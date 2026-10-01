When someone you know enters detox or rehab, you may wonder what the appropriate thing to do is. Should you say something? Get them a card? Send them a sober-themed stuffed animal?

Sure. You can do all of the above.

But I have an even better idea. Buy them the 90 Devotions in 90 Days devotional book published by Northwest Publishing House.

Why is this such a great gift for those in addiction recovery? I could just tell you that I was a content editor and an author for this collection of devotions, and that many of my friends and colleagues are authors as well. But I’ll give you some better reasons than that:

87% of people in recovery say they want more spiritual content

95% say spiritual connection helped them in recovery

This devotion book provides what people in recovery say they want (spiritual content) and what they say helped them (spiritual connection)

Now, you could go to Amazon and buy it for $20, which would be an absolute bargain considering all the work and experience that went into publishing this book, but I have a secret for you. The WELS Commission on Special Ministries provided a grant that lets NPH sell it for only $10.99—about as much as a single McDonald’s meal, and way less than flowers or balloons.

But it gets even better. For institutions and groups who want to buy multiple copies, the price drops significantly. From NPH’s website:

Buy 6 - 19 for $9.89 each and save 10%

Buy 20 - 39 for $8.79 each and save 20%

Buy 40 - 99 for $7.69 each and save 30%

Buy 100 + for $6.59 each and save 40%

Chaplains, pastors, and mentors who visit men and women in addiction recovery would benefit from having this resource on hand. It is small enough to carry into prisons, hospitals, and VA centers.

Here is a video that tells a little bit about the book.