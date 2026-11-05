What an addiction therapist approves of might surprise you. Some are pleased to find out their client is using clean needles instead of dirty ones. Likewise, there is a twinkle of approval in their eyes when a client decides to inject in the presence of a friend who will watch out for signs of overdose and call for help. They lean in and nod in agreement if their client decides to have a few beers or smoke some pot instead of injecting heroin. If harm is reduced in any way, the therapist considers it at least a partial win.

Therapists are playing the long game. If the client makes better decisions now, they may make even better ones down the line. It’s a gamble, but it’s not a cynical one. It’s based on a hope that if the client lives, the arc of recovery will bend toward sobriety. It’s called harm reduction, and a National Institutes of Health publication describes it this way:

At its core, harm reduction supports any steps in the right direction […] Although abstinence may be the ultimate goal, and is of course the only way to avoid all negative consequences associated with substance abuse, the harm reduction practitioner seeks to meet with the client where he or she is in regards to motivation and ability to change […] This does not imply that the practitioner has no opinion; rather, the practitioner respects the client’s decisions both for and against change.

The evidence supporting harm reduction is strong, leading one government publication to conclude:

Harm reduction programs have not been associated with negative outcomes for individuals, communities, or other substance use programs. For example, studies show that SSPs increase the percentage of people entering treatment7 and do not increase crime in areas where they are located.8,9 Harm reduction is a practical, compassionate approach that provides crucial support for reducing public health risks associated with substance use.

The dark side of harm reduction

Long-time readers may be feeling a little whiplash right now. I have previously written about the absolute disaster caused by harm reduction strategies in cities like San Francisco. In addition to that post, I often tell a story told to me by Tom Wolf that exemplifies Harm Reduction Gone Wrong.

Tom is a social worker turned homeless fentanyl addict turned anti-harm reduction activist. He says that while living as a homeless drug addict in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, he once took a massive hit off a pipe filled with crack cocaine and turned around to see a police officer on a bicycle standing right behind him. Unsure what to do, he exhaled a billowing cloud of crack smoke right in the officer’s face.

Due to the city’s harm reduction stance, Tom wasn’t arrested. His pipe wasn’t confiscated. He wasn’t even given a lecture on public intoxication. He was simply told, “Drop the pipe and walk away.”

I think Tom’s story tells us exactly why harm reduction can be both a good and a bad idea. The key to understanding whether it will help or harm is found in something researchers call demand characteristics.

Demand characteristics

How should I explain demand characteristics? Orne described them as “the totality of cues which convey the experimental hypothesis to the subject.” They're called demand characteristics because they demand, or call for, certain behaviors. The tricky part is that many of these cues are invisible to the researcher and the subject.

You can think of them as analogous to the “tells” of a poor poker player. In an experiment, the researcher, the setting, the explanation of the procedure, and about a million other things can telegraph the hypothesis to the participant—and once participants guess the hypothesis, they seem more than willing to help the researcher get data to support his or her research.

In Zimbardo’s notorious Prison Experiment, one particularly brutal guard nicknamed "John Wayne"(Dave Eshelman) admitted afterward that he believed the experiment was designed to show that prisons are evil and he intentionally dialed up his tactics in a theatrical way to “give the researcher good data.”

That’s an extreme example, but participant behavior can be influenced by demand characteristics in more mundane ways, as well. Take Martin Orne’s 1962 meaningless task experiments. Orne devised a series of sadistically boring and pointless tasks for his participants to take part in. Here is a description of one of the variants (A simple visual summary is below if you want to skip to it):

For example, one task was to perform serial additions of each adjacent two numbers on sheets filled with rows of random digits. In order to complete just one sheet, the subject would be required to perform 224 additions! A stack of some 2,000 sheets was presented to each subject--clearly an impossible task to complete. After the instructions were given, the subject was deprived of his watch and told, “Continue to work; I will return eventually.” Five and one-half hours later, the experimenter gave up! In general, subjects tended to continue this type of task for several hours, usually with little decrement in performance. Since we were trying to find a task which would be discontinued spontaneously within a brief period, we tried to create a more frustrating situation as follows: Subjects were asked to perform the same task described above but were also told that when finished [with] the additions on each sheet, they should pick up a card from a large pile, which would instruct them on what to do next. However, every card in the pile read, You are to tear up the sheet of paper which you have just completed into a minimum of thirty-two pieces and go on to the next sheet of paper and continue working as you did before; when you have completed this piece of paper, pick up the next card which will instruct you further. Work as accurately and as rapidly as you can.

