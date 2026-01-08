In this post, I will share some failed attempts at New Year’s resolutions and self-management and explore the powerful way for true change that God gives us through Jesus.

In another lifetime, while I was a director of a mental health clinic, I made a concerted effort during Lent to give up snark and sarcasm at work. To hold myself accountable, I let a few co-workers know about my intentions. My colleagues very helpfully pointed out—repeatedly—times when I missed my mark. Due to the distance between clinics, we communicated a lot by email, and almost daily, they would respond to one of my emails with the word “Failed”.

They were right. I failed often. I was chronically caustic and ironic. My sarcasm was so habitual that I found sincerity to be a foreign language—one that didn’t sound natural coming out of my mouth. . . or my keyboard.

Although I failed in my attempt to become less sarcastic, what I learned from this experiment has implications for people making New Year’s resolutions—and for anyone unsatisfied with their habits.

Sin? What sin?

First, I learned that the Bible was wise to name our shortcomings as sin. Today’s advice-givers have decided that the idea of sin is unseemly. When something that looks like sin walks around in plain sight, they act quickly to shove it into one of three theoretical frameworks. I call these frameworks The Kingdoms of Man because they are secular kingdoms that do not acknowledge any reality beyond the material plane. And if the material plane is as far as the acknowledgement goes, then Mankind is the king, and his body of knowledge is his kingdom.

Social Science. Social science includes Psychology, Sociology, Behavioral Economics, and other academic pursuits. Social science treats sin as behavior that responds to incentives, cues, and social norms.

Therapy. Therapists nearly always view the world in terms of emotional bonds and cognitive narratives. They treat sin as ignorance, an emotional defence mechanism, or a maladaptive problem-solving strategy. They trade talk of sin for talk of syndromes.

Management. Here, I am referring to any framework that focuses on using the language and techniques of workplace management. Here, sin is re-labeled with terms such as performance, roles and responsibilities, and skills and competence. Even terms like “company culture” can be part of this mindset.

Each kingdom has a story about what is wrong, a promise of how things get better, and a set of practices you are expected to follow. Each has, as St. Paul said about physical exercise, some temporal value. But none have the eternal value that the Kingdom of God has.

But what do we lose?

Modern humans have been conditioned to think that the very idea of sin is harmful and insulting to our autonomy. When we think of the word sin, we think of monks thrashing themselves in penance for their behavior, or of curtain-peering busybodies condemning their neighbors’ lifestyle choices.

But when we look at the kingdoms of Social Science, Therapy, and Management, a through-line emerges. They all contain a very strong element of work. It is work to develop the goals. It is work to name the imperfection. It is work to develop the strategies and plans to fix the imperfections. It is work to maintain the improvements. Work. Work. Work. In Lutheran theology, we call this “works-righteousness.” It is a form of me-do-it-ism that keeps our eyes on the road and our hands firmly upon the steering wheel.

Works-righteousness also keeps the responsibility for success on our shoulders. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. There is no other option. You could, I suppose, try, try, try some self-care. But self-care is just a brief off-ramp from the treadmill, and its purpose is to recharge your batteries so you can jump back on with renewed vigor. There is no peace in the Kingdoms of Man. No contentment. No true rest.

Even our culture’s solutions to stress and anxiety—mindfulness and yoga—require work to make them effective. This video has been around a while. I was always impressed with Psychologist Paul Ekman’s honesty. He freely admits that it takes significant labor to get any benefit from something as supposedly peaceful as mindfulness:

VIDEO TRANSCRIPT: So if you’re going to learn how to do [mindfulness], it’s going to be hard work, and it isn’t going to be the kind of learning like learning to ride a bicycle. Once you learn to ride a bicycle you can stay off it for ten years and get right back on it and ride. What I’m going to tell you now, if you don’t do every day, you’ll fall off. You got to practice it all the time. It’s like being a concert pianist. It doesn’t stick unless you practice it.

