jesus’ teachings is a special thrill. That type of victim won’t fight back. Tormentors who would have never dared poke the lioness now take delight in showing off their bravery. “Look. I can poke her, and the dummy won’t even strike back. Haha.”

It’s a heads-I-win, tails-you-lose situation for the mocking crowd. If the victim remains patient, the abuse continues. If the victim roars back, the taunters declare victory. “Ha. I knew you hadn’t changed!”

Listening to Garcia telling me about the lead-up to the fight, I could see the parallels to the mockery Jesus endured.

27 They crucified two rebels with him, one on his right and one on his left. [28] [a] 29 Those who passed by hurled insults at him, shaking their heads and saying, “So! You who are going to destroy the temple and build it in three days, 30 come down from the cross and save yourself!” 31 In the same way the chief priests and the teachers of the law mocked him among themselves. “He saved others,” they said, “but he can’t save himself! 32 Let this Messiah, this king of Israel, come down now from the cross, that we may see and believe.” Those crucified with him also heaped insults on him. Mark 15:27-32

Jesus experienced excruciating torture—knowing he was right but being restrained by love, obedience, and his own divine nature, he kept quiet. If you or I had been placed in the same situation, we would answer back to each taunt. Yes, this temple will be rebuilt in three days, and many of you will see a glorified, resurrected me. I could easily come down from this cross if that is what I wanted. And yep. I saved others, but I am refusing to save myself. You know why, genius? I am saving you right now. And yes, I am the Messiah, the king of Israel, and it would take nothing for me to come down and show you I am the king until you cry uncle. Instead, I will stay on this cross and finish this job.

But Jesus didn’t say any of that. He just took the abuse. Like a lamb to the slaughter. What Jesus endured is unfathomable. Imagine pouring yourself out in love and being smacked, whipped, and mocked for your efforts. The gap between the reward Jesus deserved and the treatment he got is a good measure of the pain he bore.

For Garcia, there came a breaking point when the injustice and annoyance of it were too much to bear. She had enough and decided, “I am not their little lamb. I’m not their scapegoat or their punching bag, and I’m nobody’s doormat.” So, she laid down her cross and took care of business.

“Alright then,” She said. “If this is what you want? You’ve got it.”

At that point, it’s not even anger she felt. It was exhaustion. She’d been shielding her haters from retribution, holding back the consequences and showing grace until she could hold back no more. Punching back amounted to nothing more than letting go of her shield and allowing the pent-up forces through.

By the time she came to see me, the adrenaline had subsided, and Garcia’s heart was heavy. Her conscience and The Accuser himself ganged up on her and told her she had messed up. Seeing a good woman down, certain guards got a few licks in, too. They told her that her baptism and best intentions were a flimsy charade. The fight proved who she really was. Who she always will be.

“I just want to get out of here,” She said as her eyes welled up. “There’s nothing for me. I can’t do anything here.” A prophet has no honor in her own prison yard.

As a chaplain, I wondered what to do. We could use this time to analyze the failure and find a better set of coping skills. We could identify the point in sequence where she could have made a different choice: walk away, talk to a guard, go to her cell and pray, or meet with one of the sisters. I could review the No-Fight Checklist:

Did you remember Christ’s suffering?

Did you get away and pray?

Did you keep up with your devotions?

Did you remind yourself of your identity in Christ?

Did you rebuke Satan?

Did you, did you, did you. . .

There’s a time and place for each item on the checklist, but I thought what Garcia needed more than anything was to hear how Jesus handled his haters.

The good news for Garcia is that Jesus didn’t give in to the temptation to fight back. He’s a true champion, worthy of all the praise we could ever give. Where we caved in, he kept going, enduring physical, emotional, and spiritual torture.

What I told Garcia is something that doesn’t quickly soothe the pain. It is a slow-acting medicine.

10 I want to know Christ—yes, to know the power of his resurrection and participation in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, 11 and so, somehow, attaining to the resurrection from the dead. [Philippians 3:10-11]

I told her that, like St. Paul, she has wanted to know Christ—yes, the power of his resurrection that resurrected her from her former life. A life that was nothing but death. She is participating in his sufferings, becoming like him. And even though she did not endure until death, she knows the one who has, and where he is; she will one day be.

5 Therefore judge nothing before the appointed time; wait until the Lord comes. He will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of the heart. At that time each will receive their praise from God.