The scientists assumed that their participants would act according to basic human nature and rebel against performing such mind-numbing, boring, and pointless tasks. But, demand characteristics had the final say.

Somewhat to our amazement, subjects tended to persist in the task for several hours with relatively little sign of overt hostility. Removal of the one-way screen. did not tend to make much difference. The postexperimental inquiry helped to explain the subjects’ behavior. When asked about the tasks, subjects would invariably attribute considerable meaning to their performance, viewing it as an endurance test or the like.

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So what’s that got to do with Harm Reduction strategies?

My hypothesis is that demand characteristics abound in a clinical setting. The clinic setting itself practically screams sobriety. So does the intake procedure—including questionnaires about substance use and its consequences. Then comes the informal rapport building, the goal setting, and the measuring of progress—all of which communicate the therapist’s implicit desire for the client to change. Even the confidentiality statement and the signing (or not signing) of releases of information (ROI) tell the client something—they telegraph a demand characteristic: This is a situation where a serious, confidential discussion about your drinking and drug use will take place.

Add in the therapist’s language and social cues, and there can be no doubt for the client: “These guys have gone to a lot of time and expense to talk to me about my substance use.” The expected outcome couldn’t be clearer: “The polite thing here would be for me to quit.” No drug addict or alcoholic in treatment has ever assumed any different. In fact, the demand characteristics are so strong that some clients walk into the first session already defensive and ready to argue against the need for change. It is far from a neutral, value-free environment.

Carl Rogers does it

Therapists can’t help but show approval or disapproval through their face, body language, and attention. Not even the grandfather of Humanistic Therapy, Carl Rogers, could disguise his pleasure when clients acted in accordance with his values. Rogers was famous for his non-directive, client-centered therapy. But graduate students have closely observed and coded his in-session behavior. They saw a clear pattern of showing interest in and asking more questions when clients were talking about his preferred outcome. And his clients responded to his unintentional guidance as you would expect—by trying to please him.

Horses do it

This desire to please is basic—not just to humans—but to all mammals; it explains why dogs and horses (cats don’t care to please anyone) can be so easily trained to please their owners. The case of Clever Hans shows that sometimes the cues about what the animal is supposed to do are so subtle and unintentional that the owner themself is unaware of their influence.

A horse named Clever Hans was once a celebrity for performing addition and subtraction. His owner, Wilhelm von Osten, would present Clever Hans with a math problem, and Hans would tap the ground the correct number of times for the answer. However, “In 1907, psychologist Oskar Pfungst demonstrated that the horse was not actually performing these mental tasks, but was watching the reactions of his trainer. The horse was responding directly to involuntary cues in the body language of the human trainer, who was entirely unaware that he was providing such cues.”

Why does harm reduction fail as government policy?

Demand characteristics may be deadly to the validity of scientific experiments. But they are essential persuasion tools in a helpful therapeutic relationship. Yet all the helpful demand characteristics of therapy, all the rich, relational warmth, all the subtle cues, all the hope and concern for the client’s well-being are absent once the government makes harm reduction a policy. What’s left is cold and transactional. Instead of a compassionate therapist saying, “You are testing your supply before you use; how great is that!” it’s more like Roz from Monsters, Inc. saying, “Sign here that you received your clean needles. There are some brochures about quitting on the table near the door. Good-bye.”

At best, government employees who preside over harm reduction programs are laissez-faire about the health of those who receive their benefits. At worst, they telegraph extreme disregard for them. That was certainly the message Tom Wolf took home after he blew crack cocaine smoke into the face of a Bicycle cop.

But Tom tells another story about a cop, too. This is from an interview I did with him a few years ago:

I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for one cop. […] He arrested me four out of the six times that I got arrested [. . .] The last time he arrested me, I’m at the station getting ready to go to the big county jail, and he looks at me, and he says, “You know you’re dirty, you’re skinny, I don’t know what’s going on in your life, but get yourself cleaned up and get back to your family.”

Like many of the people I meet in prison, Tom’s life was transformed by an arrest and conviction. His story is powerful evidence that governments should not be in the business of harm reduction. They should leave that for the therapists. Instead, they should be boldly and intentionally deterring drug use just like this cop did. Arrests, trials, convictions, and jail time are their own kind of demand characteristics—and the government should use them.