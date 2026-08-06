Neck-deep in an internet rabbit hole, I discovered an old and fascinating archive of publications written by English chaplains. For almost 100 years, the chaplain at England’s Old Bailey criminal justice court published accounts of the “behavior, confessions, and dying words” of condemned criminals. The publication was active from 1676—1772 and was called the Ordinary of Newgate’s Account. For those interested in seeing them for themselves, photocopies of the original documents are presented side by side with digital text on the Proceedings of The Old Bailey’s website.

What a curious time capsule of stories.

I’ve read half a dozen of the roughly 40 surviving documents, and even with their old-fashioned language, irregular spelling, and winding sentences, I am hooked. Here is an example of the antique prose:

The two men that suffered, had long made it their wicked practice to skulk up and down the Roads neer London on foot, and pillage Market-people, or who else they could handsomely meet with, whom sometimes they would strip and take away their very Cloaths; but at last, being vigorously pursued and en upon plain and undeniable Evidence they ere found Guilty; yet seemed little to regard that, but appeared as merry and unconcerned as at any other time, till Sentence of Death came to be passed against them, which (like a Cap of Thunder) did somewhat awaken them from the Lethargy of Sin and Impenitency, wherein they before had desperately lain for many years, without any sense or feeling of the sad condition they had lived in.

The Accounts are filled with brazen acts of bigamy, theft, revenge, and violence. For example,

At the last Sessions of Oyer and Terminer and Goal-delivery of Newgate, there were in all five persons that received Sentence of Death, three men and two women; two of the men for robbing upon the High way, and the other for having two Wives at once, who though he prayed the benefit of his Clergy, was not able to read when he came to the book, and suffered death.

I was curious about the meaning of the phrase “prayed the benefit of his Clergy” and did some searching. It turns out that members of the clergy could ask to be tried in an ecclesiastical court, which was likely to hand down a lighter sentence in deference to their status as a minister of the gospel. Because there was no easy way to prove that a person was a member of the clergy, literacy was used as a proxy. Unfortunately, for the condemned bigamist, his bluff was called, and he was not able to read “when he came to the book.” Thus, he was hanged.

The Ordinary of Newgate made every attempt to coax confessions from the condemned. It was the hope of the justice system that though the body was killed, the soul might be saved. The stories of the condemned prisoners were also used as cautionary tales for the general populace, warning citizens to avoid a similar path of destruction. Take this snippet of the final words of thieves condemned to death for their crimes.

Their words at the place of Execution were but few, and in general terms, after the same manner as most men in their condition, advising all to take warning by them, to avoid ill Company, to be diligent and labourious in their respective Callings, to obtain an honest Livelihood, and not to waste their time in idleness, nor take indirect courses; for that would (as they might see in their sad Examples) certainly bring them in the end to destruction.

The Marriage of Church and State

The Ordinary’s Accounts demonstrate how well-knit a cloth English society was, with the church, the state, and society of one accord. To see just how unified England was, consider the following. Through Henry VIII's Acts of Supremacy, the monarch became the head of both the government and the church. This merging of crown and cross created a system where sin was treated as a crime against the state, and dissent against the state was punished as a sin against God.

Church attendance was mandatory. Absenteeism resulted in a 12-penny fine, with escalating consequences for continued failure to attend. Queen Elizabeth could, and did, mandate that the 10 Commandments be displayed in every church. The Commandments were often flanked by the Royal Arms to further imply the union of Church and State. King Edward VI passed the first official Act of Uniformity. It legally mandated that all citizens attend church services using the newly written Protestant Book of Common Prayer. The Crown issued the Book of Homilies, a collection of pre-written sermons that priests were legally mandated to read word-for-word from the pulpit. These sermons explicitly taught that rebelling against the King or Queen was a direct sin against God that would result in eternal damnation.

The Ordinary’s Accounts embody a different forensic psychology than the one we are used to today. Rather than indicting a person’s genes or environment, or placing the blame on systemic injustices, the Ordinary’s Accounts name the individual’s actions and choices as the primary drivers of the development of a criminal mindset. Read the section below to see one prisoner’s reckoning of how he fell into a life of crime. It details how relatively minor concessions to sin paved the way toward a greater and greater callousness of conscience. Through repeated violations of decency, the man descended into deeper acts of wickedness. Like the proverbial frog in a pot that is so slowly brought to a boil, he did not recognize the degree of his own peril until it was too late:

Setting forth the wicked course of his Life, he [the criminal] acknowledged, that the first original of his falling into these lewd courses, was Sloath and Idleness, neglecting of his Calling, and squandring away his Time vainly, which brought him acquainted with other persons as idle as himself, or worse; with such Companions he used to haunt Nine-Pin Yards, and learnt to play at several Games, spending most of his time therein; though naturally, and before he was thus debauched, he confess’d that brutish Sin was very abhominable to him: And having thus committed a Rape on the Virgin Modesty of his Soul, and stifled his Conscience, he proceeded desperately to compleat himself in all the degrees of Wickedness, Swearing, Drinking, Gaming, Whoring, and the like, were become both his Recreation and his Business; and God was not in all his thoughts, when his extravagencies had reduced him to Straits and Indigencies.

Rote memorization

Each time a criminal appeared before the court, the Church and State presented a united front with one clear message: “Let the thief no longer steal, rather let him labor, doing honest work with his own hands.” Hands, which the courts of the time might either brand with a hot iron or amputate to make the lesson more memorable.

Despite the fact that church and state were of one accord regarding what constituted criminal behavior, most of those sentenced to death were repeat customers. After lighter sentences proved unsuccessful, final judgment was applied. Thus, those who were executed had received ample instruction in how God and Society felt about their behavior.

The final words in the snippet below show how the repeated failure of previous punishment led to execution by frustration. The last line is a misspelling of the Latin aphorism: Laesa toties misericordia fit furor, meaning, “Mercy, so often abused, turns into fury.” This was apparently so well known amongst the readership that it did not require translation.

The next [condemned prisoner] we may justly call a matchless piece of Female Impudence: A young woman, named Martha Harman, was condemned for breaking open a house at Islington, a Crime rarely if ever attempted by that Sex. She had four times before been tryed before the Court for several Offences; but now could no: obtain further indulgence, Lsa toties misericordia fit furor.

Today, we often attribute crime to a breakdown of society. Broken homes, blighted neighborhoods, struggling schools, or even inherent biases in the justice system itself. But the Ordinary of Newgate’s Accounts show that even when home, school, church, and state are reading from the same proverbial songbook, crime has always been with us. Then as now, crime, like addiction and other human maladies, doesn’t make sense and can’t be eradicated even when all the conditions are right.