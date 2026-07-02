Can AI Help Improve Our Ministry
Depending on who you listen to, AI will either usher in a new era of innovation and productivity or destroy us all in a tech-pocalypse. My thoughts about AI are more mundane. Can it do a little bit of work for me, or will it simply waste my time the way other tech does?
I recently used AI to help me analyze some written feedback, and I thought I would show you how it worked. You can decide if it was helpful or harmful.
The project
I collected 33 handwritten enrollment applications from inmates applying for the second round of my Bible study on addiction. Each form had one open-ended question at its center: Why do you want to take this class?
[Click the footnote to see the full list of responses1]
I read through the answers inmates wrote and found the answers fascinating, but I doubted my ability to systematically synthesize 33 bits of information without some kind of tool.
So here’s what I did:
I scanned the forms, uploaded them to Claude Co-Work, and asked it to read the handwriting and transcribe the responses. The ability of AI to read handwriting was mixed. Of the 33 forms, it could not decipher 9. There were also hallucinations and omitted text, which meant I still had to dedicate a significant amount of time to enter, clean, and correct the data by hand. Typing in the omissions and corrections reminded me of the tedious work I did as a graduate research assistant, and it felt like a waste of my time. I wonder if there is an online service that would be more powerful and accurate at converting handwritten scans into text? Anyway, I give it a solid 6 out of 10 for this task.
Then I asked Claude this: What themes do you see across these 33 statements?
Positioning Is Not Just for Products
April Dunford, a positioning strategist, argues in her book Obviously Awesome that the single most important question a product or service must answer is not “what does this do” but “how are your most fervent fans using your product?” She tells the story of an underperforming software product she was responsible for positioning. Through interviews with customers, she found that the company didn’t know what it had. It turns out that certain relationship-modeling features of the software were off-the-chart valuable to banks. Once she understood how banks were benefiting from the software, the company pivoted to promote it exclusively to banks—and profitability soon ensued.
Ministry is not exempt from this failure. We build programs around what we want to teach and trust that people use them as we intended. We rarely ask the people we serve to tell us what job they are hiring us to do.
Bob Moesta, one of the architects of the Jobs to Be Done framework, would put it this way: people do not want products or programs. They want progress. They are struggling with something, and they reach for whatever they believe will help them move forward. The job is the progress the person is trying to make in their life. If you want to understand what your program actually does — as opposed to what you designed it to do — you have to ask the people who are using it.
This may sound a little unspiritual to some readers. But Jesus also asked questions. In Mark 10:51, he asked a blind man, “What do you want me to do for you?” And there are frequent admonitions in the New Testament to adopt a servant’s mentality. Servants listen. They ask questions. They check in to make sure they are being helpful.
What Claude found
AI identified two themes in the thirty-three applications. I had heard these themes before, but had not understood their weight until Claude made it impossible to ignore the signal.
The first theme was this: This class helps people understand themselves and their behavior.
One woman wrote that the first round had taught her to “forgive myself for issues I didn’t even know were effecting (sic) me.” Another said she wanted to “connect the dots to my addiction.” A third wanted to “dig deeper and understand my addiction and why I did the things I did.” A fourth: “I would like to learn more about myself — why I did the things I did.”
It occurred to me these women were echoing Socrates’ motto, “Know Thyself.”2
The workbook we use is designed exactly for this — to help people uncover the root beneath the root of addiction, through self-examination in light of God’s Word. But AI helped me see just how valuable this aspect of the program was to these women.
That realization led to an idea for this next round. I will ask participants to write in their books after each lesson — one thing they learned about themselves or their addiction that they want to carry with them from this class. And at the final session, they will write a letter to themselves. The letter will be titled “Important Memory Reminder,” and it will prompt them: what makes me vulnerable to using; what do I have going for me that can help me stay sober; and if I could say only one thing to my future self — one piece of wisdom — this is what I would say.
Now, that’s not an AI-designed activity, but I would not have thought of it without AI’s assistance.
You Are Who You Walk With
The second theme was sisterhood. One person said she had felt able to share “without the feeling of judgment” — something she had not found in other programs at the facility. Another said, “Everyone else’s journey to sobriety was inspiring and significantly influenced me.” Another said she wanted to “connect with like-minded community.” One simply said she was “really sad it ended.”
There is a Spanish proverb I often quote to students in Bible class: “Dime con quien andas y te digo quien eres.” (Tell me who you are with, and I will tell you who you are.) The yard inside a correctional facility is not, generally speaking, a place that offers many opportunities to be with people committed to God, sobriety, and preventing recidivism. This class, it turns out, is one of those opportunities.
The theme of sisterhood came up in the interviews, as well. One woman told me she formed solid relationships with “the sisters” from the previous class and gained a network of people who want the same things in life. The yard feels a little less hostile to her now that she can bump into people who are on her side and not the side of the chaos and conflict that is all too abundant in a prison.
I am not sure exactly how to use this insight. I know that it is important to foster supportive relationships even after the class ends, but these relationships need to develop naturally if they are going to be helpful. I am toying with some tools I could provide to make it easier for them to support one another after class. Perhaps some typed-up prayers they can offer one another in times of distress, or some suggested templates for check-ins—I really don’t know at this point.
But I do know that the class is currently being used to develop a positive support network, and with a little ingenuity, I can probably strengthen the program’s ability to get that job done.
