I’ve recently written about Brené Brown and my mild annoyance at the level of fandom her work enjoyed among my staff when I was a director of a mental health clinic. It's not that I didn’t see any worth in her work. I just found it perplexing that the staff placed so much weight on her and her videos. Staff would say they “loved” her work and emphasize the word “love” with their whole body—as if they were describing a meal at a three-Michelin-star restaurant or something really amazing— like finding a bootleg recording of a concert where Dylan said more than four words to the audience.

In this post, I am going to push against my instinct to be snarky toward Brown and her acolytes and instead praise her work. Second, I am going to define a word that doesn't need a definition, which is another thing I generally try to avoid because rehearsing correct definitions has real “pick-me” vibes, which I’ve always tried to avoid.

But in this case, definitions are important. So here goes nothing:

Shame looks an awful lot like anxiety. Shame is an internal, negative emotional state that many people try to avoid having. Shame and anxiety are fueled by self-consciousness: When feeling shame or anxiety, we notice ourselves and often become uncomfortably focused on some aspect of ourselves: our body, voice, feelings, or some action we did or would be afraid or ashamed to do. Shame includes a kind of separation. When shame is felt socially, it involves a separation from and judgment by the community. In a spiritual sense, shame occurs when a gap between us and the divine opens up, and we sense our unworthiness and God’s judgment.

A case study

Back when I was a therapist, I developed a minor specialty in the treatment of phobias. I helped those with claustrophobia ride elevators. Those with selective mutism—essentially a phobia of communication—to speak to their teachers. And those with agoraphobia to weather the storm of outrageous fear and begin to engage with their peers again instead of hiding in their homes in an attempt to avoid the next panic attack.

I remember one client in particular. A teenage female client who became very distressed in social situations. The fear that she would do something embarrassing caused her great discomfort. I share the story of her treatment in the hopes that it will help explain why I connect shame and fear.

Always a little anxious about social situations, things got worse for my client when, one day at school, a classmate became sick and vomited in the classroom. My client was overcome with sympathetic embarrassment and began to obsess over the idea that she would also vomit in public. Unfortunately for her, anxiety also caused her to feel sick to her stomach. Thus, the more she feared vomiting, the closer she came to actually vomiting.

An important part of her treatment involved habituating her to the idea of vomiting. In other words, we convinced her to voluntarily talk about and be near vomiting until she got used to it.

We’ve all experienced habituation, even if we’ve never battled shame or anxiety. If you’ve ever noticed the air conditioner’s fan kick on, but later, after the fan has been blowing for a while, you’ve sort of tuned it out, you’ve experienced habituation. Our brain decides that the thing we were so intently focused on at first isn’t a threat—or even really worth paying attention to.

Habituation is different from ignoring. Ignoring is actually counterproductive. When we attempt to ignore something, we are focusing our attention on it. Think about it, has telling yourself not to worry ever worked? Every time you tell yourself not to worry about X, you are reminding yourself about X. It’s like telling yourself to forget that water freezes at 32 degrees; the more you try to forget it, the more you are committing the fact to memory. Ignoring fails as a strategy for forgetting and for reducing anxiety.

Back to the Case Study

My vomiting-averse client and I started out by having a meta-conversation about therapy and her fears. By discussing how therapy might proceed, we were taking a baby step toward, not away from, her fears. This meta-conversation about how we might approach therapy eventually became more specific. We created a hierarchy of fears about throwing up. This part of therapy feels like Green Eggs and Ham, “Will you get more nervous about vomiting in a house, or with a mouse? In a box or with a fox?”

Once the hierarchy is established, we begin contracting to experience each rung on the ladder of fears. For example, I might say, “Do you think we can look at a picture of a teenager with a stomach ache for 10 seconds?”

At the start of therapy, a 20-second conversation about the idea of talking about vomiting made her panic.

But we persisted. Habituation occurred.

At one point, we agreed to watch a YouTube video from a movie where the characters all became violently ill after eating at a sketchy restaurant. To help the client habituate to this, we again started out with baby steps. These steps were both temporal (5, 10, 30 seconds) and spatial (8, 6, or 5ft from the screen).

As she became habituated to the content, we upped the dose: longer sections of the video, with her chair closer and closer to the screen.

Toward the end of therapy, my client watched videos of how to make DIY novelty vomit on YouTube and went home and made the noxious-looking concoction. She even used the recipe to prank her father. She laughed heartily as she described her dad’s shock and revolt at finding the strategically located faux vomit.