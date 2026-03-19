This month, two of my good friends are starting a new chapter in their recovery. They are leaving the relative safety of recovery homes and getting an apartment of their own. It’s a time to rejoice at how long they’ve maintained their sobriety and a time of worry about how they will handle the freedom and the temptations.

I see them as soldiers assigned to a mission across enemy lines. There will be periods in which they won’t be able to communicate with the rear command. I’ll need to trust them and trust that God will preserve them in their sobriety when things get tough.

This is one of those moments of transition when I feel like my friends and I need something—something to mark the occasion, to wish them well, or give them support and encouragement.

The weakness of psychology

When I was a clinical therapist working with the families of Juvenile Delinquents, I also saw many individuals and families make transitions. For a few years, I delivered an intensive, in-home model of therapy called Multi-Systemic Therapy, which had a built-in time limit. No more than 3 months to get the family of a juvenile delinquent back on a prosocial track. This meant I saw hundreds of families make the change from being enrolled in an intensive therapy program to being discharged and on their own to face future challenges.

Due to the limited time available, it was our practice to begin developing a discharge plan at the first meeting and to add details at every session. The discharge plan was a set of instructions intended to guide parents in the very likely event that their teens’ misbehavior flared up in the future. Other forms of therapy use similar plans, sometimes called relapse prevention, crisis, transition, or aftercare plans.

Looking back on the experience, I think we asked too much of these plans. While helpful, these plans are precarious containers of a family’s hope for the future. There is something a little too optimistic and naïve about them.

I realize now these documents made sense to clinical teams because they fit our culture. The idea of creating such plans came from therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and insurance adjusters, all of whom were educated at universities steeped in Enlightenment assumptions like these:

Reason and rationalism. Discharge plans championed reason and rationalism over knee-jerk emotional responses to teens’ misbehavior.

Individualism. Discharge plans were steeped in assumptions about parental autonomy and agency. It was the parents who enacted the plan’s steps. Parents who we expected to corral an out-of-control adolescent. Parents who were tasked with communicating expectations, monitoring compliance, and applying consequences and rewards. This was a roll-up-your-sleeves, lace-up-your-boots, and pull-yourself-together-man therapy model.

Skepticism of tradition. Built into the discharge plan was skepticism of previous therapy models that focused on working with teens alone. We frequently critiqued other approaches to working with delinquent teens and touted our scientific provenance.

Secularism. The therapy model was completely secular and materialistic. It avoided discussing the morality of teens’ behavior and instead focused on how behavior was adapted to—or fit—the environmental context. Spiritual considerations were considered superfluous to the bottom line: change the reinforcers, and the teen would change.

Cloth and wire mothers

The Enlightenment values have brought a lot of good into the world. But there is something brittle and mechanical about them. Something that doesn’t quite speak to our deepest and most fundamental needs. The Enlightenment values are like the wire monkey mother in Harry Harlow’s experiments. Clinging to them for comfort doesn’t satisfy.

In the wire framework of the Enlightenment, where could the family—or I, as the therapist—go with our hopes and fears? What was the protocol when parents felt like giving up? What could sustain them through a dark night of teenage rebellion, or what could assuage their shame when sitting before a judge for the umpteenth time to watch their teen face consequences for criminal or gang-related behavior?

And as a therapist developing discharge plans with clients, it can feel like you are offering a wire mom to an insecure monkey. Wire moms provide measurable, observable amounts of nutrition, and that feels sensible, clinical, and institutionally defensible—but you know that’s not enough.

Can we have more?

I am reading Martin Shaw’s Liturgies of the Wild right now. Shaw is a storyteller who makes the case for something like a re-enchantment—a turn away from the skeptical, secular individualism of the Enlightenment in favor of ancient narratives. In the book, he points to the importance of myth and fairy tales in giving shape and significance to our lives. He seems to understand that the coldly scientific worldview is a wire monkey mom, and he is invoking something older and more human.

He recounts the story of a childhood friend, Johnny, who lived in terrible circumstances. A mother who left home. An alcoholic father whose drinking buddies often passed out inside the home. Johnny suffered poverty, material deprivation, and a lack of parental care, love, and guidance, leading to an unstable and frightening childhood. About Johnny’s home, Shaw writes, “It could be a shadowy world at times, the kind of place you might not want to think about again if you got out.”

He continues:

But he did something unusual. Johnny took the conditions of his upbringing seriously. He took them mythically. They were not random. He combed through fairy tales, stories of Cronos devouring his children. He made a home for the testing of early years. He storied it. He afforded his life the dignity of serious attention. . . . . .It wasn’t glamourous, Johnny’s growing. He could easily have crushed it under his heel and created another persona. He didn’t do that. He gathered his tales in, gave them form, and in doing so they did not unconsciously run the show. When he spoke of his story, it had the protein of a fairy tale, and when he told a fairy tale, it had the grit of lived experience.

While narrative, myth, and fairy tales are not exactly what I lean into when my friends get new apartments, I sense that Shaw is getting at something important. He would understand why discharge planning for such situations leaves me feeling empty-handed.

I bet if we asked him, Shaw would agree that the discharge plan is a shortcut, a reduction, and a glossing over of life's terrible realities. It lacks protein and grit.

