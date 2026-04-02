While on a journey to mature adulthood, a young man can get blown off course or lured into danger by a false guide. This is the story of a time in my life when I was adrift and came to believe activism was a way to improve the world. And, if my momentum continues, this will be a chapter in a series of posts about how I left activism for Christianity. Just imagine it is 1994 or 1995. Sheriff Joe Arpaio is conducting immigration checkpoints, Seattle grunge rock is on the radio, and heroin chic is what all the hipsters are wearing.

About 30 years ago, when I was 24 or 25, I was in a meeting with Arizona’s Attorney General and about 15 dignitaries from Phoenix-area Hispanic, Latino, and Xicano organizations. It was a strange place to be for a Dutch kid from a Midwestern suburb. As little as 18 months earlier, I had had no significant contact with or insight into Latin American countries or cultures. I had never smelled or eaten a fresh tortilla de maiz, much less seen them being made outside the Nauhacalli Community Center on a warm Phoenix evening. I had never tasted a salidito or danced Cumbias at a fiesta with my future wife while Mexican women clapped and laughed at me: “Ay, si sabe, si sabe. Miralo!” I had never watched a football game between Los Quatro Milpas and La Victoria gangs and had never helped organize marchas and news conferences about the plight of indigenous communities in San Cristobal, Chiapas.

I’d also not been to a sweat lodge—ejected immediately by the heat, my heart defect, and a lifestyle which included too many Jack and Cokes—nor I had ever been smudged with sage and copal before a meeting, or participated in Danza Azteca, acknowledging the four directions while a conch shell sounded its single note to call all spirits to our gathering. In fact, 18 months prior to this scene, I spoke no Spanish at all and couldn’t have told you the difference between a Chicano and a Chiquita Banana.

I was in the wrong place. It was absurd for me to be present in such a meeting, and what I said there was even more absurd. I told Arizona’s Attorney General to “Stop using the words ‘illegal alien’ when referring to ‘my people’”.

But absurd or not, there I was—Jonah in the belly of the whale, Odysseus on the Island of the Lotus Eaters, or, maybe, Hansel and Gretel in a cottage in a dark forest. I was dislocated, lost, under a spell.

I was invited to the meeting by the organization I worked for, which was a Xicano and Human Rights outfit that had taught me that "illegal alien " was a made-up word, that it didn’t exist in any law book, and that it was essentially a racial slur. One of my coworkers explained: “There are laws that mention Aliens. And crossing the border might be illegal—a misdemeanor anyway. But when you put those two words together, you create something that makes it sound like people are illegal, and that’s not true. No human being is illegal.” He went on to use language from the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights to show that people, like deer, had an inalienable right to migrate in search of the best conditions for their own flourishing. And at the end of the day, Mexicans—the descendants of the Aztecs—were in the Southwest long before the pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock. “We didn’t cross the border, Jason. The border crossed us.”

A typical protest I would have helped organize

You might agree with my coworker’s explanation; you might vehemently disagree. But whether that line of reasoning resonates with you or rubs you the wrong way is not the point of this story.

The point is that when I was 24 or 25, I believed it unconditionally. I had gone completely Native and Lawrence of Arabia’d my way into the thick of a radical Xicano organization.

Due to my indoctrination, I was fidgeting internally each time the Attorney General said “illegal alien.” I felt an urge, like the urge you might feel watching a visitor take something precious off a shelf in your living room and fiddle with it carelessly. I wanted to stop him and put the object back on the shelf. He was a boor and bigot, and I wanted to educate him, as we would say in the parlance of activism.

I do not remember how I chose my moment. Only that I made my objection known, reciting, nearly by rote, my coworkers’ arguments.

I was shocked at what happened next. The Attorney General launched into a loud, angry monologue in which he shared his views on core tenets of Xicano activism. “I’ve heard about this crap. Calling the southwest Atzlan, like it is still Aztec territory. The US is a legitimate country, and we do have borders. . . “ He went on for a few minutes, seemingly addressing the room. I just kept my head down and let him blow.

Eventually, he softened and took a tone that sounded like an unhappy concession. He frowned and said, “You don’t like that word. What do the rest of you think?”

One by one and with varying degrees of defiance and deference, each person at the table said something to the effect of “I don’t like it. I don’t use it.” Out of the entire group, only one man said he didn’t mind one way or the other. I had struck a major blow for human dignity.

What’s more, when the poll was done, the Attorney General of the State of Arizona acquiesced, and for the rest of that meeting, he used the word “Undocumented Immigrant” when discussing what I had come to think of as “my people.” It’s the kind of moment activists strive for, and an adrenaline rush for a young man with a tendency toward the grandiose.

But looking back on it, I see it is the ideological equivalent of gaining a few acres of mud on the battlefield. In fact, I have little interest in proper language or in what anyone calls anyone else. From what I’ve seen, except in the case of actual slurs, such matters are literally academic [and activist] discussions that ordinary people don’t care about.

Telling Arizona’s Attorney General not to use the words illegal alien was not the only example of my activism. In another meeting, I took a bite out of a high school principal who had expelled Mexican teens for not producing proper immigration documents. I was present when my coworker, angered by the bombing of an indigenous community in Chiapas, Mexico, unwrapped a piece of shrapnel from a woven cloth and handed it to the Mexican Consulate, saying, “I am giving this back to you. I believe it is yours.” I stood up for licenses for immigrants and stood against police brutality. I marched, made signs, and spoke to the press.

Yet underneath the fierce and bold proclamations, anxiety vibrated through me. I couldn’t put my finger on the problem. Collective action could be thrilling, but also unsettling. I was intellectually curious about the group’s form of identitarianism and consciousness raising —but something about it was making me uneasy. And there’s a heroic feeling when you’re in an atmosphere of moral urgency and purity, yet I was left unsatisfied. Rather than feeling grounded and peaceful, I found myself quickly angered by certain pundits, news sources, and contrary opinions. I was brittle and defensive.

It could have been the conflict inherent in a leftist organization that was making me nervous. I had stepped into a lucha, a struggle, against the status quo, counter-protesters, and telephone threats from neo-Nazis.

But even if those things were not present, a cognitive dissonance was always simmering in the background. Despite spending two years of my life thoroughly committed to la lucha and El Movimiento, I couldn’t fully commit. Perhaps it was my Christian upbringing and my unwillingness to fully participate in the group’s spiritual practices that maintained a fissure in my experience and kept me from solidly inhabiting my role as an activist.