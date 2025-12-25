This Christmas, I am thinking about the significance of Christmas for people in addiction recovery— what it says to those who want to break free from slavery to a substance. A lot of Christmas-related ideas have been swirling around inside my thinky-box, but one theme has risen to the top.

It’s the thought of light.

Light

The symbolism of light is woven into almost all our Christmas traditions. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, Christmas time is the darkest time of the year. And many of our Christmas celebrations and religious services take place at night. It’s this darkness that makes the light stand out.

The light of the star that guides the wise men.

The lights on the houses and Christmas trees.

The light of a fireplace.

Candlelight.

In the painting below, light shines from Mary’s child. A sheep lying on the floor foreshadows the moment when Darkness will seem to prevail, when the Lamb of God will be sacrificed for the sins of the whole world.

Adoration of the Shepherds by Philippe de Champaigne (1602–1674), a Brabançon-born French Baroque era painter

The darkness of Addiction

Addiction is definitely a form of darkness. In my days of drinking, everything was dark. I wore dark clothing. I listened to dark music. My mood was dark. Most of my waking hours took place in the dark, and I slept through many mornings. I recoiled from shiny, happy people, finding them equal parts intimidating and insipid.

Smart people, in my opinion, were depressed. Depression was the only realistic option in a world so corrupt. The government lied. Everyone was a corporate drone. Jobs required a lobotomy to make them tolerable. I was spiteful and resentful, and I believed my liver hurt.

In recovery, we may have to face ourselves and our actions. We may have to take an honest inventory, naming what went wrong and who was harmed. We may go through something like what writers have called The Long Dark Night of the Soul. But, Christmas lets us know Jesus’ part in the process won’t overwhelm us.

At Christmas, Jesus enters the darkness of our world. On the first Christmas, the Roman government had cast a shadow of oppression over the Jewish people. Angels announce Jesus’ arrival to the Shepherds not in the noonday light, but while they are watching over their flocks by night. The manager is always depicted at night. Some traditions depict the stable as a dark cave, carved into rock. Jesus is wrapped in cloths—foreshadowing his death shroud.

Christmas shows addicts the Son of God’s meekness—his willingness to lower himself so as not to make us wince at the power and brilliance of his light. For though he is the light of the world and the maker of the universe; though in him we live and move and have our being; though he is before all things and in him all things hold together—he comes to us as a vulnerable infant.

Later, a grown-up Jesus will drive out the money changers and knock over their tables. He’ll preach with power and speak with authority. The wind and waves will obey him. The sky will darken. A curtain will tear. And he’ll crush the ancient serpent’s head.

But on Christmas, for those in addiction, he is a newborn lying in the manger. He’s a tiny beam of innocence: a living invitation to be picked up and held through quiet, thoughtful hours of the night. On Christmas, Jesus does not push. He issues no demands. He draws us to his manger and shines gently into even the most nocturnal soul.

Here are my friends, Dave and Aunt Bea, playing a lovely German Christmas song, Still, Still, Still. I think the song captures the meekness inherent in the birth of Christ. That’s me adding a little accent here and there with the mandolin.