A liturgy for sending

To be honest, I don’t know exactly what my friends and I need instead of a discharge plan. I sense, though, that it's something religious: A rite, an order, a blessing, a prayer, a consecration, a dedication.

Perhaps what we need is liturgy. Liturgies are old and weighty. A liturgy gives a moment what Martin Shaw called “the dignity of serious attention.” Rather than a document that reads like a spreadsheet or computer code, a liturgy is celebrated, observed, or offered. It happens out loud and in unison, giving voice to our thoughts and feelings. It communicates things about our earthly lives to our Lord. A liturgy encourages us to lift our eyes to the hills, to the Lord, the Maker of Heaven and Earth, the God who watches over our comings and goings.

What follows isn’t a complete product. If I were composing music, this would be the rudimentary beginnings—a few of the notes, the mode, and the time signature. Something to start a conversation, something moving toward a liturgy of sending.

For Those Led by The Spirit into a New Season of Life

The leader addresses those departing:

We praise God for graciously bringing you here. We received you with joy while you were among us. And now you are being sent —

Like Father Abraham — sent from everything familiar “Go from your country, your kindred, your father’s house.”

Like the Israelites — Freed from captivity and sent to a promised land.

Like Ruth — who left her homeland and people and said, “Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried.”

Like Jonah — who was sent, ran, and was sent again. Proof God uses those who have run away from Him and his commands.

The Psalm

Psalm 121 — read responsively

Leader: I lift my eyes to the hills — where does my help come from?

All: My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.

Leader: He will not let your foot slip —

All: He who watches over you will not slumber.

Leader: Indeed, He who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.

All: The Lord watches over you.

Leader: The Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day,

All: Nor the moon by night.

Leader: The Lord will keep you from all harm — He will watch over your life.

All: The Lord will watch over your coming and going, both now and forevermore.

The Renunciations

The leader addresses those departing. Each response is spoken aloud.

Do you renounce the power that addiction has held over your life?

I do, with God’s help.

Do you renounce the selfishness, the unwillingness to accept suffering, and the sinful desires that kept you in bondage to a substance?

I do, with God’s help.

Do you renounce the lie that you are beyond forgiveness, beyond hope, beyond rescue?

I do, with God’s help.

Do you renounce the isolation, the secrecy, and the shame that kept you from the light?

I do, with God’s help.

The Affirmations

Do you believe that Jesus Christ has claimed you — not because of what you have done, but because of what He has done? (Ephesians 2:8–9)

I do, with God’s help.

Do you believe that your sobriety is a gift, and that the One who began this work in you will carry it to completion? (Philippians 1:6)

I do, with God’s help.

Do you commit yourself to walking in honesty, seeking support, and returning to the community of faith when you stumble — not out of obligation, but because He first loved you? (1 John 4:19)

I do, with God’s help.

The Congregational Promises

The leader addresses the community:

You have witnessed these promises. Will you now make your own?

Leader: Will you pray for those departing — by name, in the days and weeks ahead?

All: We will, with God’s help.

Leader: When you speak to them from this moment on, will you encourage them, spurring them on to love and good deeds?

All: We will, with God’s help.

Leader: Will you remind them of the promises of God and of the hope we share in Christ whenever you have the chance?

All: We will, with God’s help.

The Blessing

The leader may place a hand on the shoulder of each departing person, or extend hands toward the group.

Christ before you to lead you.

Christ behind you to guard you.

Christ beneath you to hold you.

Christ within you to fill you.

Christ above you to bless you.

Go in the strength you do not yet know you have, trusting the God who has never once let go of you.

The Lord bless you and keep you.

The Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious unto you.

The Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace.

Amen.

The Hymn

Congregation sings:

Be Thou My Vision

1. Be thou my vision, O Lord of my heart;

Naught be all else to me save that thou art.

Thou my best thought by day and by night;

Waking or sleeping, thy presence my light.

2. Be thou my wisdom, and thou my true Word;

I ever with thee and thou with me, Lord.

Thou my great Father, I thy dear child;

Thou in me dwelling, with thee reconciled.

3. Be thou my breastplate, my sword for the fight;

Be thou my dignity, thou my delight.

Thou my soul’s shelter, thou my high tow’r;

Raise thou me Heav’nward, O Pow’r of my pow’r.

4. Riches I heed not, nor vain, empty praise;

Thou mine inheritance, now and always.

Thou and thou only, first in my heart,

High King of Heaven, my treasure thou art.

5. High King of Heaven, my victory won,

May I reach Heaven’s joys, O bright Heav’ns Sun!

Heart of my heart, whatever befall,

Still be my vision, O Ruler of all.

Disclaimer. This Substack is a writer’s sketchbook. I play around with ideas, fumbling and making mistakes along the way. Feel free to comment—or email me—when you think I am wrong or partially wrong about something. That’s part of the fun of a Substack

The views here do not reflect my church, my denomination, or the profession of chaplaincy. In fact, they don’t necessarily reflect my views—they are sketches made in the process of figuring things out. If you want definitive statements on Christianity, culture, or recovery, you won’t find them here. If knowing that makes you not want to read this substance, feel free to click the unsubscribe link at the footer, or click on the button to learn how to leave.

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