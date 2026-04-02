The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel's avatar
Joel
4d

a cliff hanger...what's next?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Jonker
John's avatar
John
4d

An interesting read, can't wait for the next one!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Jonker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture