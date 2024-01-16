As I continue this brain dump regarding recommendations for treatment options, I need to add this scrap. It’s meant to answer the inevitable objections to the Dodo Verdict. This is less a post and more like two rants squashed together. One rant on therapy’s True Believers and another on outcome studies.

When I first started to read scientific articles on psychotherapy outcomes, I was disappointed to learn that my least favorite psychological treatments (Freudian, for example) seem to work just as well as my personal faves.

But my disappointment was nothing compared to the righteous indignation of what I call therapy’s True Believers. True Believers are therapists who think therapy has the answers to human suffering and provides a framework for a moral and meaningful existence.

I’ve been told the profession of therapy is one of the least religious professions—which makes sense until you realize that therapy is a therapist’s religion. Then you realize therapists are not irreligious—they are zealots. In fact, many consider themselves to be shaman-like “healers”—a special class of individuals entrusted with the preservation of other people’s “Secret Sacred Selves”.

I’ve been in the room when True Believers speak in hushed tones about the dangers of “triggering” or “retraumatizing” clients by asking a couple of simple assessment questions. Their position as shamans is enforced through superstitious taboos regarding PTSD, childhood events, and “psychological injuries”. They spend a good deal of time instructing people on psychobabble with as much scientific value as Medieval beliefs about black cats, broken mirrors, and walking under ladders.

What the True Believers forget is that the average 1 hour of TV Shows or Movies contains more triggering content than any bumbling intern could ever inadvertently bring up in an assessment. If simple assessment questions were as dangerous as they say, psychiatric hospitals would be filled with triggered and traumatized patients after the airing of every episode of the TV show Criminal Minds.

Despite the objections of true believers, I have to stick to my guns. No treatment is better than any other.

For example, treatments for the most sacred diagnosis possible—PTSD—vary greatly from eye wiggling, to breath work, to writing out narratives, to “somatic” treatments. Yet these “denominations” of the therapeutic religion are all equally likely to help (or not help) someone.

Here are a few thoughts about why you might sometimes see one treatment appear to be more effective than another.

Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs) of psychological treatments cannot be double-blinded. There is simply no way to keep the therapists blind to which condition they are in. Without double-blindness, the placebo effect will be in full force, giving the appearance that the treatment being studied is superior to the other treatment. Almost every RCT for psychological treatment cheats by comparing itself to Treat As Usual [TAU]. The therapists who are providing the Awesome New Treatment Protocol are getting extra training and supervision that the sad, picked-over therapists don’t get. That extra attention and supervision contribute to the therapists’ buy-in, which again increases the placebic power of the treatment. In the extremely rare studies where two competing therapies go head-to-head, there are never any meaningful differences in outcomes. I’ve seen enough of these studies that I can pretty much write the discussion section of the journal article without having read the paper. It will ALWAYS go like this:

No significant differences in drinking outcomes were observed between the two conditions. However, those in the “thought replacement” condition scored higher on measures of “thought replacement skills”. Those in the “drink refusal therapy” were able to generate more examples of drink refusal statements than those in the thought replacement condition.

I mean, it’s so predictable. Just swap out the names of the therapies and the measures, and you have the discussion session of every head-to-head test of two therapies.

Head-to-head trials always result in “no meaningful differences” in outcomes, but differences on measures related to the particular model.

OK. Rant over. You now have an insight into how grumpy and disagreeable I can be.

Thanks for reading and letting me get that off my chest. :)