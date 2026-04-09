In this week’s post, I am presenting an online screening tool I developed to help answer the question of how much alcohol is too much, or “Is My Drinking Healthy.” The core of the screening comes from the AUDIT, an evidence-based screening. But, I have added a few extra bells and whistles that may be helpful to users. Read the whole post for all the background, or skip to the bottom to take the screening and get your personalized feedback.

The intervention

The table pushed against the wall near the front door still holds his wife’s quilting materials. The knick-knacks above the fireplace are exactly where they’ve always been. Nothing in the house has moved — and yet, the moment Bill walks in from work, he knows something is catastrophically wrong.

The annual meeting of the Concerned Citizen Brigade has convened in his living room.

His wife. His kids. His pastor. His boss. They are arranged on the couch and several dining room chairs with the careful geometry of an intervention — which is exactly what this is. One chair sits empty, angled toward the group.

Bill sits down heavily. Fine. Let’s get this over with.

What follows is an hour he will never fully forget and never entirely remember. Tears are shed. Voices are raised. Accusations are flung across the room. Bill’s defenses are erected, reinforced, and eventually crack. He is like an antelope chased to exhaustion on the Savannah by a predator. There are no lion’s jaws waiting for him. There is something almost worse: a no-nonsense detox at the local hospital, and thirty days at a rehab facility in Scottsdale.

The intervention worked. This time.

But here’s the question nobody in that room thought to ask: What if Bill’s doctor had simply asked him how much he was drinking?

Although interventions make for great drama, most clinicians recognize that they vary in effectiveness and can produce reactivity —a fight-or-flight response that makes agreeing to seek treatment less—not more—likely.

It is also increasingly recognized that there are many paths to recovery. There’s general agreement among recovery professionals that it doesn’t have to take a rock-bottom experience for a person to choose a healthier life. Rather than becoming Substance Zombies who must be compelled into sobriety, most people still respond to incentives, including things like legal fines and jail sentences, job loss, financial strain, and social/reputational problems. Many things can serve as catalysts for sobriety.

Even when family interventions are conducted today, they are of the kinder, gentler variety and operate more like a Community of Care than a tribunal. Families are encouraged to stay connected and continue advocating for change rather than issuing one-and-done ultimatums.

I deny it!

The classic “intervention” is based on a faulty understanding of human nature. It assumes that drinking is something like a personality disorder—a rigid and deeply ingrained set of behavioral presuppositions that are difficult, if not impossible, to break free from. The intervention also owes some of its popularity to Freudian psychology. Freud was famous for his theories about psychological “defenses”. Of course, modern psychologists and neuroscientists no longer view Freud’s ramblings as valid scientific theories, but his legacy continues in Hollywood. While not psychologically valid, his theories were deeply embedded in many of Hitchcock’s best films, so they will probably live forever, at least in Cinema.

So how do people get sober?

It turns out the truth about sobriety is less racy and more pedestrian. Scientists have found that people who become sober travel along a set of stages from

Pre-contemplation [Not noticing there is a problem] to

Contemplation [thinking about making a change] to

Action [making some attempts to change] to

Maintenance [doing things to avoid backsliding]

The graphic below shows one additional stage: Preparation, sometimes called Planning. However, the last time I reviewed the literature, Prochasca and DiClemente had removed it from the model because, once motivated to change, people jump pretty quickly into Action.

How does a screening fit in?

Imagine that Bill, the man whose story we opened this post with, goes to a community fair where an alcohol screening is offered, or that he visits his doctor and asks if his drinking is making his ulcer worse, or that he googles “Am I drinking too much?”

You could even imagine, as has happened in our church, that his pastor has placed a copy of a screening in the church bulletin. In any of those scenarios, what he may find is that he doesn’t like his score.

And that can be—the evidence shows—exactly the push he needs to make a change.

What a screening is

A screening a tool to detect a possible problem. It can clarify ambiguous scenarios. It provides information that was previously unavailable. It makes the covert overt, and in the case of the screening at the end of this post, it gives:

An objective score indicating risk for health and other alcohol-related consequences

A visual of where your drinking stacks up against national norms

Straightforward feedback and next steps

Free resources like hotlines, support groups, and treatment finders

The opportunity to reflect on your drinking and your spiritual life

The ability to email your results to yourself and a trusted person, like a pastor

An FAQ for pastors using the screening with a member, with some helpful advice and suggestions.

That’s a lot of value, when you consider it takes less than 4-5 minutes to complete and get your results.

What a screening is not

A screening is not a diagnosis. A screening can’t tell you if you have a substance use disorder. It is not a replacement for a comprehensive assessment by a professional or for the professional’s clinical judgment.

A screening is not infallible. The results can be inaccurate, especially if you don’t answer the questions honestly. But even the most sensitive and accurate tests and screenings produce some false positives; they also fail in the opposite direction: they fail to detect real problems. Therefore, see the paragraph above.

A screening is also not a treatment. Just like a wrench can’t fix your car, a screening can’t do anything by itself. It’s what you, or a pastor, or a counselor, or a physician, do with it. As Dylan has said, “[It] cannot think for you. You’ll have to decide,” what you should do about your score.

PASTORS TAKE NOTE: A screening is especially not pastoral counseling. It cannot help you provide scriptural advice, pronounce the gospel on your behalf, or properly parse the law from the gospel. It doesn’t share your heart for your member’s spiritual condition. It’s less than a robot—it’s a screening.

It just provides information. But that information may be the spark that ignites a new chapter in a member’s spiritual walk.

Presenting Resilient Recovery’s “Is My Drinking Healthy” self-assessment.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SCREENING