Raphael’s: Paul Preaching at Athens (c. 1515–16)

Back when I was working for a secular mental health clinic, I often felt like I was a visitor from another culture. At times, I could identify a little with St. Paul as he walked around Athens in Acts 17, observing that the city was drowning in idols. To be fair, when I say I felt a little like St Paul, the emphasis is on the word little. Paroxynō is the Greek word used to describe Paul’s reaction to the Athenians’ idolatry. It’s a word that suggests he was overcome by something like a fit or convulsion—a seizure of anger and grief.

In my role as a clinical director of a mental health agency, I wasn’t seized by a convulsion like Paul was. Instead, I was sometimes annoyed or mildly perturbed by my coworkers’ worship of various psychology gods and goddesses.

The idolatry of Athens drove St. Paul to ascend to the Areopagus and give one of the greatest sermons of all time.

Me? I just wrote this Substack post.

Who is that goddess?

One of my sources of annoyance was my coworkers’ admiration of Brené Brown. Brown is an academic who has written popular books and given several viral TED Talks on shame.

I could partly understand my coworkers’ fascination with Brown and her take on shame. Brown does a good job of pointing out that other people’s perceptions, opinions, and comments can be uninvited intrusions into a personal and precious space. If not conquered, shame can chill our creativity and cause us to cower from challenges or to shy away from living exciting, fulfilling lives by convincing us we are unworthy or defective.

No one likes being judged. There is an injustice to being shamed.

In a perfect world, say, the Garden of Eden before the Fall, people don’t feel any shame. The biblical account shows that shame was one of the very first consequences of the Fall. After eating the forbidden fruit, Adam and Eve are shocked out of their innocence and notice for the first time that they are—of all things—naked. Covering themselves up and hiding from God were among their first post-fall decisions. And shame has been a significant problem for human beings ever since.

What Brown got wrong

So if I recognized shame as an important topic and saw that Brené Brown had some good insights into it, what perturbed me about all the applause Brené Brown received? To explain that, let me share a brief anecdote from my time as a clinical director.

A coworker and I were discussing a case in my office. It was a typical case in that clinic. Foster parents were struggling to balance compassion for a traumatized foster child with the necessity to enforce limits and boundaries. I said something I thought was universally true and understood: “Well, it’s not like kids are born innocent. They need correction and guidance.”

I soon realized I had spoken blasphemy. My coworker seemed to freeze and squinted at me. “You’re kidding, right?”

I was equally shocked. This was a woman about my age—a professing Catholic, no less—and she didn’t believe in the doctrine of Original Sin. Despite her Catholicism, she was actually a devout Rousseauian, believing that children are born innocent and that adults and society are corrupting external forces.

I was amazed that she could not see the utter brokenness of humanity. To me, it’s so obvious. I agree with the lyrics of the old spiritual song: “It’s not our father, our mother, or our sister Jean—it’s (you and) me, oh Lord, standing in the need of prayer.” And when I ponder human nature, I tend to agree with what Solzhenitsyn said,

The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either -- but right through every human heart -- and through all human hearts.

If the Doctrine of Original Sin, old spirituals, and Solzhenitsyn are right, then shame is the natural consequence of doing something wrong, foolish, or destructive. In those cases, nothing is as appropriate and healthy as shame.

In fact, sometimes we don’t feel enough shame. It can be dangerous to cast off shame or characterize it as an enemy. Shame is not always the enemy; it can be a friend willing to make us uncomfortable to spare us the consequences of future missteps.

Ouch, so close

But what really gets me feeling like Paul is reading about Brown’s strategy for dealing with shame. Paul saw the extent of the Athenians’ religiosity and thought, "You guys are so close—yet so far away.” The Athenians’ religious passion and dedication were painful to observe in a way that spiritual apathy would not have been. Bumbling fools who trip over their own rakes don’t elicit our sympathy. The trained athlete who almost pulls off a perfect performance before going spectacularly off the rails does.

Schadenfreude is the German word for taking pleasure in another person’s failure or misfortune, but there is no word for its opposite: an intense agony and identification with the person who nearly achieves greatness, but then makes a humiliatingly basic error.

To be fair, Brown’s advice isn’t exactly a derailed train or humiliatingly basic error; it's more like a train that stops too early and doesn’t ever make it to the final destination.

She suggests that vulnerability and sharing are the keys to overcoming the destructive effects of shame. And she advocates for a four-part model to deal with shame

Learn to recognize and understand your shame triggers. Develop high levels of critical awareness about your web of shame. Be willing to reach out to others. Become able to speak about shame.

She’s so close and so far away. She rightly suggests that isolation and covering up shame will never result in relief from shame. But she treats shame as if it were only a social phenomenon. As if finding the right people to talk to will solve the problem of shame.

Imagine how this would work for someone we can call Veronica. Veronica is an avatar for many of the women I meet in prison. She woke up in a hospital and was informed she had killed a mother and son in an accident while driving drunk. She may find some relief by following Brown’s advice to speak about shame. And I don’t doubt that keeping silent will only cause her shame to fester.

But at best, she will only find relief within some communities. There will remain many other communities that are still horrified and repelled by her actions and their consequences. And from what inmates have told me, that won’t be the worst of it. An internal prosecutor won’t let the case go. “I hate it when I laugh. It just reminds me I don’t deserve a moment of light-hearted joy.”

That level of shame is a nearly intractable problem. Popular books and TED Talks are at best dim and crooked signposts amid the oppressive darkness. Who would dare to venture in and point the pathway out? The smallest misdirection risks offending victims or their loved ones. The path that grasps the gravity and punishment necessary for the crime seems separate from the one that offers hope to the condemned. But I believe this singular path exists. It winds up a skull-shaped hill and ends in catastrophe. There is only one who can walk it and face the reckoning that awaits him there.

Next up: What’s a better way to deal with shame?

Here is one of our national treasures, Dolly Parton, sharing the story of being shamed for something she had been so proud of.