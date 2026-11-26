Thanks to Freddie de Boer for introducing me to this historical event.

Call it once bitten, twice shy. Or chalk it up to: fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Or who knows, maybe we just don’t want to be accused of repeatedly doing the same thing while expecting a different outcome.

But whatever drives it, the bottom line is: no one wants to be wrong the same way twice.

This may explain why our culture is so adamant that addiction is a disease, and not, under any circumstances, a moral failing. The last century is filled with examples in which something we once thought was a matter of personal moral failing actually had another cause altogether. I recently came across a Substack post which told the tale of one such instance.

About 125 years ago, syphilis was one of the most common disorders that a psychiatrist would treat. However, the psychiatrist of 125 years ago didn’t know he was treating syphilis. When patients arrived at asylums with advanced stages of syphilis, they presented with what looked like insanity. In his Substack post, De Boer describes it this way:

Patients came in with grandiose delusions, personality changes, mania, memory loss…. Such patients would, over time, decline into a state of dementia, suffer from paralysis, and eventually die. “Alienists,” as psychiatrists were then often called, identified this all as a distinct and terrible form of terminal madness. Doctors at asylums often blamed overwork, alcoholism, or “genetic degeneracy,” all of which fit the moralizing framework that was common to the study of mental illness at the time.

That term “genetic degeneracy” caught my eye. So I thought I would look it up. Turns out it was a dominant view of the origin of mental illness for much of the 19th Century.

(Bénédict Augustin) Morel’s Treatise of Degeneration was regarded at the time as highly philosophical and of moral value, and for this reason, its author was awarded a gold medal by the Institute of France, accompanied by a prize of 2,500 francs, in 1856. He was crowned a member of the Faculty of Sciences of the Academy of Medicine, served as vice-president of Rouen’s Society of Medicine, and was knighted in the Legion of Honor in 1864.

And Morel himself was considered quite the humanitarian.

Morel called for the creation of the Higher Council of Public Health within the framework of an ambitious national plan as well as "free medicine" for the proletariat, with the first President of France (1848-1852) and then Emperor (1852-1870), Napoléon III (1808-1873) playing a very important role in this direction. Napoléon III showed a particular interest in Morel's work.

The basic idea behind Morel’s theory was that humans could, through sustained bad choices or unhealthy environments, develop degeneracy that would be passed down through generations of families and even races. The final stages of this degeneracy might result in sterility and the elimination of a bloodline.

[B]ut there are also cases where degeneration can occur due to depravity, violation of hygiene rules, and the use of alcohol and drugs, such as opium. These factors cause serious perversions in the functions of the nervous system.

Morel dedicated his career to classifying the different types of degeneracy and their origins. He believed he had uncovered “seals” or “spots,” which were external signs of degeneration. These included “asymmetries of the head, ear deformities. . ., height, genital growth retardation, various chronic diseases and hereditary malformations, strabismus, clubfoot, rickets, adding even the improper use of language, some ideas and instincts, and the incomplete intellectual development.” Based on his theories, proto-eugenic illustrations like this one were created to help others spot signs of degeneracy. Not unsurprisingly, Morel argued that such unfortunate creatures should not be allowed to reproduce, lest they pass their undesirable traits to the next generation.

Illustration Source

Morel’s ideas were celebrated during his lifetime. But it turns out he was wrong. One of the most common diseases a psychiatrist would treat 125 years ago was not caused by overwork, alcoholism, or genetic degeneracy but by a bacterium that infected the nervous system.

Just imagine the egg on everyone’s face when they realized they had been blaming victims for something caused by bacteria. This realization caused a reckoning and left many in the medical profession wondering what to do about the harm Morel’s erroneous theory had caused.

I’ll tell you one thing they didn’t want to do. Get caught with their etiological pants down a second time. For society in general—and the sciences in particular—these events are not soon forgotten. No one wants to be a Morel. In fact, every scientist hopes to be Hideyo Noguchi and J. W. Moore, who in 1913 discovered the bacteria that caused syphilis. Most of us wouldn’t mind being Julius Wagner Jauregg, either. He won the 1927 Nobel Prize for his work infecting patients with malaria to induce fevers that killed the bacteria that caused syphilis. Even better to be Sir Alexander Fleming, who accidentally discovered penicillin in the 1940s, the use of which pretty much eradicated syphilis as a source of mental illness in the developed world.

The discovery that a major mental illness could be prevented or cured with an antibiotic is similar to when a low-budget, outsider film like Rocky gains great commercial success. Suddenly, every studio that turned down the script begins clamoring for scripts with similar plots. No one wants to pass on the next Rocky. And no one wants to be caught moralizing about addiction, and end up like Morel.

Why I ain’t trippin’

I am not worried that medical science will eventually put me out of a job by finding a cure for addiction. Even if every case of addiction can be eradicated with a pill, a fact which the current crop of addiction medications doesn’t do much to convince me of, people will always need spiritual support when facing disease.

We don’t typically judge cancer patients for contracting cancer, yet chaplains, pastors, and fellow Christians continue to be major sources of support for those facing a cancer diagnosis and treatment. I expect this will continue to be the case for most diseases. I think it will particularly be the case for addiction, which is a disease that causes not just madness or physical ailments—although it causes them, too—but also causes people to behave in ways that hurt others. As long as addicts and alcoholics neglect their duties, lose their temper, cause accidents, lie, steal, and so on, there will always be a need for Chaplains. More to the point, there will be a need for Jesus, and chaplains who point people toward him.