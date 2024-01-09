Whenever I read something about a new psychological wunder treatment my first response is skepticism. Perhaps that is because my graduate school program emphasized skepticism as an integral component of the scientific process. Perhaps, I just have a slightly sour disposition.

But whatever the reason, I am skeptical—especially of programs that make exaggerated claims. I use thought experiments to test whether the claims of a new treatment are appropriate or overblown. I want to share these thought experiments and see what you think.

The Arms Race Thought Experiment

When a new treatment, program, or pill surfaces, I ask myself: “If this new treatment worked as well as it claims, why wouldn’t the United States Military use it to combat terrorism?”

The obvious answer is that they would.

If a psychological treatment could reliably make addicts stop using a substance, it could also make terrorists lay down their suicide vests, or convince Coke people to choose Pepsi going forward.

Why the experiment works.

The experiment works because addictions are not tidy little glitches in otherwise perfect lives. Addictions grow through the cumulative effects of thousands of choices over years or decades. They are generally reinforced by multiple factors in a person’s life.

If any treatment were a vast improvement over other treatments, it would be weaponized by the military or Madison Ave.

The Love Potion Thought Experiment

Another question I ask myself is this: “If this new treatment worked, why wouldn’t it also be used to keep marriages together or make movie actresses fall in love with a high school junior in Podunk, New Jersey?”

If a treatment could make people stop using their substance of choice and pursue a life of work, family, and community, then for all intents and purposes it would be a love potion. The treatment would override a person’s current desires and cause them to make out-of-character choices.

Why the experiment works.

To put this in concrete terms, imagine a 17-year-old pot-smoking boy named Chuck. Chuck lives in a pot-smoking subculture. He has friends with similar interests in The Grateful Dead, tie-dye clothing, and hacky sacks. His friends have their own slang words and recurring jokes. And they work together to buy pot and smoke it without getting caught.

You can think of each element of the subculture as a tentacle holding Chuck in place. But the tentacles emerge from Chuck because he chose to belong to that particular group over other groups. As James 1:14 says

14 but each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed.

It’s naive to think that treatment will change Chuck’s desires, habits, and interests and magically transform him from a substance user into a person head-over-heels in love with sober life.

To get off of pot, Chuck will need to mature out of this group. His entire sense of self will need to grow and adapt. His tentacles will need to let go of his pot-smoking lifestyle and grab on to school, a part-time job, new friends, or healthy hobbies. This can happen. But, not without significant effort from Chuck himself. Treatments are not potions. They can’t cast a spell that will compel him to make choices that are out of character.

The Harvard Thought Experiment

The Harvard thought experiment goes like this: “If a treatment, program, or pill could get people to give up an addiction, why couldn’t it be used to transform a D student into an Ivy League student?”

Harvard doesn’t randomly grab up high school seniors from shop class and convert them into Rhodes Scholars.

Instead, Harvard is very selective in its admissions—accepting a mere 4% of the best and brightest applicants. So it is no surprise when their students accomplish amazing things later in life.

The parallel for addiction is that a treatment center’s success depends on the quality of its clients. This assertion is backed up by decades of research. When researchers speak about treatment’s role in clients’ success, they say, “treatment accounts for between 5% and 15% of the variance in outcomes.” To put that in terms the common man can understand, the scientists are saying, “Dang, treatment. You ugly and your mother dresses you funny.”

Ultimately, the treatment is not the hero of recovery; it is the individual who uses a treatment as a tool in their own recovery.

Conclusion and Caveats.

You’ve probably noticed a theme running through these thought experiments. Basically, each thought experiment is meant to remind you that human beings are not skin robots. They can’t be programmed into a life of sobriety.

Instead, sobriety is only possible when a person takes ownership of their recovery.

This should be a sobering thought to clinicians and treatment providers. We are not miracle workers, saints, or healers as much as we are hammers, saws, and bolts that a person in recovery will use to build a new life. We aren’t helpful until a person in recovery chooses to use us.

King David knew a thing or two about change.

In Psalm 32, King David seems to warn against being a skin robot who is controlled externally.

9Do not be like the horse or the mule, which have no understanding but must be controlled by bit and bridle or they will not come to you.

For David, it is better to have understanding. Understanding begins when a person acknowledges their sin.

5 Then I acknowledged my sin to you and did not cover up my iniquity. I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the Lord.” And you forgave the guilt of my sin. 6 Therefore let all the faithful pray to you while you may be found; surely the rising of the mighty waters will not reach them. 7 You are my hiding place; you will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance.

Animals act on instinct or through control mechanisms like rewards and consequences. Only humans can reflect on their behavior and experience remorse, repentance, and guilt. Only humans can assess their behavior.

As people who care about addicts, our goal shouldn’t be to produce a program so wonderful that it wows people into change. It should be to produce a program that gives maximum attention to a person’s understanding of their problem. And that allows people to reflect on and assess their behavior. This makes it possible for change to arise from the person’s capacity for reason and understanding. It treats the addict with dignity and personhood.