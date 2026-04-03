People ask me for therapy recommendations more than I’d like to admit. And for years, I’d give the same answer — hedging, qualifying, and generally making myself sound like I knew less than I did in order to avoid looking like the guy who can’t stop talking about a topic no one asked him about.

Then I realized: I have a Substack. That’s what it’s for.

So here it is — everything I actually think about therapy and treatment, written down in one place so I can stop repeating myself and start pointing people here instead.

The series starts with what I consider the most important and most ignored finding in all of addiction research: the Dodo Bird Verdict. Named after the scene in Alice in Wonderland where the Dodo declares that everyone has won and all shall have prizes, the verdict is this — all bona fide treatments work roughly equally well. It doesn’t matter much whether you pick CBT, AA, faith-based recovery, or medication-assisted treatment. The research says: choose one and get started.

That sounds simple. It isn’t. Because it also means the thing most people argue about — which treatment is best — is the wrong question. And once you accept that, a more useful set of questions opens up. Like: what does make a difference? And how do you find a therapist who won’t make things worse?

Those questions took six posts to work through. A seventh is coming.

Read the series in order:

Part 1 — A Tool Box of Thought Experiments Why pills can’t make you a more virtuous person — and what that tells us about what treatment is actually for.

Part 2 — My Treatment is(n’t any) Better than Your Treatment An honest look at the research on treatment efficacy, and why the results should make us more humble and more hopeful at the same time.

Part 3 — Answering the Inevitable Objections to the Dodo Bird Verdict Yes, but what about [your favorite treatment]? I take on the most common pushback to the Dodo Bird finding.

Part 4 — WARNING: Therapy can be hazardous to your mental health Informed consent is standard in medicine. It should be in therapy too. Here’s what the risks actually look like.

Part 5 — Avoiding [Therapeutic] Confrontation is Good for Your Mental Health Confrontation is the element of therapy most likely to cause harm — and it’s more common than you’d think.

Part 6 — Therapy client, heal thyself What a young woman, her sister, and an archery range taught the great Dr. William Miller about who actually deserves the credit for recovery.

Part 7 — How to Pick a Therapist (coming soon) If all treatments work equally well, the most important variable isn’t the method — it’s the person. Here’s what to actually look for.