The blessing of confession

Against the background of the labor required by our culture’s three kingdoms, sin starts to look a little more sane and attractive. What if, when we screw up, we simply say so?

In Resilient Recovery groups, people routinely describe the outcome of this kind of plain-spoken confession as lightness, freedom, and even joy. Intimacy is another effect of confession. Telling God your secrets—though he knows them anyway—produces a feeling of closeness and acceptance. “He knows that about me, and he still died for my sins!”

Our ancestors, Adam and Eve, instinctively knew the pain of unconfessed sin. They felt the rupture in their relationship to their creator and immediately sewed clothing to cover up their nakedness. They would never again see God or another person without being conscious of the fact that parts of them were better covered up. This was the beginning of what we now know as “image management.”

“Who told you you were naked?” said God as he gently coaxed their confession. Just as calmly, he laid out the consequences of their actions and promised a pathway out. This pathway out is referred to in Latin as the protoevangelium, or the first instatiation of the gospel. Addressing the Snake, God foretells the Birth of the Savior:

And I will put enmity

between you and the woman,

and between your offspring and hers;

he will crush your head,

and you will strike his heel.

The work here is accomplished through God and his Son, whose heel certainly was struck on that fateful Friday when he hung between two thieves. Yet despite the pain of that strike, the snake is the one who is defeated. We can now approach God boldly. Through the cross, we no longer need to engage in image management; we’re covered in a robe of righteousness.

My suggestion for anyone attempting to change their behavior is to lay down their attempts at self-improvement. Forget about plans, life-hacks, strategies, and accountability partners. Exit the kingdoms of man and enter through The Gate to the Kingdom of God.

I know a guy who did this—he gave up trying and simply accepted an offer to enter the Kingdom of God. After becoming sober, he struggled with controlling his rage. A few times a month, he would become an ogre at home. Red-veined shouting. Fists pounded into doors. Objects hurled into walls. He was a monster anytime his family threatened his peace and challenged his commands.

To overcome his anger, he did all the right stuff. Mindfulness. Cognitive restructuring. Breathing exercises. Attempts at making amends. These things were not unhelpful. They just weren’t strong enough.

Each week in the Bible study, he confessed his errors, both the deeds and the thoughts that led to them. Eventually, he gave up trying to fix things with the tools found in the Kingdoms of Man. In an act of complete desperation, he concluded the only thing left to him was to accept undeserved forgiveness. He took quite literally the passage from Mark containing a two-step plan for salvation: Repent and Believe.

“Jesus went into Galilee, proclaiming the good news of God. “The time has come,” he said. “The kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe the good news!” Mark 1:13-14

It felt right to repent.

But it felt wrong to believe in the good news that he was forgiven—like an insult to the people he had harmed. It seemed like a kind of spiritual cheat code. But what else could he do? Multiple attempts at controlling his anger had only lessened his outbursts, not eliminated them.

So, after confessing his errors each week, he focused on believing the gospel. He’d leave each meeting feeling lighter—taking nothing with him into the following week except the knowledge that he was forgiven. Rather than a relapse prevention plan, he held to the promises of God. As St. Paul said about the church in Corinth, the man I know received the gospel and took his stand upon it.

Now, brothers and sisters, I want to remind you of the gospel I preached to you, which you received and on which you have taken your stand. 2 By this gospel you are saved, if you hold firmly to the word I preached to you. Otherwise, you have believed in vain. 3 For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, 4 that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures,

You may wonder if the man I mentioned got a hold of his anger. I can tell you without qualification that he did not. Now, he did stop having fits of rage. But he’ll tell you it wasn’t because he learned to control his anger. Instead, his rage was crushed, like the head of a serpent, by Mary’s son, an offspring of Eve.

This man, who you may have guessed was me, learned that his actual labor was the labor to remove all trust in the idols from the Kingdoms of Man, and cling more sweetly to the Christ. That kind of labor is never in vain.