The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Majik's avatar
Majik
4d

Please tell Inmate Garcia that God believes in her and so do we. 💔🙏✝️❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Jonker
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Jonker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture