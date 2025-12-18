I’ll be in the Milwaukee area February 5-7 and would love to chat with old friends and new. Church groups, Bible studies, or a cup of coffee one-on-one. My time is limited, though, so email me soon: Resilient@cwlk.church

Working in a recovery ministry can break your heart. People you care deeply about will relapse, move out of your life, make poor choices, and even die from various addiction-related causes. In that kind of environment, it’s easy to second-guess yourself or run yourself trying to do every possible thing to help someone get sober. In this post, I share how I avoid burnout. I hope my strategy will be transferable to anyone working in a field where extreme ownership can lead to extreme burnout.

A true story. On his first day out of prison, where he was serving time for drug-related offences, a young man’s father took him to our church’s Resilient Recovery Bible study. The young man loved the Bible study. Based on his participation and his responses to the lesson’s questions, he clearly received the gospel with joy—and he told his father he couldn’t wait to come back next week.

Unfortunately, he would not return the following week.

He went home that same night—his first night of freedom from prison—and died of an overdose. Apparently, he had a pill squirreled away in his room from before his prison sentence, and in a moment of weakness, he succumbed to a mistake that ended his life.

Events like this can be brutal on staff and volunteers. I am not saying that I have mastered how to handle these types of events. But I have gained a key insight that has helped me avoid burnout. I share it here in the hope that it is applicable to you and your situation.

It’s bad out there

Addiction can be unpredictable and deadly. Pills sold on the street, whether sold as Fentanyl or not, can contain lethal levels of the opioid. One colorful character in prison told me in a hoarse, gravely voice, “They ruined drugs! Ya can’t even smoke a joint nowadays without worrying you’re gonna collapse from Fentanyl.” She was right. Doing drugs is more dangerous now than it has ever been.

No one has a perfect solution to the problem. Forced committal of addicts isn’t a legal option in the US. And even if it were, no treatment is infallible. People can gain access to drugs and die from overdoses while receiving outpatient, intensive outpatient, or even inpatient treatment. You would think prisons could keep contraband out. But even prisons, with all their tight security, can’t keep their yards 100% opioid free. In one week in February 2025, 12 inmates overdosed in a local jail, resulting in one death. Last weekend, an incident involving “drug-soaked paper” sent four inmates to the hospital.

Those who do gain sobriety during treatment are not out of the woods. They are at higher risk of overdose soon after their release due to a reduced tolerance for drugs. Some studies show relapse rates of 57%, 61%, and even 95% for opioid treatment. Combine high rates of relapse with lower tolerance, and the unpredictable amount of Fentanyl that many street drugs are laced with, and you get a deadly game of chance.

Although overdoses are among the most devastating realities in recovery ministry, other deaths occur, as well. I personally know people who have been shot or committed suicide.

Then there are the mini deaths, the people who leave treatment and return to using and living on the street. There’s a name for this phenomenon. It’s called “going out there.” I’ll ask how so-and-so is doing, and a member will look at the middle of the table and say, “He decided to go out there again.” Sometimes these people come back after a few weeks or months, sometimes I never see them again.

I wonder what if this is what it is like to lose someone at sea?

To avoid burnout

To avoid burnout, I find it helpful to remember my goal is not to produce an outcome (health, stability, or recovery), but to announce an outcome that has already been accomplished.

In other words, our ministry tells people about the Gospel of Jesus Christ—that they are forgiven, loved, and adopted into God’s family, not because of anything they did, and definitely not because of anything Resilient Recovery did, but of the completed work of Jesus.

The Apostle Paul explains this distinction between producing and announcing an outcome this way,

6 I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God has been making it grow. 7 So neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow.

Paul recognizes that his job is to announce the gospel, not to produce the results of this announcement. He sows seeds; a dude named Apollos waters them. But neither he nor Apollos is “anything” because the growth isn’t under their control.

Parables not statistics

So I do my best not to take credit or blame for anyone’s sobriety. Sure, it would feel good to claim some credit for a person’s success. But that would mean I have to take the blame for their failure. Those who live by outcome statistics will die by them.

Instead, I use parables to keep my work in perspective. For example, the parable of The Sower is very helpful. Resilient is like the man in the parable, sowing seeds here and there. We can’t compel the seeds to grow, flower, and produce a crop. Instead, we observe that some seeds fall on rich soil, and some on rocky soil. The final disposition of each seed is beyond our power.

But another parable applies here, too. The parable of The Mustard Seed. The mustard seed is the smallest of cultivated seeds, but when it grows, it surpasses other crops and becomes a bush so hearty that birds rest upon it.

A final observation.

My advice for anyone who works in an environment where wins are hard to count is to remember what St. Paul said. Those of us who plant and water—we aren’t anything. After all, we obtain our seeds from plants we never sowed. We grow them in soil we had no hand in making. In subterranean trenches, the seeds germinate according to genetic scripts we couldn’t begin to write. And the whole process takes place within seasons we are merely witnesses to.

What’s more, God doesn’t need us to sow his seeds.

He can scatter them with the wind, with the water, or with wild animals. Jungles and forests are filled with plants of all kinds, packed one next to the other, set in their places without human intervention. If we plant and water the seeds God gives us, we do so at his pleasure and for his purposes, not because He needs us.

It’s helpful to remember that if we weren’t doing this work, we wouldn’t know the people we serve. They would have gone about their lives like the birds of the field—under God’s protection, but outside our awareness. We would never have known of the twists and turns they endured or the joys or sorrows they felt.

The poor we will always have with us. In fact, they will outlast us. The writer of Ecclesiastes assures us that we will return to dust, and other hands will work the fields where today we labor. And since we will return to dust, humility is in order. To adapt C.S. Lewis’s phrase, it’s not that we should think less of the work we do, it’s that we should think of our work less. Less often. Less heavily.

Lest we forget whose seeds we plant and who it is that makes them grow.

The Sower by Vincent Van Gogh, 1888

