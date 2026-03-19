The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

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Shell Burger's avatar
Shell Burger
2h

Similar to confirmation, you could add a verse that fits each person you are sending out? Maybe continued meetings/studies at the home they left, like coming home from college? Follow up like Jesus did with the 72?

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