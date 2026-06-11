Resilient Recovery Ministry (RRM) and Lutheran Military Support Groups (LMSG) are partnering to adapt the Resilient Recovery Bible study format to serve Veterans and First responders. To adapt the Resilient Recovery curriculum to serve soldiers and first responders, we must take a critical first step: clearly define the problem and the solution.

If you want to create a program that helps people, you need to get your story straight. Specifically, you need to tell the story of the problem you address and the solution you are offering in an accurate and believable way. The better the story, the more effectively it will encourage people to take the risk involved in making a positive change.

Resilient Recovery has a pretty good story. We show people a cycle in which

1) substance abuse leads to 2) shame, which leads to 3) lying, hiding, and covering up, which leads to 4) isolation and misery, which makes abusing a substance attractive, even if only to temporarily disrupt the feeling of isolation and misery. When this cycle is in effect, a person uses the very thing that caused the problem to fix the problem, and a dark downward spiral ensues.

When I present this model to women in prison, about one in 10 will become tearful as I describe it. In Mozambique, a Portuguese version of this model prompted the young men in a treatment facility to request laminated copies to place on the walls of their dorms. It is not uncommon for inmates to send the workbook, which contains a graphic of the model, home to loved ones struggling with addiction. The same has happened in reverse at least once that I know of: a father ripped out pages of the book to send to his son in prison. These experiences and others have convinced me the Resilient story is accurate and believable.

The challenge when adapting Resilient

Veterans and first responders experience a particular set of problems, especially relating to reengaging with civilian life and roles. The problems have some superficial similarity with the story we describe in Resilient Recovery. Enough that the President of Lutheran Military Support Groups, Brad Price, wants to adapt our Bible study to his context. And although not every vet or first responder struggles with the aftereffects of their duties, those who do are at an increased risk of handling this struggle by pouring alcohol all over it and hoping it will drown whatever negative emotions or symptoms of distress they experience.

But this similarity alone is not enough to make Resilient’s current problem-and-solution story effective for vets and first responders. For them, Resilient’s story is sort of like a doctor with a hearing impairment: he partially understood what the patient said and could offer a solution adjacent to the appropriate one. But to really serve vets and first responders, we need something that hits home. Something that sets off an inner “ding, ding, ding” of recognition in the hearts and minds of those we want to serve. We need a jackpot of a description.

And I believe we have developed it here:

I think the graphic speaks for itself, except regarding one element in section 4: The “My Precious” Attachment to the Burden. I coined this concept after reading a lesson mockup created by a veteran in the Lutheran Military Support Group. His lesson described a person who struggled with a moral injury caused in the line of his duty. Something happened in the fog of war that he could not square with what he knew to be good and right, nor what he knew about himself.

Lives were lost because of a decision he had to make so quickly that the term “a split-second” is too generous to describe the span in which it was made. But that indivisible moment of time is one that this warrior has relived ever since.

The burden of that decision has become a “My Precious” kind of burden. One that demands the owner’s affection and causes his destruction. After all, letting go of such an obsession with the error would mean dishonoring those who lost their lives. Thus, the life of a vet who has made a mistake becomes a sort of devotio. He pledges himself to pain and darkness for the rest of his days. It seems ungrateful not to walk with a psychological limp after an event like the one the warrior unhappily survived. His healing would be a slap in the face to his fallen comrades and their loved ones. Thus, he lovingly caresses the Ring of Grief that weighs so heavily around his neck.

So what’s the solution?

The solution, then, becomes to intervene after the accumulation of moral and spiritual wounds by returning to God’s promises. As King David said in Psalm 51, our self-inflicted devotio, the piercings of our flesh, and the sacrifices we make are not what God desires.

16 You do not delight in sacrifice, or I would bring it;

you do not take pleasure in burnt offerings.

17 My sacrifice, O God, is a broken spirit;

a broken and contrite heart

you, God, will not despise.

So we bring a broken and contrite heart to God in confession, and through the power of the Holy Spirit, we believe God’s many promises of forgiveness, reconciliation, and new identity.

Is healing assured?

Not in this life. But His grace is sufficient, and we should not neglect the remembering of it.

What’s really good about this story

I like that it is linear rather than circular. I believe warfighters and first responders are, as a group, more likely to appreciate a march toward a goal than swimming in a swamp of feelings and emotions that a typical support group promises. Brad Price, the President of LMSG, has expressed that those he serves have an instinctual aversion to sharing groups for just this reason. In the grant we wrote to fund this project, we summarized his observations this way:

Veterans and first responders are reluctant to engage with programs framed around the expression of feelings or the disclosure of experience. They are accustomed to operating in cultures that prize composure, competence, and emotional control. The very framing many recovery resources rely on — emotional expression as the gateway to healing — is precisely the framing that keeps the very people who most need the resource away from it. LMSG observes this reluctance consistently across both its veteran and first responder programming.

What do we do?

I have some initial thoughts. Here is the current state of my thinking, conveniently bullet-pointed for you, dear reader.

Describe the Bible study as an after-action review, not a feelings circle. Members of the military should be familiar with the after-action review process, in which frank discussions of what went well and what needs improvement for next time are held as a team. In this framing, the Resilient Lessons would point out unhelpful and sinful responses to vocational burdens and ask individuals to conduct a frank, unvarnished self-examination.

Emphasize competence and excellence. Frame the group not as a circular, reflexive exercise in nurturing and care for one another, but as an accomplishment, a leveling-up of skills, and a place where competence is developed. This could come in the form of a certification card showing they have achieved the status of Bible study completer. It could also come with a challenge coin, patch/badge, or something similar.

Make it part of a certification. Going through the Bible study could be a prerequisite for becoming a Peer Support or Point Person for others. I definitely believe that the ability to examine oneself critically and the experience of reflecting on God’s grace are decent hallmarks of readiness for service—not merely desirable traits, but signs that a person may be ready to bear responsibility faithfully.

Draw out aspects of the Bible study that involve risk-taking. This might mean challenging participants to lead a session, say a prayer for the group, or share a meaningful verse. All of these highlight stepping up, taking an at-bat, or putting oneself out there in ways that require bravery. For it to work, attendees will need to believe they are being asked to do something challenging but within their wheelhouse. Many in this population will shrink away from tasks they don’t feel “up for”. And their comfort with rank and hierarchy will prime them to “let the pastor/chaplain lead it.”

Here is one example of how the Resilient format could be adapted. I shared it with members of LMSG and received very positive feedback on the look and framing of this initial example.

If you choose to read it, read it in broad strokes only, as it is an early draft and meant to be used only as a discussion starter with our team, which will include Veterans, First Responders, and some chaplains and pastors familiar with the population.