Conclusion
AI helped me see and act upon a source of feedback. Now that I know what the program’s most avid fans are hiring the program to do, I can be more intentional about serving them. It may also help me suss out who is the most suitable audience for this program. A good program/audience fit will only improve the discussion and make the program more valuable to those who attend. Outside the prison fence, as on the inside, there are people with addictions who are feeling philosophical—who want to hire a program to help them understand themselves and the choices they have made. As a Bible study on addiction, that’s a job Resilient Recovery is well-positioned to get done.
For those of you with a darker take on the emergence of AI, I’ve included Kate Bush’s “Deeper Understanding.” Written in 1989, this cautionary tale was incredibly prescient; it may become our theme song if the tech-doomers are right.
PDF 1
The 1st round really helped me find myself and helped me get closer to God. I would like to continue to get closer to God and continue my journey being sober.
Because it was very helpful, it taught me a lot, it taught me to forgive myself for issues I didn’t even know were effecting me.
I want to take this class to continue getting closer to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to add more coping skills to my tool box on how to handle and control my sobriety and not relapse on my addiction.
Doing the book really taught me a lot how to incorporate addiction and God. I would like to do round 2.
I was physically in a lot of pain and feel much better as my meds are working and I would love to work more on my sobriety with God and fellow people in the class.
I’d like to continue to share my story with others who can relate to me. Talking about my struggles and past mistakes helps with the healing process. This class also helped me in my path to forgiveness in myself, knowing Jesus loves and forgives already. I’d be honored to continue to learn more in this class.
I enjoyed the first class and was able to take so much away from it. I’d like to continue delving into it as a group.
After completing round 1 of Taste and See, I was incredibly encouraged and loved how expressive the group was. Everyone else’s journey to sobriety was inspiring and significantly influenced me to continue working on my sobriety and also encouraged me to find other addictions I may need to work on (i.e. food addiction). I am committed to continuing this class for as long as it’s offered so I can continue to gain knowledge and wisdom from all of the wonderfully positive participants and leaders.
To further my knowledge and connect the dots to my addiction.
I want to continue to grow my faith and heal.
Work would let me leave whenever I have any class. Yes. I have completed round 1. I must know why I don’t want to go back to being addicted to anything that would make me miserable.
I joined and completed the first class and would really love to attend the second class.
I very much enjoyed the 1st one.
I want to take this class to heal from my addiction by God’s Word. I want to apply my belief and faith in God to the struggle of addiction and heal my deep wounds suffered from the bondage of addiction and sin in my life.
I loved the first class and the spiritual things I was taught. I’m hungry to learn and apply more to my life.
I enjoyed Round 1 of Taste and See and would like to continue.
PDF 2
I enjoyed the first Taste and See and would like to further my walk.
Out of all the courses I’ve attended at ADOC, Taste and See was real and has situations that I could identify with. I felt comfortable sharing in my own recovery without the feeling of judgment. I was comfortable asking questions.
I really enjoyed the 1st round. I was really sad it ended. It really helped me emotionally and mentally. It helped me with issues I’ve pushed aside.
I would like to continue to build my sobriety on the cornerstones of scripture and connect with like-minded community. I very much enjoyed the first round scripture focused book and would like to continue with the Taste and See series.
I need more time to learn how to completely give myself to God and live for him.
The first round was a great experience. I would like to see what the next round will bring. It opened up the doors for me to think and sit with my past decisions and be able to use God’s promises to help me move past them and forgive myself.
I completed the 1st class and enjoyed it. It really helped me learn a lot not only in my own ways but also in God’s way.
I learned so much about my addiction and myself. I realized I don’t ever want to be the person I was in the past. I want to be successful and I can’t do it without God. I feel the 2nd part will be beneficial to my recovery.
I felt the first class was a major part of me wanting to get back to my faith. It gave me hope and ultimately led to me being baptized.
I would love to do the second part. It was so great.
I would like to continue learning more about addictions and I would like to learn more about myself — why I did the things I did. To dig deeper and understand through the Word why I go through that in life and gain knowledge.
I would like to dig deeper into the Word and understand my addiction and why I did the things I did — and also because I loved the first round. I learned a lot about others, but mostly about myself.
Because I love God and love to learn.
More understanding, healing and faith.
The first round helped me heal from a very deep wound that was hindering my progress in seeking God’s purpose in my life. I would like to continue this venue and practice.
I really enjoyed learning the Bible studies and about my addiction. I know the only way I am sober is through the grace of God who strengthens me in all I do.
In the first class, I learned how much I need to be in touch with God through my continuing recovery, as well as the camaraderie I found with my fellow participants. The class was such a blessing and I would be honored and greatly appreciative to be able to participate again.
The statement “Know Thyself” was inscribed on the Temple of Apollo and became a bedrock for both Plato and Socrates. Apart from its philosophical pedigree, it may originally have been a reminder to be cognizant of the limitations inherent in being mortal. Thus, the mosaic of the saying, which was a common house decoration, was accompanied by an image of a skeleton. Not exactly scripture, but it seems to bear a certain similarity with statements such as “dust you are and to dust you shall return.” The Bible’s wisdom literature is filled with reminders of the brevity of life and our relative fragility in the face of the vastness of creation and its Creator.
Very interesting post.
Godspeed, Bro!