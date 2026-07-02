Depending on who you listen to, AI will either usher in a new era of innovation and productivity or destroy us all in a tech-pocalypse. My thoughts about AI are more mundane. Can it do a little bit of work for me, or will it simply waste my time the way other tech does?

I recently used AI to help me analyze some written feedback, and I thought I would show you how it worked. You can decide if it was helpful or harmful.

The project

I collected 33 handwritten enrollment applications from inmates applying for the second round of my Bible study on addiction. Each form had one open-ended question at its center: Why do you want to take this class?

[Click the footnote to see the full list of responses]

I read through the answers inmates wrote and found the answers fascinating, but I doubted my ability to systematically synthesize 33 bits of information without some kind of tool.

So here’s what I did:

I scanned the forms, uploaded them to Claude Co-Work, and asked it to read the handwriting and transcribe the responses. The ability of AI to read handwriting was mixed. Of the 33 forms, it could not decipher 9. There were also hallucinations and omitted text, which meant I still had to dedicate a significant amount of time to enter, clean, and correct the data by hand. Typing in the omissions and corrections reminded me of the tedious work I did as a graduate research assistant, and it felt like a waste of my time. I wonder if there is an online service that would be more powerful and accurate at converting handwritten scans into text? Anyway, I give it a solid 6 out of 10 for this task.

Then I asked Claude this: What themes do you see across these 33 statements?

Positioning Is Not Just for Products

April Dunford, a positioning strategist, argues in her book Obviously Awesome that the single most important question a product or service must answer is not “what does this do” but “how are your most fervent fans using your product?” She tells the story of an underperforming software product she was responsible for positioning. Through interviews with customers, she found that the company didn’t know what it had. It turns out that certain relationship-modeling features of the software were off-the-chart valuable to banks. Once she understood how banks were benefiting from the software, the company pivoted to promote it exclusively to banks—and profitability soon ensued.

Ministry is not exempt from this failure. We build programs around what we want to teach and trust that people use them as we intended. We rarely ask the people we serve to tell us what job they are hiring us to do.

Bob Moesta, one of the architects of the Jobs to Be Done framework, would put it this way: people do not want products or programs. They want progress. They are struggling with something, and they reach for whatever they believe will help them move forward. The job is the progress the person is trying to make in their life. If you want to understand what your program actually does — as opposed to what you designed it to do — you have to ask the people who are using it.

This may sound a little unspiritual to some readers. But Jesus also asked questions. In Mark 10:51, he asked a blind man, “What do you want me to do for you?” And there are frequent admonitions in the New Testament to adopt a servant’s mentality. Servants listen. They ask questions. They check in to make sure they are being helpful.

What Claude found

AI identified two themes in the thirty-three applications. I had heard these themes before, but had not understood their weight until Claude made it impossible to ignore the signal.

The first theme was this: This class helps people understand themselves and their behavior.

One woman wrote that the first round had taught her to “forgive myself for issues I didn’t even know were effecting (sic) me.” Another said she wanted to “connect the dots to my addiction.” A third wanted to “dig deeper and understand my addiction and why I did the things I did.” A fourth: “I would like to learn more about myself — why I did the things I did.”

It occurred to me these women were echoing Socrates’ motto, “Know Thyself.”

The workbook we use is designed exactly for this — to help people uncover the root beneath the root of addiction, through self-examination in light of God’s Word. But AI helped me see just how valuable this aspect of the program was to these women.

That realization led to an idea for this next round. I will ask participants to write in their books after each lesson — one thing they learned about themselves or their addiction that they want to carry with them from this class. And at the final session, they will write a letter to themselves. The letter will be titled “Important Memory Reminder,” and it will prompt them: what makes me vulnerable to using; what do I have going for me that can help me stay sober; and if I could say only one thing to my future self — one piece of wisdom — this is what I would say.

Now, that’s not an AI-designed activity, but I would not have thought of it without AI’s assistance.

You Are Who You Walk With

The second theme was sisterhood. One person said she had felt able to share “without the feeling of judgment” — something she had not found in other programs at the facility. Another said, “Everyone else’s journey to sobriety was inspiring and significantly influenced me.” Another said she wanted to “connect with like-minded community.” One simply said she was “really sad it ended.”

There is a Spanish proverb I often quote to students in Bible class: “Dime con quien andas y te digo quien eres.” (Tell me who you are with, and I will tell you who you are.) The yard inside a correctional facility is not, generally speaking, a place that offers many opportunities to be with people committed to God, sobriety, and preventing recidivism. This class, it turns out, is one of those opportunities.

The theme of sisterhood came up in the interviews, as well. One woman told me she formed solid relationships with “the sisters” from the previous class and gained a network of people who want the same things in life. The yard feels a little less hostile to her now that she can bump into people who are on her side and not the side of the chaos and conflict that is all too abundant in a prison.

I am not sure exactly how to use this insight. I know that it is important to foster supportive relationships even after the class ends, but these relationships need to develop naturally if they are going to be helpful. I am toying with some tools I could provide to make it easier for them to support one another after class. Perhaps some typed-up prayers they can offer one another in times of distress, or some suggested templates for check-ins—I really don’t know at this point.

But I do know that the class is currently being used to develop a positive support network, and with a little ingenuity, I can probably strengthen the program’s ability to get that job done.

Conclusion

AI helped me see and act upon a source of feedback. Now that I know what the program’s most avid fans are hiring the program to do, I can be more intentional about serving them. It may also help me suss out who is the most suitable audience for this program. A good program/audience fit will only improve the discussion and make the program more valuable to those who attend. Outside the prison fence, as on the inside, there are people with addictions who are feeling philosophical—who want to hire a program to help them understand themselves and the choices they have made. As a Bible study on addiction, that’s a job Resilient Recovery is well-positioned to get done.

For those of you with a darker take on the emergence of AI, I’ve included Kate Bush’s “Deeper Understanding.” Written in 1989, this cautionary tale was incredibly prescient; it may become our theme song if the tech-doomers are right.