For all I know, Freya India has bots that scour Substack for mentions of her name and like articles she herself has never read.

But when I saw that Freya India, author of the fantastic new book “Girls®,” had liked one of my Substack posts a couple of months ago, I didn’t care. I took it as a win and promptly showed it off to my wife.

And having a dumb sense of humor, as I do, I spent the rest of the day randomly reminding her about the like.

Me: “Maria, can you pass me the salt. Thanks. Oh, ya know what?”

Maria: “What?”

Me: “Freya India liked MY post today.”

I personally found this extremely enjoyable for two reasons. First, it gave me the chance to relive my brush with fame throughout the day. Second, I enjoyed the fact that Maria has no idea what a Freya India or a Substack is. So seeing her acknowledge my comments with unconcealed boredom was a perverse pleasure. After more than 30 years with the same Mexican woman, I find the fact that our relationship has survived despite our differences to be evidence of God’s grace, and an endless source of [only to me] humor.

This is a tableau of how I humor myself and an example of what ChatGPT thinks Maria and I look like. (In cyberspace, I have hair and work out).

A Review of sorts

I consider Freya one of the four female riders of Britain’s Christian resurgence. She, along with Mary Harrington, Elizabeth Oldfield, and Luise Perry, offers some of the most interesting cultural commentary available today. So I pre-ordered Freya’s book, which didn’t come out in the U.S. until May 5. When it arrived, I began reading it right away.

Let me just say right off the bat, this book is essential reading for all pastors. Young women are deconstructing and leaving the church in numbers never before seen. They are leaning further left and feeling more anxiety and depression than in the past, as well. At least some of this seems to be due to the impact of social media on girls’ development. Johnathan Haidt and others have offered an excellent sociological account of the rise of social media and its impact on young girls, but Freya’s book offers an intimate, through-the-screen view of what has been happening.

Though filled with research and fact-bites, these are filtered through the voice of a Gen Z woman whose real authority is her experience. Her analysis gives us insight into the internal thought process that occurs when puberty and social media mix for a girl. It has already sparked good conversations with my own Gen Z daughters.

This post is about the first chapter

The first Chapter details the rise of social media and its effects on the first generation of young women raised in a social media landscape. [The next is on the rise of therapy culture, looking forward to that one quite a bit.]

India’s central premise is that social media has capitalized on girls’ insecurities, turning up the heat on them in ways never before possible. And once the insecurities reach a rolling boil, social media serves up plenty of products and services to address their pain for a price.

As she describes how Facetune, filters, algorithms, and influencers colonized her adolescence, I could hardly avoid envisioning each progressively intrusive element as a malignant spirit, slithering up to her in the intimacy of her bedroom and whispering in her ears: “You are not good enough.”

Note that the analogy to demons is mine, not Freya’s. But reading her account as a 55-year-old father of three girls, the image kept cropping up for me. The analogy seems to hold. Like all demons, the apps, influencers, and algorithms lie. It was written about the Devil that “When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” Here are a few of the falsehoods Freya uncovers

The influencers lie by telling people they don’t use filters, fillers, or scalpels to make them look like they do.

The influencers feign self-confidence and self-acceptance, while secretly terrified of aging or fiercely controlling their image in a desperate attempt to avoid ruining the illusion and losing fans.

One of the most famous influencers made his fortune by autotuning the faces of his young subscribers as a service. His expertise was Facetuning photographs in ways that were effective enough that his fans would get more likes when they posted his fabricated images. Yet he and his female fans were also very careful to be subtle enough “not to get caught” with their hands in the Facetuning cookie jar, so to speak. Sounds like an exercise in lying to me.

Influencers make “Get ready with me” videos that give viewers the sense of sharing an intimate moment with a digital friend. However, they are really being sold each technique and product in a rather ruthlessly mercenary fashion.

The industry sold the filters, facetunes, and touch-ups as “empowerment” and “self-love.” See this from Freya’s book:

Throughout the 2010s, it felt as if feminism was turning inward, from fighting for women as a whole to fighting battles within ourselves. Now it was all about our identities, insecurities, and self-expression. Young women were celebrated for making their own choices, whatever those choices were[. . .] Soon it became a convenient sales strategy. What was labeled as empowering became less about women’s interests and more about commercial interests[. . .] “Celebrate #InternationalWomensDay—reclaim the way you look at selfie editing, a habit which can actually be a powerful form of #selfexpression,” Facetune tweeted in 2018, linking to an article declaring that “#NoFilter Is Dead and Selfie Editing Empowers You.”

She goes on to write:

By 2020, plastic surgery clinics were describing cosmetic procedures as a form of self-love, insisting that having our breasts cut open and filled with silicone was “giving ourselves the present of improved self-esteem.”

Imagine trying to apply this logic from the outside in: “Hey Honey, I love you unconditionally, which is why I’ve taken the liberty of cleaning up some of those little imperfections on your face and body in this photo I posted on social media. I changed you because I love you. You feel my acceptance and empowerment, right?!”

Let me be a Girl-Dad for a second

Freya’s book is a painfully accurate testimony of what it must have felt like to go through puberty in the age of social media. And for that, it deserves a place of honor. As people who care about children and young women, we should recognize that Freya’s voice is essential.

While Freya’s voice is necessary, it may not be sufficient for the kind of cultural response we need to improve the lives of girls and women in the age of social media.